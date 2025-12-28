Urinary disorders in cats: Recognising the signs and how to help

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease can cause complete urinary blockage – a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate veterinary attention.

SINGAPORE – Many cat owners have heard of Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD), but a common misconception is that it refers to one specific disease. In fact, FLUTD is an umbrella term for various conditions that cause abnormal urinary signs.

What is FLUTD and what causes it?

FLUTD refers to a group of disorders that leads to irritation of the lower urinary tract – the bladder and urethra (the tube through which urine exits the body).

Common causes include:

Feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC): The most common cause of FLUTD, responsible for about 70 per cent of cases. Inflammation of the bladder occurs without a known underlying cause. Stress is a major contributing factor.

Urinary stones: Cats can develop stones in the kidneys or bladder. Severe inflammation and muscle spasms also cause the urethra to tighten and close, preventing urination.

Urinary tract infection: This can occur in older cats or those with underlying diseases such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

Urethral plugs : Material such as proteins, cells, crystals and debris can clump together, forming a plug that blocks urine flow.

Anatomical abnormalities or tumours: These are possible sources of obstruction or irritation.

In severe cases, FLUTD can cause complete urinary blockage – a life-threatening emergency that requires immediate veterinary attention.

Stones lodged within the urethra causing urinary blockage. PHOTO: WESTSIDE VETERINARY EMERGENCY AND REFERRAL HOSPITAL

What are the signs of FLUTD?

Signs may appear suddenly, such as:

Straining or crying while urinating

Passing multiple small or bloody amounts of urine

Spending a long time in the litter box

Urinating outside the litter box

Other signs may be more subtle, including:

Hiding away

Appearing irritable or being in pain when carried

Reduced appetite

Overgrooming of the belly or genital area

Which cats are at risk?

FLUTD can affect any cat, but it is most common in those aged about four to eight years old, an d o verweight indoor males with low activity levels. Stress and changes in routine are major risk factors, and male cats are particularly vulnerable to obstruction due to their narrower urethra.

X-ray of two large bladder stones. PHOTO: WESTSIDE VETERINARY EMERGENCY AND REFERRAL HOSPITAL

How is it diagnosed?

Your veterinarian may recommend:

Blood test: To check kidney function and electrolyte balance.

Urine test: To detect infections or crystals.

Radiographs (X-rays): To look for stones or anatomical abnormalities.

Ultrasound: To identify stones or abnormalities not visible on X-rays.

Stones after surgical removal. PHOTO: WESTSIDE VETERINARY EMERGENCY AND REFERRAL HOSPITAL

How is it treated?

Treatment depends on the cause. If your cat cannot urinate, urgent unblocking is needed. A catheter is passed into the bladder to relieve the obstruction. If stones are present, surgery may be necessary. Infections require targeted antibiotic treatment.

Cats with repeated blockages or unsuccessful unblocking may need a perineal urethrostomy, a procedure that creates a wider opening in the urethra and reduces recurrence.

A large bladder stone on ultrasound. PHOTO: WESTSIDE VETERINARY EMERGENCY AND REFERRAL HOSPITAL

How can FLUTD be prevented?

Owners can reduce risk through diet, environment and observation.

Encouraging water intake is essential. Wet food helps produce more diluted urine and encourages frequent urination. Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise can also reduce recurrence and improve overall health. Your veterinarian may prescribe a urinary diet to prevent stone formation.

Stress reduction is important, even if the exact trigger is unclear. Helpful strategies include:

Providing multiple clean litter boxes (one for each cat, plus one extra) in quiet areas and different locations in the house

Using a consistent litter type

Offering enrichment, such as toys, scratching posts, hiding spots, perches and puzzle feeders

Maintaining a predictable feeding and interaction routine

Using pheromone diffusers or calming prescription medications