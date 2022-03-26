'Flowers saved my life,' says Dutch ambassador who had cancer surgery

SINGAPORE - Ms Margriet Vonno has been instrumental since 2018 in organising the annual Tulipmania at Gardens by the Bay.
But in 2020, the pandemic put a pause on the popular flower show, which started in 2013 and was usually held from April to May.
