Flower Power

Camellia (above) is grown at a farm belonging to Chanel in Gaujacq, France, and harvested as well as distilled to create the fashion house’s cosmetic products such as creams.
The unscented bloom, which is believed to have moisturising properties, is a long-time symbol associated with the brand, which also uses it as inspiration for some of its jewellery lines.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2021, with the headline 'Flower Power'.