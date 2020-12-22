Floating show

REEL ENTERTAINMENT: People in gondolas watching a movie while observing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic at a float-in cinema in Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City, Metro Manila, in the Philippines.PHOTO: REUTERS
BRAVING THE RAIN: Gondoliers in striped uniforms steer and position each boat at the float-in cinema. Cinemas in the Philippines have been closed since mid-March to curb the spread of Covid-19. The government started reopening the economy in June, but most non-essential businesses remain shut. In Manila, the gondola cinema and a drive-through theatre are the only movie venues.PHOTO: REUTERS
KEEPING A SAFE DISTANCE: Gondola moviegoers may sit two to a boat, with up to 10 guests a screening and boats kept metres apart. Admission is 500 pesos (S$14), roughly the minimum daily wage in the capital.PHOTO: REUTERS
December 22, 2020
