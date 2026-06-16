Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Use preservative-free eye drops four times a day or more to wash away allergens.

SINGAPORE – Are your eyes red? It could be because of dryness, or an immune response to dust, allergens or viral or bacterial infection.

The immune response to such triggers increases blood flow to the surface of the eye, which then appears red.

Other common reasons for red eyes in patients are dry eyes or eyelid inflammation called blepharitis. Sometimes a blood vessel might burst below the conjunctiva, or thin layer covering the white of the eye.

Doctors say that patients should seek medical help if the red eyes present alongside severe eye pain, blurred vision, vision loss, sensitivity to light or headache, nausea or vomiting. Also look out for thick discharge from the eyes, or unequal pupil size.

Otherwise, the following steps should help manage red eyes.

1. Use preservative-free lubricant eye drops

Senior consultant ophthalmologist Jay Siak of Eagle Eye Centre says that using lubricating eye drops four times a day or more can help to wash away allergens and keep the eye surface moist.

Look for preservative-free eye drops , as other over-the-counter products might end up drying out the eyes if used more than twice a day.

Over-the-counter allergy medication may also help people who know they tend to get red eyes during certain times, such as haze season. However, persistent redness and discharge from the eyes warrants a visit to the doctor.

2. Reduce screen time and take blink breaks

Family physician Ding Si Yan, consultant and deputy head of NHG Hougang Polyclinic says: “When you look at screens for long periods of time, you might be so engrossed that you blink less. Your eyes dry out and can turn red.”

Consultant ophthalmologist Low Jin Rong of Asian Healthcare Specialists says that apart from redness, sufferers may feel a gritty sensation in the eyes and find that their vision fluctuates.

Blinking alleviates the symptoms, as does using eye drops . He recommends reducing screen time and taking frequent blink breaks.

Doctors generally recommend the 20-20-20 rule, which is to take a break every 20 minutes to look at an object 20 feet (6m) away for 20 seconds.

3. Eye compresses

Cold compresses on the eyes may relieve the irritation caused by viral conjunctivitis.

However, for another condition associated with dry eyes, warm compresses are recommended.

Tears lubricate the surface of the eyes and are covered by a film of oil secreted by the meibomian glands at the margin of the eyelid. This oil reduces the evaporation of tears.

The glands sometimes get clogged by sweat, dirt or infection. Doctors recommend cleaning the eyelids and placing warm compresses to help soften the oils for release.

4. General hygiene

In general, Tan recommends that people with red eyes avoid rubbing their eyes. They should wash their hands frequently, limit exposure to irritants, and use clean towels and pillowcases.

People with viral conjunctivitis should be careful to wash their hands and limit contact with others, as they are contagious.

It is also important to avoid using contact lenses when the eyes are irritated, as this can increase the risk of corneal infection.

5. See the doctor if redness recurs or worsens

Siak says that some red eyes are caused by benign conditions, but others can threaten vision.

He adds that patients should avoid self-diagnosing if there is pain or any change in vision.

“Red eyes are common, but persistent redness, recurring symptoms or vision changes should not be brushed off,” he says.

“Sometimes the visible redness is only one part of the picture. A proper eye check can help identify whether it is minor, recurring, or linked to something more serious.”