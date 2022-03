SINGAPORE - In October last year, comedian Rishi Parkash Budhrani weighed his heaviest at 90.2kg. He had been working for nearly two years without a break and felt burnt out. He also ate unhealthily and consumed a lot of alcohol.

"The Covid-19 pandemic forced me to start reinventing my creative journey and, fortunately, I was able to continue to stage successful shows and work on new projects, but I hadn't realise how badly it had drained me," says the 37-year-old.