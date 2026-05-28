First look at Gardens by the Bay’s free Children’s Festival featuring Disney’s Winnie the Pooh

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SINGAPORE – To make the June school holidays as sweet as honey, Gardens by the Bay is inviting families to its annual free Children’s Festival, which returns with outdoor play activities inspired by Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet.

Running from May 30 to June 21, the event also celebrates a historic milestone: the 100th publishing anniversary of the classic children’s book series that introduced these characters and their adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. The tales were first published on Oct 14, 1926, by English author A.A. Milne and English illustrator E.H. Shepard.

The Straits Times was given an exclusive preview on May 26 of how these beloved stories are being brought to life beneath the Gardens’ iconic Supertrees.

A festival highlight is the South-east Asian debut of Pooh’s Grand Friendship Party, a 10-minute song-and-dance parade. The spectacle features whimsical inflatables of Pooh and his best friends towering up to 7m, supported by more than 25 performers.

And because no celebration is complete without dessert, the parade culminates in a delightful surprise: a giant, inflatable three-tiered cake.

The parade takes place every Saturday at 3.30pm and 5.30pm, with the exception of opening day on May 30, which features only one show at 3.30pm. Gather around the lawn in front of the Jurassic Nest food court ahead of time to secure the best vantage point.

“For a century, Winnie the Pooh has charmed audiences with stories rooted in sincerity and simplicity. As more people seek mindfulness and joy in the everyday, the charm and gentleness of the Hundred Acre Wood feels more relevant than ever – and at Disney, this kind of timeless storytelling is at the heart of what we do,” Mr Alex Baillie, The Walt Disney Company’s vice president and general manager of Disney Consumer Products in South Asia Pacific, tells The Straits Times.

“At the same time, each character reflects something deeply human – Tigger’s enthusiasm, Eeyore’s honesty, Piglet’s quiet courage – reminding fans that they can be themselves and still belong.”

The festival provides an opportunity for long-time fans to reconnect with these characters, and for new generations to discover them for the first time, he adds.

Participants who are at least 1.2m tall and weigh a minimum of 20kg can hop on The Hundred Acre Glide zipline. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

For kids looking to add a little thrill to their storybook adventure, they can hop on The Hundred Acre Glide zipline. Participants must be at least 1.2m tall, weigh a minimum of 20kg and wear closed-toe shoes. The attraction features two 16m-long parallel lines, making this perfect for a friendly race against a sibling, friend or an accompanying adult.

Younger children under the age of six are not left out of the excitement. When accompanied by an adult, they can explore four play zones designed around the personalities of the Disney characters.

The Joyful Puddles trampoline play space allows kids to mimic Tigger’s enthusiastic bouncing in the sun. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

High-energy fun awaits at The Joyful Puddles, where puddle-shaped trampolines allow kids to mimic Tigger’s enthusiastic bouncing in the sun.

The Brave Logs play zone features balance-beam adventure inspired by Piglet. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Nearby, little ones can test their courage at The Brave Logs, a balance-beam adventure inspired by Piglet, which encourages them to take things one steady, brave step at a time.

The Sweetest Drops challenges kids to aim and toss golden-yellow rubber balls into honeycomb-themed hoops ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The Sweetest Drops challenges kids to aim and toss golden-yellow rubber balls into honeycomb-themed hoops, mimicking Pooh’s quests for his favourite honey.

The Enchanted Meadows features see-saws set in a “flower field” with Eeyore. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Meanwhile, those looking for a gentler, more relaxing pace can head over to The Enchanted Meadows, featuring see-saws set in a “flower field” with Eeyore.

Before diving into the fun, families should pick up a free Winnie the Pooh-themed activity booklet. Collect stamps at all five play zones to redeem an exclusive sticker sheet, available while stocks last.

Parents who present a photo of their children aged 12 and under taken at the festival can enjoy free admission for their kids to Blue Beauties, a hydrangea floral display inside the Flower Dome. Standard admission charges of $12 apply for accompanying adults. This promotion is for Singapore residents only.

The Hundred Acre Glide zipline features two 16m-long parallel lines. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“School holidays may be brief, but the memories families make here last a lifetime,” says Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh. “We are grateful to every family who chooses to spend their holidays with us.”

Book It/Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival featuring Disney’s Winnie the Pooh

Where: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: May 30 to June 21, 10am to 9pm daily (play spaces close at 7pm)

Admission: Free; separate charges apply for carnival games and selected workshops

Info: str.sg/Jrftk