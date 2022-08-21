Final-year project about doing laundry is biggest winner at the National Youth Film Awards

Growing up as a Myanmarese in Singapore, there were some cultural practices from Ms Kyaw Shoon Le Yee's native country that never sat well with her.

It bothered the freelance writer so much that she made a six-minute short film about it.

Titled Dirty Laundry, which she wrote and directed, it tackles the societal expectations of women, centring on the Myanmarese notion that women's clothes are considered unclean. Shot in Burmese, the film revolves around a teenager who disagrees with her parents on how freshly washed women's clothes should not be hung above men's clothes while drying out in the open.

And it ended up being the big winner at this year's National Youth Film Awards (NYFA). It bagged three prizes - Best Live Action, Best Director and Best Screenplay in the Student category - at the awards ceremony held at *Scape Ground Theatre last Friday.

It was Ms Kyaw's first film competition and first time winning a film award.

She graduated in May with a degree in film-making from Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media, and Dirty Laundry was her final-year project that was nominated for the NYFA.

Organised by youth development organisation *Scape and in its eighth year, the NYFA celebrates young people who have excelled across various aspects of film-making.

Ms Kyaw, 23, says: "The moment men's clothes are under women's clothes, his spiritual powers just plummet. To me, it is misogynistic.

"Also, men's and women's clothes should be washed in separate pails. I can't fight this - no other girl from Myanmar can - because it is part of our culture and tradition.

"But what I can do is negotiate my way around it and voice (my opinion) on it."

On her NYFA triumph, she adds: "It's insane. I'm very privileged to be able to amplify this message."

As a Singapore permanent resident, Ms Kyaw spent her formative years in Singapore after moving here at the age of three with her parents and older sister.

Her passion for film was sparked at age 10, when her family watched movies together at least once a week.

"We were exposed to different types of English, Chinese and Myanmarese films," she recalls, adding she is heavily inspired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, 2017; Little Women, 2019).