Final spin: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak signs off after 41 seasons

Pat Sajak, 77, was renowned for his low-key, unflappable style, asking contestants to choose a consonant or buy a vowel. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 07:00 AM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 06:55 AM

WASHINGTON - The longest-serving TV game show host in history signed off on June 7 after presiding over US primetime hit “Wheel of Fortune” for 41 seasons.

Pat Sajak has been a fixture in American homes since 1981, hosting more than 8,000 editions of a show that has become part of early evenings for millions of households.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he told viewers in a clip from the pre-recorded final show.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

He described the half-hour show as “a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope – just a game.”

“Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Sajak, 77, was renowned for his low-key, unflappable style, asking contestants to choose a consonant or buy a vowel in the word-guessing game.

With his suit and even tan, he chatted with guests and bantered with co-host Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982 just a year after Sajak.

In 2019, Guinness World Records awarded Sajak the title of the longest career as a game show host for the same show.

“America Idol” host Ryan Seacrest will take over the role, joining the veteran White. AFP

More On This Topic
Ryan Seacrest named new host of Wheel of Fortune
Taiwanese host Matilda Tao hosts Love 972 show after moving to Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top