SINGAPORE – The hot days of April have been especially uncomfortable for Mr Ow Sing Fuak. “I got heartburn,” says the 57-year-old, who works part-time at jobs such as estate maintenance.

While there is no scientifically proven link between hot weather and increased cases of heartburn, Mr Ow finds that his stomach acid-related discomfort can be triggered by stress, including when the weather is too hot or cold.