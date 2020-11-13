Festival of lights

WAXING LYRICAL: A worker showing off candles before packing them for distribution at a factory ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
RELIGIOUS ART: An artisan paints a statue of Hindu goddess Lakshmi in a workshop ahead of the festival in Hyderabad. This year, the event falls on Saturday in Singapore.
DREAMY LIGHTS: What’s a festival of lights without lanterns? This market in Mumbai has stores galore selling paper lanterns and other decor items ahead of the celebrations.
