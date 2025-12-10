Fatima Bosch walks out of interview amid questions on Miss Universe controversies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch is the winner of the 2025 Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reportedly made an abrupt exit from her interview with American Spanish-language TV network Telemundo after she was asked about the controversies hounding the pageant in Thailand.

The network said this via its Facebook page on Dec 9, while showing a photo of the Mexican beauty queen from the interview.

“Fatima Bosch leaves Telemundo and cancels her schedule with the TV network,” the Spanish caption reads.

Ms Bosch, according to Spanish magazine Hola!, had an interview on Telemundo’s show Pica Y Se Extiende with hosts Lourdes Stephen and Carlos Adyan.

Their conversation included questions about Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Raul Rocha’s frozen bank accounts amid his alleged involvement in drugs, fuel and weapons trafficking.

It also touched on Miss Universe Thailand national director Nawat Itsaragrisil’s criminal complaint against Ms Bosch over “repeated defamatory statements” made against him.

Ms Bosch, 25, said: “I don’t have any lawsuit. I haven’t defamed anyone. I don’t want to talk about that.”

However, Adyan reportedly later disclosed that she told him off-air that her father has been handling the legal situation.

Ms Bosch and the hosts also delved into the topic of the 2025 delegates’ visa.

Their conversation apparently referenced Mr Rocha’s remark about how Cote d’Ivoire felt that its contestant Olivia Yace’s loss was due to her “weak passport”. Yace, the eventual fourth runner-up, stepped down from her position as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania a few days after she was bestowed with the title on Nov 21.

“I don’t know the rules in detail, but everyone should have the same opportunities to win, no matter their passport,” the magazine quoted Ms Bosch.

She, however, also noted: “Miss Universe is a business and a job. If you have to travel around the world, it’s obvious that you need someone who can travel easily.”

The show went on a brief break, then returned on air without Ms Bosch. The hosts said that the beauty queen decided to leave the studio and cancel her scheduled appearances on the network.

Ms Bosch and MUO have yet to comment on the matter at the time of writing. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK