Father-son project rearing flies leads to a new job

SINGAPORE - When Mr Khor Tuck Kuan, 49, lost his advertising job during the pandemic, he had no inkling that cultivating a small piece of land would lead to a new horizon.

Around September last year, he and his partners shuttered their business of nearly 20 years, where he was creative director. His only son Isaac, 23, recalls his father looking stressed as he worried about letting employees go amid the darkening Covid-19 storm clouds. Mr Khor's wife also lost her job in the travel industry after borders closed.