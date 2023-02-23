Fat cat becomes Polish city’s top tourist attraction

A black-and-white fat cat has become the top tourist attraction in a Polish town.

Instead of visiting historical museums and mediaeval castles, tourists visiting the north-western town of Szczecin, located close to the German border, make a beeline for Gacek.

His name means “long-eared bat” in Polish and is pronounced “gats-ek”.

The chonky feline is so famous that someone even started an Instagram account for him, which proclaimed him to be the “#1 tourist attraction in Szczecin”.

The cat also used to have more than 2,500 reviews with a five-star rating on Google Maps, but it was inexplicably removed a few days ago.

Locals said Gacek, who is also known as King of Kaszubska Street, first appeared on the street in downtown Szczecin about seven years ago.

He became famous in 2020 after a local news site featured him in a video which has racked up 4.5 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

Home for the rotund feline is a wooden box outside a shop, with a sign telling people to not disturb him while he is sleeping and to give him a treat (or two) when he is out and about.

It is believed Gacek grew into his chunky size today because of the treats given to him.

Tourists who came from all over the world to see the cat have only good things to say about the “distinguished gentle creature”.

“He even let me rub his cute little belly,” said Mr Edward Gladden.

Mr Tomek Wilk said he flew from Norway just to see Gacek.

“As expected, he didn’t pay any attention to me, which made the experience fully wholesome. If I could have dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him,” he said.

But, it is not all kitty love. Some claimed that the cat scratched someone’s forearm, while another alleged that Gacek stole a sausage.