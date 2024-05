The replacement to the Toyota Camry, which was facelifted in 2021, will be launched here in July or August 2024, according to Borneo Motors. This follows the model’s debut in the United States in April.

The Singapore-bound Camry is expected to have a slightly different grille design from the one for the American market, which seems to have taken cues from the Prius. As with the current model, the car will have a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, hybrid powertrain.