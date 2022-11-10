Fashion gets reel on the streets

This season, everyone is invited to the arm party. More is better when it comes to bangles, bracelets and cuffs. At Chanel, metal and tweed cuffs encircled both wrists, with a matching belt and long necklaces completing the look. Both Alaia and Saint Laurent piled on multiples in mixed metals, resin, leather and wood. Whether you like your stacks in the same palette and materials, or an eclectic combo of different styles, keep the rest of your ensemble pared back and sleek, and let these babies do the talking.

Heroine chic