Fashion gets reel on the streets

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The November 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.
Up in arms
This season, everyone is invited to the arm party. More is better when it comes to bangles, bracelets and cuffs. At Chanel, metal and tweed cuffs encircled both wrists, with a matching belt and long necklaces completing the look. Both Alaia and Saint Laurent piled on multiples in mixed metals, resin, leather and wood. Whether you like your stacks in the same palette and materials, or an eclectic combo of different styles, keep the rest of your ensemble pared back and sleek, and let these babies do the talking.
Heroine chic
You do not have to be a superhero to wear a cape. As the year-end party season approaches, take the opportunity to play up the drama. An easy way to dive into the trend is to pick a top with a built-in cape. Go for sophistication in an all-white ensemble with a long cape secured with an elegant brooch. Throw a feathered cloak over a cropped tank top and skin-tight pants for a bold and fantastical spin that is sure to turn heads.
How the West was worn
Cowgirl couture is riding high among the street set this season. Take a leaf out of their books and get rodeo-ready with fringing on leather jackets, paisley scarves, shearling vests, denims, Western boots and lots of wide-brimmed Stetson hats. To keep it city chic, pick just one or two key elements and balance the rugged, outdoorsy vibe with sharp, fitted silhouettes and sleek accessories like an envelope clutch.
Toon time
Cartoons are a form of escapism and nostalgia, and are running themes in many fashion collections as well. So it is not surprising to see the street set make the connection in outfits splashed with illustrations rendered in vibrant, joyful colour – a reminder that fashion should be fun. If you would rather show your comic-book affiliations in a more restrained way, base your outfit around a graphic tee, or opt for an accessory embellished with your favourite character.
Space jam
Riding on the retro-futuristic wave, the sunglasses to be seen in now feature goggle-style frames and angular, visor-inspired shapes that would not look out of place on the set of Star Trek. Dior set the space age tone by opening its fall/winter 2022 show with a bodysuit criss-crossed with a network of fluorescent green “veins”, while Diesel embraced head-to-toe metallics. With the focus on fashion that looks to the future, it is time to set your sights on a pair of sci-fi sunnies.
Singing in the rain
Just in time for the year end, designers have sent a parade of fun yet practical rain boots down the fall/winter 2022 runways, which had fashion lovers anticipating the monsoon season ahead, if not kickstepping in puddles a la Gene Kelly. Created in an array of autumnal hues, Chanel’s thigh-high waders were paired with the house’s signature tweed that was tres chic. Marni put an edgy spin on safety rubber boots with spike-covered toe caps, styled with snug knit sets. MM6 Maison Margiela kept it low-key with ultra-wearable nylon-covered sneakers, cinched at the top to keep your feet from getting wet. Decided on yours yet?