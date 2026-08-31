Fans bid goodbye to Tokyo’s iconic life-size Gundam statue after nearly 9 years

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Visitors from across Japan and abroad came to catch a final glimpse of the statue, which is about 20m tall and weighs 49 tonnes.

TOKYO – The life-size Unicorn Gundam statue at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza, a shopping complex in the Odaiba district of Koto Ward, Tokyo, ended its nearly nine-year run on Aug 31.

Visitors from across Japan and abroad came to catch a final glimpse of the towering figure, which stands at about 20m tall and weighs 49 tonnes.

The statue, on display since September 2017, is modelled after the robot featured in the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Faithfully reproducing the smallest details of the original design, the display became a popular attraction for many. The statue could put on a special performance, which featured a physical transformation and parts of its body glowing red in sync with music.

A company employee in his 40s who visited from Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, said he was sad to see it go. “My family and I have come to see it many times, so I’ll miss its presence,” he said. “I just want to say thank you.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK