Falling for autumn

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month.
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month.
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month.
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Visitors, some wearing the traditional Korean hanbok, enjoying the foliage of yellow ginkgo leaves at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul earlier this month. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2020, with the headline 'Falling for autumn '. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 