Fading colours: Bangladesh’s threatened rickshaw art

DHAKA – Vibrant greens and swirling yellows, film stars, birds and architecture: Bangladesh’s bicycle rickshaw drivers have, for decades, used their transport as a unique moving canvas of urban folk art.

But many fear that despite being added by the United Nations cultural agency in December to its list of intangible cultural heritage, the colourful craft is fading in the face of faster, modern motorised rickshaws.

Rickshaw mechanic Mohammad Sabuj, 40, is mourning the decline in the “beautiful” paintings, which adorn the vehicles’ carriage covers, seats and footrests.

“It has become rare nowadays,” he says. “When I was younger, rickshaws were full of colourful art and designs.”

Rickshaw driver Shahid Ullah, 72, has been pedalling his bike for half a century through the congested and narrow streets of Dhaka, a city of around 20 million people.

But as people switch to cars and buses for transport – or motorised Chinese-made rickshaws without the same space on the frame to carry the art – his trade is disappearing.

Dying art

Mr Ullah welcomes the Unesco decision to recognise the art, which it calls a “key part of the city’s cultural tradition and a dynamic form of urban folk art, providing inhabitants with a sense of shared identity”.

The rickshaw art is one of dozens of practices that made Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list on Dec 6, alongside Italian opera singing, Peru’s ceviche seafood dish, Thailand’s Songkran New Year festival and Ivory Coast’s traditional loincloth weaving.

“It’s a good thing for us,” Mr Ullah says. “We feel proud.”