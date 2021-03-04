Facebook group Singapore Home Cooks is now a business with more than 10 employees

SINGAPORE - Ms Cassandra Xu never imagined that her humble hobby-based Facebook group would one day bring thousands of like-minded individuals together to share their passion for cooking.

The 45-year-old started Singapore Home Cooks (SHC) in May 2013, six years after she left her job as a graphic designer to be a housewife, following difficulties coping with the long hours and tight deadlines.

Since preparing meals was a big part of her daily routine, she says she created the group "just to learn how to cook", initially inviting only friends and family to exchange recipes and tips.

However, eight years on, the group boasts more than 230,000 members. Now a registered business which employs more than 10 staff, it has a steady stream of clients, such as Okinawa International Logistics Hub, which engage SHC for collaborations and to organise campaigns and events.

"I never thought it would become a business," she tells The Straits Times.

Members share homemade recipes, cooking tips and vibrant images of their dishes in the group daily.

Mr Mark Ong, 48, a food photographer and social-media marketer, says the platform is a place for him to "get ideas, inspiration and cravings to create meals". He has also received numerous photography collaboration enquiries through it.

The group saw a significant increase of about 18,000 members during the circuit breaker period last year.

Ms Xu says that while 75 per cent of the members are female, more men joined between March and June last year, with many, like Mr Ong, identifying as avid home cooks.

She adds that the pandemic and safe distancing regulations encouraged more people to learn how to cook and prepare meals at home.

"There was a surge of new members and postings," she says. "So you know that everyone is staying home to cook."

With many food-and-beverage companies affected by Covid-19, Ms Xu introduced Facebook live stream shows to connect members with food suppliers, allowing people to purchase restaurant-quality ingredients and overseas produce from the comfort of their homes.

Some of the group's impressive feats include selling more than 5,400kg of durians in an hour and 700 live lobsters in five minutes via Facebook Live.

"I think we solved problems for both F&B companies and consumers," Ms Xu says. "We gained traction during the pandemic in this manner."

Its Facebook Live sessions also include cooking demonstrations with experienced chefs which allow audience members to see products being used and have questions answered in real time.



Dishes made by members of Singapore Home Cooks include nasi lemak, by Mr Mark Ong, and homemade pancakes, by Ms Susan Quek. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF MARK ONG AND SUSAN QUEK



Apart from being a platform bridging businesses and consumers, SHC also provides members with the opportunity to be brand ambassadors.

These members conduct product sampling for clients by cooking and sharing their recipes with the rest of the community. They are paid for their efforts, but SHC declines to reveal how much.

"As a brand ambassador, SHC has given me plenty of opportunities to challenge myself with creative dishes," says engineer Susan Quek, 44.

Fellow brand ambassador Loh Wai Fong, 48, agrees.



Homemade soon kueh made by Singapore Home Cooks member Loh Wai Fong. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOH WAI FONG



"SHC is an inspiring platform for all who love to cook," the housewife says. "Whether you are new to cooking or an accomplished cook, there's always a new dish or creative idea to learn from the many talented home cooks here."

Meanwhile, Ms Xu is exploring projects to equip underprivileged children with basic cooking skills and to sponsor food ingredients for low-income families.

She feels overwhelmed by how far the community has come since its inception.

She adds that this gig now allows her to have the work-life balance she was missing. It also keeps her close to her children.

"It started out a hobby and a passion to learn how to cook," she says. "And then it became a business. So I would say I'm really blessed."