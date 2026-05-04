Ex-Santana singer Alex Ligertwood dies aged 79

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Alex Ligertwood, best known as the lead vocalist for the Latin rock band Santana, has died aged 79.

LONDON – Scottish singer musician Alex Ligertwood, best known as the lead vocalist for the Latin rock band Santana, has died aged 79, his wife said on May 4 .

“It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years,” Ms Shawn Brogan wrote on social media.

The singer died peacefully in his sleep, two weeks after performing his last concert, she said.

“He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul,” she added.

Born in Glasgow, Ligertwood’s career had spanned over six decades.

He was the lead vocalist of Santana, founded by guitarist Carlos Santana in 1966, on and off between 1979 and 1994.

He worked with the band on albums including 1979’s Marathon, 1981’s Zebop! and Sacred Fire: Live In South America, released in 1993.

He has since performed with the German tribute band The Magic Of Santana, as well as Senate, Jeff Beck Group and the Average White Band.

A statement from The Magic Of Santana on social media said paid tribute to Ligertwood.

“We had a great journey together with him and we learnt so much about music, passion and friendship.

“He was one of the best singers on this planet and we will deeply miss him. Thank you Alex, for everything.” AFP