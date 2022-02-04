Events and listings: Valentine's Day food deals, design exhibition, Heartlands Festival

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Valentine's Day, check out the President's Design Awards 2020 exhibition atTemasek Shophouse, or sign up for food challenges or tours at the inaugural Heartlands Festival.
Food & drink
Burger & Lobster
The Valentine's Day Sharing Menu ( $198+) includes a range of starters, two mains, a white chocolate and raspberry dessert, and a Mini Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc or Merlot. Diners can also add on the specially curated Love at First Sight cocktail ($14++ a glass).
Where: Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Jewel Changi Airport, 05-203, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: City Hall; Changi Airport
When: Feb 11 to 14. Mondays to Thursdays, 11am to 9.30pm; Fridays, 11am to 10pm; Saturdays, 10.30am to 10pm (Raffles Hotel), 11am to 10pm (Jewel); Sundays, 10.30am to 9.30pm (Raffles Hotel), 11am to 9,30pm (Jewel)
Info: Burger & Lobster website
Restaurant Gaig
On Valentine's Day, indulge in a six-course dinner ($160++) showcasing chef Marti Carlos Martinez's spin on traditional Catalan recipes. Highlights include Maremoto, a starter of fresh sea urchin and Carabinero prawn tartar, and the restaurant's signature Cannelloni. End the meal with a chocolate and hazelnut dessert.
Where: 16 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Feb 14, 6 to 10pm
Info: Restaurant Gaig website
Capella Singapore
Enjoy Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea (from $55++ a person) at Chef's Table, or Oysters and Champagne (from $55++ a person) at Bob's Bar. Bubbly and wine are included.
Where: Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island, 1 The Knolls
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea: Feb 7 to 14, 3 to 5pm. Oysters and Champagne: Feb 11 to 14, 6 to 9pm
Info: Capella Hotels website
The Gyu Bar
For a limited period, the Wagyu Uni Chirashi Bento is available ($65) for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. It features premium Japanese wagyu arranged in the shape of a heart. Other toppings include silky Hokkaido uni, ikura, diced takuan, tamagoyaki and cucumber.
Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Feb 4 to 14, noon to 10pm
Info: The Gyu Bar website
Exhibitions
Hotel Illiterati by Vertical Submarine
This site-specific experiential work - presented in a heritage shophouse - invites visitors to roam the rooms, examine mementos left by lodgers and discover the elusive innkeeper whose ethnicity, cultural affiliation and gender are hinted at but never fully disclosed.
Where: Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, Level 2, 204 East Coast Road
MRT: Dakota
When: Till Feb 26, 4.30 to 8.30pm (closed on Wednesdays)
Admission: Free
Info: Art Week website
President's Design Awards 2020 Exhibition
The roving show, which features the works of the 11 award recipients, has now made its way to Temasek Shophouse.
Where: Temasek Shophouse, 28 Orchard Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Feb 3 to 17, 9am to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: President's Design Awards website
Talks
What's at Stake in the Indo-Asia-Pacific: Strategic Imaginaries in Geopolitics
Professor Evelyn Goh, Shedden Professor of Strategic Policy Studies at Australian National University, analyses how key states in the region are renewing geopolitical competition through the three main strategic imaginaries in Asia today - the 'Asia-Pacific'; a revived 'Greater Asia' made possible by China's resurgence; and the 'Indo-Pacific' visions.
Where: Zoom
When: Feb 7, 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Yale NUS College website
Kids
A Little RAW Junior Promotion
Dance company RAW Moves is extending its 20 per cent discount for full-term class rates for A Little RAW Junior Term One class. The four-session class is for children aged four to 10.
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, Block B 01-08, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: Feb 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10.45am to 11.45am
Admission: $68 for four classes (discounted promotion fee)
Info: Register here
Festivals
Heartlands Festival 2021
The inaugural event celebrates the heartland through a wide range of activities such as food challenges, shopping races and heartland tours. Organised by the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore, and supported by the Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore and Enterprise Singapore.
Where: Various locations
When: Till Feb 18
Admission: Free
Info: Heartlands Festival website
Others
Chingay50 Hall of Frames
Take a walk down memory lane at this e-gallery featuring 100 photos of the Chingay parade - from its beginnings in 1973 to its first digital edition in 2021. Submitted by the public, the photos were picked from more than 1,300 entries.
Where: Chingay website
When: Till Feb 12
Admission: Free
Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore's Valentine's Day Offerings
For the Romance in the Kitchen experience (from $480++ a night), select a One-Bedroom Deluxe, Executive or Premier Apartment. It includes a three-course meal kit, a bottle of wine or a jug of mocktail, and breakfast for two. Or go for A Romantic Getaway package ($400++ a night), which comes with a stay in a Studio Deluxe room, a bottle of wine or jug of mocktail and breakfast for two. You can also indulge in the Valentine's Day three-course Set Menu ($266++ a couple, available on Feb 13 and 14) at SE7ENTH Lounge. It includes food and wine pairing with two glasses of cocktails or mocktails, two glasses of white and two glasses of red wines as well free coffee or tea.
Where: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, 07-01 OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Feb 6 to 19
Info: Oakwood Premier AMTD website
120X120 Medium Film Format Open Call
In celebration of the 120th anniversary of medium format photography, enthusiasts are invited to submit entries and stand a chance to have them exhibited in May.
When: Submission closes on Feb 20
Admission: Free
Info: OKB website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.