Events and listings: National Day food deals, Travel Revolution 2022, Singapore Garden Festival

SINGAPORE - Grab National Day food promotions, score deals at Travel Revolution 2022, or check out the Singapore Garden Festival.
Food & drink
Peach Blossoms
The Cantonese restaurant's handcrafted mooncakes include its signature Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds and Gold Dust ($88), crowd favourite Lychee with Wolfberries ($85), as well as the Single Yolk ($85) and Double Yolk with low-sugar White Lotus Paste ($88). All prices are for four pieces.
Where: Peach Blossoms, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Sept 10. Self- collection: 11am to 6pm daily
Info: Pan Pacific website
Meadesmoore
The restaurant is conducting a Know Your Beef Workshop & Dinner for beef connoisseurs. Executive chef Victor Loy and co-owner Stanley Seow will share insights into unusual premium steak cuts. Participants will then feast on Meadesmoore's dishes, including Breaded Pig's Head and Snake River Farm Full Blood MS 6/7 Wagyu Coulotte.
Where: Meadesmoore, 21A Boon Tat Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: Aug 6, 6.45pm, 7.45pm and 8.30pm
Price: $200++ a person, add-on $50 for three glasses of Coravin wines
Tel: 6227-2247
Info: Meadesmoore website
Bedrock Origin
The steakhouse is offering a Dinner Tasting Menu ($188++ a person) and Dinner Tasting Menu with Caviar ($288++ a person). Both comprise six courses and wine pairings are available with a top-up of $88++. Highlights include Sakoshi Oyster, Chargrilled Smoked Octopus and Woodfire Grilled Nori-wrapped A5 Wagyu Satsuma Tenderloin. The menus are part of the Beef & Reef series, the restaurant's new quarterly showcase.
Where: 01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Palawan Ridge, 23 Beach View
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Aug 18, Sundays to Thursdays, 6 to 8.30pm
Tel: 6818-3333
Info: Bedrock Origin website
1-Arden
Catch the National Day fireworks display from the rooftop bar at CapitaSpring. Kickstart the celebrations with a 4 Hands Dinner with Fireworks, specially curated by chef John-Paul Fiechtner of Kaarla Restaurant and Bar as well as chef Lamley Chua of Oumi. The five-course dinner features Foie Gras Monaka and Nasu Uni Dengaku. You can also enjoy Singapore-themed cocktails with the Bar Bites & Drinks with Fireworks promotion.
Where: CapitaSpring, 51-01, 88 Market Street
MRT: Raffles City
When: July 30 and Aug 9, 6pm
Price: 4 Hands Dinner with Fireworks - July 30, $198++ a person; Aug 9, $248++ a person. Bar Bites & Drinks with Fireworks - July 30, $200++ a table (seats up to four persons); Aug 9: $300++ a table (seats up to four persons)
Tel: 8518-3763
Info: 1-Arden website
Peppermint
In celebration of National Day, executive chef Chan Tuck Wai and his team present Local Flavours of Singapore - a buffet spread of dishes such as Crustacean Otak Otak, Black Truffle Bak Chor Mee with Rock Lobster and Singapore Chilli Crab in Brioche Roll.
Where: Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 1 to 31. Weekdays: noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm. Weekends: noon to 3pm, 6.30 to 10pm
Price: Lunch: $68++ an adult (daily), $98++ an adult (public holidays, eves of public holidays). Dinner: $88++ an adult (Mondays to Thursdays), $98++ an adult (Fridays to Sundays, public holidays, eves of public holidays)
Tel: 6845-1111
Info: Pan Pacific website
Dance
SOAR: A Devotion
Choreographed by Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre's artistic director Neo Jenny and creative director Benedict Soh, this performance is inspired by the mythical Huma bird. In the Hindu scriptures, the bird is said to never come to rest, living its entire life flying high in the sky. Only death will cease its flight.
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, Blackbox, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Mountbatten
When: Aug 5 and 6, 3 and 8pm
Admission: $38 (standard), $30 (concession)
Info: SCDT website
Talks
Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2022
The third edition of this forum, which is held in a hybrid format, includes live-streamed presentations, performances and dialogue sessions exploring South-east Asian arts. Regional artists, researchers and creative professionals will share their experiences of working on long-term, community-based projects as well as research projects.
Where: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, 80 Bencoolen Street; Online
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Aug 4 and 5, 2 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa website
Ending Habits of Fussy Eaters
In this webinar conducted by paediatric nutritionist, Mandy Sacher, who is also the chief nutrition officer at early childhood educator MindChamps, will share how parents can manage children who are fussy eaters and understand why they are picky about food.
Where: Zoom
When: July 30, 10am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Register here
Raising a Healthy Breastfed Baby from Birth
In this webinar, pick up breastfeeding facts and tips from healthcare experts at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, and learn how to overcome the challenges and manage mastitis in breastfeeding. Breastfeeding promotes bonding between a mother and her baby, and is the best form of nutrition for a baby's growth and development.
Where: Zoom
When: Aug 6, 10am to noon
Admission: Free with registration
Info: KKH website
Classes
Renew Earth Sweat Shop 2022
The third edition of the Renew Earth Sweat Shop is organised by independent cultural and social enterprisePost-Museum and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. In the workshops, participants learn how to create new items using fashion waste. All materials and equipment are provided, and sewing experience is not required.
Where: library@harbourfront, 03-05 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Aug 8, 11am to 1pm, 3 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Nafa website
Festivals
Singapore Garden Festival (SGF)
Organised by the National Parks Board, the garden and flower show returns after a four-year hiatus. It will be held at Orchard Road and Singapore Botanic Gardens. Highlights include the Orchid Competition, Edibles Competition, Singapore Gardeners' Cup, and Show Garden Competition, which is popular with new international designers.
Where: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road; Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road
MRT: Botanic Gardens; Orchard
When: July 30 to Aug 9
Admission: Free
Info: SGF website
Others
Drive-in Movie: Free Guy
The third in the series of drive-in film screenings organised by Downtown East features Free Guy (2021). The action-packed comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as mild-mannered bank teller Guy, who learns he is really a background character in an open-world video game. Two golden egg truffle mayo croissants and two drinks are included with each ticket.
Where: Begonia open-air carpark at Downtown East, along Pasir Ris Drive 3
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: July 30, 7.30pm
Admission: $32 a car
Info: Eventbrite website
Travel Revolution 2022
Highlights at this travel fair include a 14-day Eastern Europe Discovery tour to cities including Munich, Prague and Vienna, as well as a 12-day Balkan Discovery tour to Croatian capital Zagreb and cities in Slovenia. Organised by SA Tours.
Where: Hall A, Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till July 31, noon to 9pm
Admission: Free
Info: SA Tours website
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: 85 Fengshan Food Centre, open space in front of Block 89 Bedok North Street 4
MRT: Bedok Reservoir
When: Aug 2 to 5, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: WSG website
