Events and listings: National Day food deals, Travel Revolution 2022, Singapore Garden Festival

The Cantonese restaurant's handcrafted mooncakes include its signature Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds and Gold Dust ($88), crowd favourite Lychee with Wolfberries ($85), as well as the Single Yolk ($85) and Double Yolk with low-sugar White Lotus Paste ($88). All prices are for four pieces.

Where: Peach Blossoms, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Level 5, 6 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade

When: Till Sept 10. Self- collection: 11am to 6pm daily

Info: Pan Pacific website

Meadesmoore