Events and listings: Mother's Day food deals, sneaker painting workshop, cocktail masterclass

Children aged six to nine learn to code and build a race car model with Lego WeDo 2.0 - a coding program for kids who do not have robotics experience to learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts. At the end of each workshop, they will put their cars to the test in a race.

Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place

MRT: Kembangan

When: May 13, 4.20 to 6pm; May 14, 10.30am to noon

Admission: $60/pax

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Tampines Round Market & Food Centre (open space in front of Block 138 Tampines Street 11); Nee Soon East Seniors' Hub (in front of Block 291 Yishun Street 22)

MRT: Tampines West; Yishun

When: Tampines: Till May 7, 9.30am to 6pm; Yishun: May 10 to 13, 10am to 6.30pm

Admission: Free

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Westgate, Level 1 Courtyard, 3 Gateway Drive

MRT: Jurong East

When: May 6 to 8, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

