Events and listings: Mother's Day food deals, sneaker painting workshop, cocktail masterclass

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Mother's Day, design your own sneaker at a workshop, or shake up a daiquiri using different varieties of rum at a cocktail masterclass.
Food & drink
Pizza Arc
This halal-certified pizzeria's Hari Raya Special Bundle comes with a 12-inch Assam Curry Seafood Premium Pizza, a 12-inch Classic Pizza, two sides (Nacho Chips and Satay Popcorn Chicken) and two cans of Vida soda. Available for pick-up and delivery.
WHERE Yishun Hearts, 01-1020, Block 236 Yishun Ring Road; NEWest, 01-01, 1 West Coast Drive; Urban Vista, 01-49, 8 Tanah Merah Kechil Link
When: Till May 31
Price: $59.90
Info: Pizza Arc's website
Sen-ryo
To celebrate its first anniversary, the Japanese restaurant is offering special dishes and new lunch sets - Ise Ebi Sashimi ($168), Kaki Soy Nabe ($38.80), Salmon Shioyaki Set ($26.80), Kushiyaki Set ($20.80) and Madai Ochazuke Set ($19.80). Diners who spend a minimum of $80 receive a limited-edition custom-made condiment bowl.
Where: Sen-ryo, 03-14, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Orchard
When: Till May 15. Set lunches: 11am to 3pm on weekdays; Special dishes: 11am to 10pm daily
Info: Sen-ryo's Instagram
Madame Fan
Executive Chinese chef Pak Chee Yit presents a Nespresso-infused five-course set dinner menu ($138++ per person). Highlights include Crispy Boston Lobster Ball with Oolong Decaffeinato Coffee Sauce and Charcoal Grilled Iberico Pork Belly with Homemade Honey Caramel Coffee Sauce.
Where: Madame Fan, The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade / City Hall
When: Till May 31, 11am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6818-1921
Info: Email dining.reservations@thencoclub.com or go to Madame Fan's website
Zafferano
The Italian restaurant's Mother's Day brunch (from $108++ per person) is accompanied by free-flow champagne as well as sparkling and house wines. Highlights include herb-crusted pork loin, octopus salad with potatoes and black olives, and Calamarata with lobster ragout and brandy.
Where: Zafferano, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: May 7, noon to 3pm
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: Zafferano's website
Yan
Celebrate Mother's Day with a six or eight-course menu (from $108++ per person), or a seven-course spread ($88+ per person) at home. A highlight of both dine-in menus is Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Diced Chicken and Lung-Nourishing Chinese Herbs. Surprise mum with a floral arrangement from Petite Fleur, with special rates for Yan customers. Order with prepayment three days ahead.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till May 15, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: Yan's website
Path
The seven-course Mother's Special Set ($108++ per person) comprises dishes inspired by the favourite flavours of chef Marvas Ng's mother, including Taylor Shigoku Pearl Oyster and the Halved Crispy Brisbane Quail.
Where: Path, Tower 3 01-05/06, Marina Bay Financial Centre, 12 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: Till May 7, 6 to 9pm
Tel: 6443-0180
Info: Path's website
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
Hao Chinese Restaurant presents a Mother's Day Menu ($98.80++ per person) featuring Deep-fried Stuffed Crab Meat in Shell with Sea Urchin and Braised Sea Urchin with Crab Meat, Double-boiled Fish Maw with Baby Cabbage in Almond Cream Superior Stock. At Java+, pick-up a Strawberry-Mango Yogurt Cake ($65 nett for 750g).
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd
MRT: Orchard
When: May 6 to 8. Hao Chinese Restaurant: 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm. Java+: 11am to 6pm
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: Singapore Marriott Tang PLaza Hotel's website
Sunday Luxe Series: A WellSpent Mother's Day
Sustainability has been a recurring theme at this series by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy. This event features activities such as dinner, high tea, a food hall and workshops.
Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5, 28 Tai Seng Street
MRT: Tai Seng
When: May 8, noon to 8pm
Price: $20 to $158
Info: At-Sunrice's website
Bedrock Bar & Grill and Bedrock Origin
Bedrock has curated three-course Set Lunch Specials ($98++ per person), which includes the appetiser Beet-cured Salmon, main course Applewood Fire Grilled Barley Fed Ribeye and Chocolate Pot De Creme for dessert.
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road; Bedrock Origin, 01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, Palawan Ridge, 23 Beach View
MRT: Somerset / HarbourFront
When: Till May 9, from noon
Info: Bedrock's website
Ichigo Ichie
For Mother's Day, chef Akane Eno has specially made a crab cream croquette featuring kegani from Hokkaido. Inspired by a dish her mother used to make, it is available as part of the dinner set menu (from $350++ per person). For lunch, the croquette is available as a top-up (supplement of $15++) from the regular hot dish in the lunch set menu (from $138++ per person).
Where: Ichigo Ichie, 02-07A, Intercontinental Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Till May 14, Mondays to Saturdays. Lunch: 12.30 to 3pm (last seating: 1.30pm); Dinner: 7 to 10.30pm (last seating: 8.15pm). Closed on Sundays and every first Monday of the month
Info: Ichigo Ichie's website
Exhibitions
Gorgeous Transformation Art Exhibition 2022
On display are 57 works by 55 women artists of various nationalities from the Women Artists Association (Singapore).The works are in different mediums, including Chinese ink, water colour, acrylic, oil and photography.
Where: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Orchard
When: Till May 8, 10am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Ion Orchard's website
Classes
Sneaker Painting Workshop
Create your own kicks with a personalised design and concept. Learn how to apply and seal the paint, facilitated by artists and teachers from Our Art Studio (OAS).
Where: 29 Smith Street, Chinatown Street Market (opposite DD Eatzakaya restaurant)
MRT: Chinatown
When: May 7 and 21, 2 to 6pm
Admission: $50 (own sneakers), $89 (PU sneakers provided) or $219 (Nike AF1 snaekers provided)
Info: This website
Hafiz And The Hari Raya Recipes Storytelling Session
Listen to this Hari Raya tale and learn about the festival, including the special dishes made for the occasion. Participants will receive a set of old-time snacks and a bento box of festive dishes.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, Level 1 The Salon, 93 Stamford Rd
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 7, 10.30 to 11.15am
Admission: $10 per parent-child pair
Info: This website
Cocktail Masterclass: Mastering The Daiquiri
This masterclass, led by freelance bartender Joseph Hayward, is a collaboration between cocktail bar La Maison Du Whisky and cafe chain The Providore. Participants learn about the different varieties of rums, their taste profiles and how they carry themselves in daiquiris. There are complimentary light bites from The Providore. All materials and ingredients are provided.
Where: The Providore, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar / Downtown
When: May 12, 7 to 8.30pm
Admission: $100 a person
Info: This website
Batik Painting Workshop
This is part of the National Museum's Ethnic Festival Celebrations for Hari Raya. Batik artist Kamal Dollah and Desleen Yeo, the founder of fashion label YeoMama Batik, share what batik means to them. Kamal will also conduct a batik painting workshop, where participants will use the canting, a pen-like instrument used in batik making.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 7, 11am to 1.30pm
Admission: $45 per person, $80 per pair
Info: This website
It's Time for Turbo Supercharge
Children aged six to nine learn to code and build a race car model with Lego WeDo 2.0 - a coding program for kids who do not have robotics experience to learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts. At the end of each workshop, they will put their cars to the test in a race.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Kembangan
When: May 13, 4.20 to 6pm; May 14, 10.30am to noon
Admission: $60/pax
Info: This website
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Tampines Round Market & Food Centre (open space in front of Block 138 Tampines Street 11); Nee Soon East Seniors' Hub (in front of Block 291 Yishun Street 22)
MRT: Tampines West; Yishun
When: Tampines: Till May 7, 9.30am to 6pm; Yishun: May 10 to 13, 10am to 6.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Workforce Singapore website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Westgate, Level 1 Courtyard, 3 Gateway Drive
MRT: Jurong East
When: May 6 to 8, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited website
