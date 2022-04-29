Events and listings: Mother's Day food deals, paper sculpting class, S Korean musical

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Mother's Day, learn how to construct a 3D paper sculpture in a workshop led by acclaimed home-grown artist Han Sai Por, or catch the South Korean live musical Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa at Golden Village.
Food & drink
Beach Road Kitchen
Discover the flavours of Italy with Buon Appetit, a buffet featuring seafood and charcoal grilled meats elevated with Italian cheese and antipasti, as well as freshly-made pizza, pasta and specialty Italian stews.
Where: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade / City Hall
When: Till May 1. Lunch: Saturdays, noon to 2.30pm. Dinner: Fridays to Sundays, 6 to 10pm. Brunch: Sundays, noon to 3pm
Price: Lunch: $68++ a adult, $34++ a child. Dinner: $88++ an adult, $44++ a child. Brunch: $108++ an adult (add on $68++ for free flow champagne), $54++ child
Info: Beach Road Kitchen website
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
For a limited period, the coffee chain has new offerings with new flavours. Created in collaboration with Nutella, the Butter Cookies with Nutella are made with pure Nutella sandwiched between buttery cookies ($15.90 for one box, $28 for two boxes, $39.90 for three boxes). Burnt Caramel Ice Blended (from $7.90) features the brand's signature coffee extract and is topped with caramel-infused whipped cream. For a mid-day pick-me-up, go for Cold Brew Burnt Caramel (from $7.90).
Where: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets; Grabfood, foodpanda and Deliveroo
When: Till May 2
Into: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf website
GudSht / The Refinery
The Roku High Tea Experience ($109 for two) features a cocktail made with Roku Gin served in a teapot as well as a dessert stand of sweet and savoury canapes. Only 12 seats are available each day.
Where: GudSht @ Cineleisure, 01-04, 8 Grange Road; The Refinery, 01-02, 115 King George's Avenue
MRT: Somerset / Lavender
When: May 1 and 8 (GudSht @ Cineleisure), April 30 and May 7 (The Refinery), 11am to 10.30pm
Info: Gudsht website
PastaMania
The fast casual restaurant chain is offering two new mains during Ramadan - Sambal Prawn Pasta ($13.50) and Curry Seafood Baked Rice ($12.90). Both are available a la carte and as a set meal. PastaMania has also collaborated with non-profit social organisation Badan Agama dan Pelajaran Radin Mas (BAPA) for a good cause. Customers can make donations in denominations of $5, $10 or $20 and in return, the restaurant will contribute PastaMania x BAPA Bundle Sets ($44 each) to BAPA's beneficiaries.
Where: PastaMania Outlets
When: Till May 8, 11am to 9pm
Info: Pastamania website
White Rose Cafe
This Mother's Day, treat mum to an international buffet spread (from $52++) featuring chef-recommended dishes such as crab, clams, mussels and prawns with chilli crab sauce, braised fish maw soup with crab meat and conpoy, and garlic butter seabass. Receive a bottle of house-pour red wine with every 10 paying guests with full payment made by May 1.
Where: York Hotel, White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: May 7, 6.30 to 10pm; May 8, noon to 2.30pm and 6.30 to 10pm
Info: York Hotel website
Capella Singapore
Pamper youself with the hotel's spa and meal package ( $309++ a person, minimum of two persons). Indulge in a 60-minute massage and 30-minute facial treatment at Auriga Spa, then head to Chef's Table for a teatime spread created by executive pastry chef Georgios Anachrolis.
Where: Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island, 1 The Knolls
MRT: HarbourFront
When: May 1 to 15
Info: Capella Singapore website
Restaurant Gaig
For Mother's Day, executive chef Marti Carlos will serve Caldereta ( $198++ for two lobsters for four diners, $280++ for three lobsters for six diners) - a traditional Catalan lobster stew where the crustaceans are immersed in a fish stock prepared with lobster head and sofrito. A dense picada paste further enrich the stew.
Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: May 6 and 7, noon to 10pm
Info: Restaurant Gaig website
Yayoi Singapore
On Mother's Day, the Japanese teishoku chain is giving a complimentary dessert to all mothers who dine-in. The restaurant's signature dish is the Kaminabe Zen (from $17.90), a mini hotpot where customers choose their mains and soup base.
Where: All Yayoi outlets except JCube
When: May 8, 10.30am to 9pm daily
Info: Yayoi Singapore website
Deliveroo and Annabella Patisserie
For Mother's Day, the food delivery platform and bakery have partnered to create a limited-edition High Tea Set ($58), where Annabella Patisserie's treats are presented on a two-tiered stand. Only 40 sets are available over the Mother's Day weekend.
Where: All Annabella Patisserie outlets on Deliveroo
When: May 6 to 8
Info: Deliveroo website
Exhibitions
Fernando Botero
This solo exhibition by the 90-year-old Columbian artist is presented by Opera Gallery. Botero is known for his paintings and sculptures of smooth inflated shapes.
Where: Opera Gallery, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Orchard
When: Till May 15, 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: Opera Gallery website
Concerts
Bloom
The Singapore Youth Choir Ensemble Singers and artistic director Jennifer Tham present a programme exploring the themes of transcendence, love and blossoming. Works include those by Hildegard von Bingen, Sven-David Sandstrom, as well as local composers Zechariah Goh and Americ Goh.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade
When: April 30, 8 to 9.30pm
Admission: $30
Info: Singapore Youth Choir Ensemble Singers website
Classes
Kids Yoga
Children aged five to eight explore simple poses through engaging songs and stories.
Where: Mosaic Play Academy, 402 Joo Chiat Place
MRT: Eunos
When: May 2 to 7, 10am to 11.30am
Admission: $30 with pre-registration
Info: Mosaic Play Academy website
Paper Sculpting Workshop with Han Sai Por
Learn how to construct a 3D paper sculpture using paper pulp in this workshop led by local artist Han Sai Por, a Cultural Medallion Award recipient who has been practising her craft for more than 50 years.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: May 7, 10am to noon and 2 to 4pm
Admission: $150
Info: STPI website
Talks
The Word for World is Forest: Surveying Nature in Language
Alfian Sa'at, Kevin Martens Wong and Jacqui Hocking explore how the forest and nature at large shape our language, and how language, in turn, directs our relationship with our ecosystems. This panel is held in conjunction with the Han Sai Por: The Forest and Its Soul exhibition, which runs till May 22 and which is local artist Han's second residency and solo show with STPI.
Where: STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay; Zoom
MRT: Fort Canning
When: May 14, 3 to 4.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: STPI website
Making Space For Stress
Mindfulness can help one manage various emotions. Find out how to incorporate it into daily life in this online talk by psychologist Han Ee Lim, Singapore's first fully qualified instructor of the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction programme.
Where: The Mindful Village website
When: May 3 and 10, 7.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: $5 with registration
Singapore Art Book Dialogue
This is a series of book launches, discussions and artist talks held in conjunction with the Singapore Art Book Fair. The launches include Leonorana #5: Environments, an editorial project by Portuguese artist Isabel Carvalho featuring essays by contributors based in Singapore, Portugal, Brazil and Sweden. Artist talks include Singaporean artist Lai Yu Tong's Making Books, Growing Up, And Other Things.
Where: The Engine Room @ Singapore Art Museum, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: April 29 to May 1, 4.30 to 8pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Singapore Art Book Fair website
Open call
Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award
Established in 2011, this award is in memory of Singapore's pioneer violinist, pedagogue, impresario and conductor. It is supported by the Community Foundation of Singapore and open to string players aged 15 to 26 who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents. This year's award comes with a cash prize of $10,000.
When: Submission before May 6
Admission: Free
Info: Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Award Facebook page
Charity
NKF Charity Dinner 2022 - The Enchanted Masquerade Ball
The National Kidney Foundation (NKF)'s fund-raising dinner will feature performances and a dinner crafted by the chefs at Shangri-La Singapore. Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong is the guest-of-honour. The funds go towards providing subsidised dialysis treatment and holistic care for patients.
Where: Tower Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road; Zoom
MRT: Orchard
When: May 27, 7 to 9.30pm
Admission: $1,000 for a virtual seat; $5,000 to $8,000 for a dinner and staycation package; $10,000 to $20,000 for a table at the venue
Info: NKF event website
Others
Golden Village Live Musical: Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa
This South Korean musical tells the story of Laman, a young man who dreams of becoming a K-pop star and is on the verge of winning an audition. It will be telecast live by Golden Village for two days.
Where: Golden Village Suntec City, 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard; Golden Village Plaza, Plaza Singapura 07-01, 68 Orchard Road
MRT: Promenade / Dhoby Ghaut
When: May 7 and 8, 1 and 6pm
Admission: $64 (GV members), $66 (public)
Info: Golden Village event website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at The Straits Times (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.