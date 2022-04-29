Events and listings: Mother's Day food deals, paper sculpting class, S Korean musical

Discover the flavours of Italy with Buon Appetit, a buffet featuring seafood and charcoal grilled meats elevated with Italian cheese and antipasti, as well as freshly-made pizza, pasta and specialty Italian stews.

Where: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade / City Hall

When: Till May 1. Lunch: Saturdays, noon to 2.30pm. Dinner: Fridays to Sundays, 6 to 10pm. Brunch: Sundays, noon to 3pm

Price: Lunch: $68++ a adult, $34++ a child. Dinner: $88++ an adult, $44++ a child. Brunch: $108++ an adult (add on $68++ for free flow champagne), $54++ child

Info: Beach Road Kitchen website

