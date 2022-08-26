Events and listings: Mooncake deals, food heritage tours

SINGAPORE - Grab mooncake deals, or sign up for a food heritage tour in Kreta Ayer or Geylang Serai.
Food & drink
InterContinental Singapore
Executive pastry chef Desmond Lee presents an afternoon tea spread (from $55++ an adult) inspired by the spring and summer. Highlights include Berries Rhubarb Marmalade with Berries Tea Mousse and Kani Crab Cake with Miso Aioli and Scallions.
Where: The Lobby Lounge, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis
When: Till Aug 28, 1 to 3pm , 3.30 to 5.30pm daily
Tel: 6825-1008
Info: InterContinental Singapore's website
The Gyu Bar
To commemorate Yakiniku Day on Aug 29, the beef specialist is offering a one-for-one promotion for its signature Gyu Bar Platter ($98++), which features eight cuts of A5 wagyu selected from Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures. Grilled on smokeless Shinpo grills, the premium meats are also served with five condiments including house-blended yakiniku tare sauce and pink salt.
Where: The Gyu Bar 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Aug 29, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Price: $98++
Tel: 6732-0702
Info: The Gyu Bar's website
Yan
The Cantonese restaurant is offering a six- and eight-course Wellness Menu ($158++ and $108++ a person respectively). Developed with guidance from Zhongjing Traditional Chinese Medicine, the menus highlight dishes such as the Wok-fried Spare Rib with Ginseng Sauce and Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Immunity-boosting Herbs.
Where: National Gallery Singapore, 05-02, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Aug 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: Yan's website
The Private Room at 15 Stamford
Peranakan masterchef Philip Chia will be hosting intimate lunch and dinner experiences. He will prepare a multi-course feast a la minute while taking guests through the storied history of the dishes - including Scallop and Prawn Otak, Buah Keluak Canape and Angus Beef Short Rib Rendang - which will be served on a long table.
Where: The Private Room at 15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Sept 4, Thursdays to Sundays, noon to 3pm, 7 to 10.30pm
Price: $148++ a person for lunch, $188++ a person for dinner
Tel: 67156-800
Info: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel's website
Culina Bistro
For the Westholme Way dinner ($150+ a person, minimum two guests), executive chef Timothy de Souza will showcase Westholme Wagyu with Raw, Fried, Grilled and Roasted dishes of different cuts - along with a range of recommended wines available by the bottle.
Where: Culina Bistro, COMO Dempsey, 15 Dempsey Rd
MRT: Orchard
When: Aug 27 and Sept 3, 6 to 9.30pm
Tel: 6474-7338
Info: COMO Dempsey's website
The Marmalade Pantry
The bistro is offering baked mooncakes made using a low-sugar and no-lard recipe. Available as five gift sets (from $88+), they are packaged in the Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case or Scarlet Red Large Tote Bag. The mooncakes come in classic flavours - Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste and Baked Charcoal with Black Sesame and Melon Seeds - as well as new flavours - Traditional White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts and Hojicha Matcha with Raisins. Order three days ahead.
Where: The Marmalade Pantry: 04-11A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street; 01-35 BHG Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street
MRT: Orchard / Tanjong Pagar / Bugis
When: Till Sept 7, 11am to 10pm
Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website
Goodwood Park Hotel
Expect a new assortment of traditional pastries such as Lao Po Bing, Lao Gong Bing, Teochew Salted Veggie Bing ($38 for six pieces) as well as Salted Egg Tiger mooncake ($48 for eight pieces). For snowskin mooncakes, novel flavours include Ondeh Ondeh ($52 for two pieces) and Strawberry ($48 for two pieces), and the perennial favourite - Durian Combo ($116 for four piece), featuring D24, Mao Shan Wang, Blackthorn and D88 - is back. Order five days in advance.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Sept 10, 10am to 8pm daily
Tel: 6730-1868
Info: Goodwood Park Hotel's website
Peach Blossoms
Feast on traditional baked mooncakes including the signature Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds and Gold Dust ($88 for four pieces), crowd favourite Lychee with Wolfberries ($85 for four pieces), Single Yolk ($85 for four pieces) and Double Yolk ($88 for four pieces) with low-sugar White Lotus Paste. Order at least three days ahead.
Where: Peach Blossoms, Level 5 PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Till Sept 10
Tel: 6845-1118
Info: Peach Blossoms' website
Doggy Day Out
Patrons of the Mexican restaurant and bar Chimichanga can take their canine pets to lunch and enjoy 10 per cent off the bill. There will also be free dog treats and discounts for dog grooming, daycare, puppy yoga and accessories from Kohepets, Twofurseven and Puppy Yoga SG, among others. Indicate if you are bringing your dog when making reservations.
Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput
MRT: Holland Village
When: Aug 27, noon to 3pm
Info: Chimichanga Holland Village's website
Concerts
Qin Li Wei Plays Four Seasons - Alpine Symphony
Cellist Qin Li-Wei returns to the stage alongside Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM) to perform Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Specially arranged for solo cello by Jonathan Shin, this rendition is reminiscent of a traditional Argentine tango. Music director Chan Tze Law will then lead the 120-strong orchestra for Richard Strauss's An Alpine Symphony.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall / Esplanade
When: Aug 28, 5pm
Admission: $18 to $48
Info: Sistic's event website
Exhibitions
Weaving the Ocean: Ari Bayuaji
This exhibition showcases works by Montreal-based Indonesian artist Ari Bayuaji. While on his daily walks along the coast of Sanur in Bali, the ocean and the beach became sources of inspiration. His works honour the time-honed weaving skills of the local artisans and recreate textiles from repurposed materials.
Where: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till Aug 28, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: Nafa's website
Memories of Bumi Kenyalang
Supported by Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, this exhibition showcases nine Sarawakian artists. Their works reflect their memories and experiences in the Malaysian state, which is sometimes referred to as Bumi Kenyalang (land of the Rhinoceros hornbill). The hornbill is Sarawak's state bird.
Where: Gallery @ 10 Square, 10-01 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Aug 28, 10am to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: Global Cultural Alliance's website
Classes
Hair Accessories Workshop
In this workshop, participants will be guided by instructors from Menghui Another Day to make ancient Chinese-style hair accessories for the Mid- Autumn Hanfu Festival. The designs are inspired by the Han Chinese fashion.
Where: Chinatown Visitor Centre, 2 Banda Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Aug 27 and 28, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm
Admission: $19.90
Info: Peatix event website
Tours
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Kreta Ayer's Food Heritage
Kreta Ayer's food culture spans generations. In this walking tour, visit some of the precinct's notable stalls and eateries and learn about their stories. It is open to all ages, conducted in English and does not include food tasting.
Where: Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, Level 1 Kreta Ayer Community Centre, 28 Kreta Ayer Road
MRT: Outram Park
When: Aug 27, 2 to 3.30pm, 2.30 to 4pm
Admission: $5
Info: Peatix event website
Community Gallery Tours: Discover Geylang Serai's Food Heritage
Geylang Serai is home to an abundant variety of food and spices that reflect the area's heritage. In this walking tour, check out local dishes and ingredients both familiar and new. It is open to all ages, conducted in English and does not include food tasting.
Where: Geylang Serai Heritage Gallery, 01-05 Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Aug 28, 1 to 2.30pm, 1.30 to 3pm, 2 to 3.30pm
Admission: $5
Info: Peatix event website
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Sembawang Shopping Centre, Level 1 Atrium, 604 Sembawang Road
MRT: Sembawang
When: Till Aug 28, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Careers Connect On-the-Go's website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Sembawang Shopping Centre, Level 1 Atrium, 604 Sembawang Road
MRT: Sembawang
When: Till Aug 28, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills website
