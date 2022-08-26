Events and listings: Mooncake deals, food heritage tours

Executive pastry chef Desmond Lee presents an afternoon tea spread (from $55++ an adult) inspired by the spring and summer. Highlights include Berries Rhubarb Marmalade with Berries Tea Mousse and Kani Crab Cake with Miso Aioli and Scallions.

Where: The Lobby Lounge, Level 1, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road

MRT: Bugis

When: Till Aug 28, 1 to 3pm , 3.30 to 5.30pm daily

Tel: 6825-1008

Info: InterContinental Singapore's website

The Gyu Bar