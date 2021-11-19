Events and listings: Hairy crab deals, S'pore International Film Festival, whisky exhibition

SINGAPORE - Get your hands on food deals, catch a film at the Singapore Film Festival, or check out the The Balvenie exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

Food & drink

Fat Cow



PHOTO: FAT COW



The fine-dining Japanese restaurant is celebrating its 10th birthday with a limited edition Omakase menu. The 10 Omakase Special ($320++ a person) features 10 old and new dishes such as Kobujime Wagyu Beef with Botan Ebi marinated with Brandy & Dried Mullet Roe. Sake and wine pairings ($88++) are available for this menu, which is only for dine-in and dinner. Fat Cow is also serving Kobujime Premium Donburi ($128+), which is permanently available daily in limited portions for dine-in, delivery and takeaway.

Where: Fat Cow, 01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Blvd

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Dec 31, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6735-0308

Info: Email enquiry@fatcow.com.sg or visit Fat Cow's website

Shake Shack



PHOTOS: SHAKE SHACK



To celebrate the opening of a new outlet at Westgate, Shake Shack Singapore has a limited-time Black Truffle menu featuring the loaded Black Truffle Burger (single $14, double $17.50), Black Truffle Chick'n Shack ($14) and Crinkle Cut Fries ($8.90) topped with black truffle sauce.

Where: All Shake Shack outlets

When: Till Dec 31, 11am to 9pm daily

Info: Shake Shack's website

Madame Fan



PHOTO: MADAME FAN



The restaurant has launched the Ultimate Dim Sum Lunch featuring free flow dim sum and classic Cantonese dishes such as Jasmine Smoked Pork Ribs and Ume Wasabi Prawns. For a sweet ending, dig into the Salted Egg Custard Bun.

Where: Madame Fan, The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade / City Hall

When: Weekdays except public holidays, noon to 2.30pm

Price: From $58++ a person (for November only)

Tel: 6818-1921

Info: Email dining.reservations@thencoclub.com or visit Madame Fan's website

Yan



PHOTO: YAN



The Cantonese restaurant is offering hairy crab items for dine-in. The selection ranges from a la carte options like Steam Xiao Long Bao with Hairy Crab Meat (from $8++) to a six-course Hairy Crab Feast Set Menu ($168++ a person). The set includes Crispy Fried Cod Fish Fillet, Wok-fried Ipoh Hor Fun with Hairy Crab Meat and Steamed Hairy Crab 220g. Diners can pair the fesast with 8-Year-Old Shao Hsing Rice Wine ($78++ for a 750ml bottle).

Where: Yan , 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Nov 31. Lunch: 11.30am to 2,30pm; Dinner: 6 to 10:30pm

Tel: 6384-5585

Info: Email reserve@Yan.com.sg or visit Yan's website

Smoke & Mirrors



PHOTO: SMOKE MIRRORS



Smoke & Mirrors, the rooftop bar at National Gallery Singapore, is winding down their sixth-anniversary celebrations with a Marvellous Marbling event. Guests are invited to try their hand at creating marbling art on ceramic coasters with the purchase of any two cocktails. Bannie Kang - winner of the Mancino Bartender's Bartender Award by Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 - will shake up limited-edition cocktails such as the 1st Avenue ($24++), which mixes Michter's Rye with Calvados, Campari, passion fruit and clarified cream.

Where: Smoke & Mirrors, 06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Nov 22, 6 to 10pm

Tel: 9380-6313

Info: Email reserve@smokeandmirrors.com.sg or go to bit.ly/fb-marvellousmarbling

Exhibitions

The Balvenie presents: The Makers Project



PHOTO: THE BALVENIE SEA



The Makers Project features artistic installations of The Balvenie's Five Rare Crafts. The Balvenie is the only distillery in the Scottish Highlands that has maintained these whisky making processes for 120 years. Also on display are seven specially commissioned pieces by contemporary artists from seven different countries. Each ticket includes two 15ml drams of whisky (The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 and The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14).

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Nov 26 to Dec 5, 5 to 7pm daily

Admission: $28 with registration

Info: bit.ly/3qJTotv

Orchestral Manoeuvres: See Sound. Feel Sound. Be Sound



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



On show are the works of 32 local and internationally composers and contemporary artists, including early Sound Art projects, music scores, noise-making sculptures, as well as projects that use digital, drawn and/or hand-made methods to make an object speak or sing.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Jan 2, 2022. 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)

Info: bit.ly/30DF8rN

The Streets of Yore: Familiar Days



PHOTO: ALGER LAW



This exhibition showcases paintings by eight South-east Asian artists. They feature the iconic streets of the past and everyday scenes - such as children playing under old HDB blocks and charcoal embers emitting a brilliant orange glow as satay hawkers fan them.

Where: Eagle's Eye Art Gallery, 34B North Canal Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till Dec 8, 11.30am to 6.30pm. Closed on Sundays

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Eagles Eye website

Films

32nd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF)



PHOTO: SGIFF



The 32nd edition of the festival returns to the theatres with more than over 100 films from around the world. They include Singapore's Mat Magic (1971), France's The Day Today (2021) and Taiwan's Future Shock (2019). There will also be talks and panel discussions by film-makers and industry expert, as well as sessions hosted by SGIFF Film Academy.

Where: Screenings at Filmgarde Bugis+, Carnival Cinema at Golden Mile Tower, Golden Village Grand, Oldham Theatre, National Museum of Singapore and Shaw Lido; Talks and panel discussions at The Arts House and The Projector; Film Academy sessions at Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Technological University and Wild Rice

When: Nov 25 to Dec 5

Admission: From $15 a film. Bundles: $50 (for four films), 10 per cent off for 10 tickets purchased in a single transaction

Info: SGIFF website

Nice People (2015)



PHOTO: SOMERSET CINEMA



This Swedish documentary follows the first Somali bandy (a kind of ice hockey) team in their struggle to reach the World Championship in Siberia in 2014. The team live and train in Borlange, Sweden, and are coached by legendary former bandy players Per Fosshaug and Cia Embretsen. Organised by Social Impact Film Club and Air Amber.

Where: *Scape, Gallery on Level 5, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Nov 20. First session: 3 to 5pm; Second session: 6 to 8pm

Admission: $10 with registration

Info: bit.ly/3nl1ZRw

Festivals

National Engineers Day 2021



PHOTO: THE INSTITUTION OF ENGINEERS, SINGAPORE



The biggest engineering festival in Singapore offers students and the public unique opportunities to learn, discover and re-imagine engineering. Visitors can access the virtual exhibition booths, talks and interactive workshops for free with registration.

Where: NED-IES

When: Till Nov 20, 9am to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: NED-IES website

Classes

Food Writing with a Purpose



PHOTO: DEE MAY TAN



In this virtual workshop, learn the basics of food writing with a purpose. Instructor Dee May Tan, founder of Plates, a biannual print publication that uses food as a conversation starter, will use analogies of seeds and gardening as an outline. Open to both seasoned and aspiring writers aged 18 and above.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 20, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: $60

Info: bit.ly/3clkI9c

Arty Afternoon: Marks of Nature



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



Create your own hand-bound paintbrushes with falling leaves and flowers. Then dip it into a fresh vat of ink and create artwork.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Nov 21 and Dec 5, 11am to 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3wRwrWx

Cyanotype Class: Nature's Pleasures



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



Learn the fundamentals of cyanotype - a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print - and take home your own rich cobalt prints of found organic materials.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Nov 19 and 26: 11am to noon, 3.30 to 5pm. Nov 20 and 27: 10am to 11.30am, 2 to 3.30pm

Admission: $35 a person

Info: bit.ly/3noRhcC

Climate Change and Sustainability



PHOTO: PASSION WAVE



In this virtual workshop, participants will take a closer look at how climate change and global warming affect the environment and living things, as well as the problem of plastic pollution. This programme is suitable for children aged 10 to 15. Those aged seven to 10 have to be accompanied by an adult. Materials for the workshop are to be collected at PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens.

Where: Link will be provided closer to the date

When: Nov 26, 10am to 11am

Admission: $25

Info: bit.ly/3Hnda3Y

Talks

22nd National Eye Care Day



PHOTO: PASSION WAVE



Pick up eye care tips, and learn about common eye conditions such as myopia, cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Organised by Singapore National Eye Centre and the ophthalmology departments of Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National University Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 20, 9.30am to 12.15pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: SNEC website

In Dialogue with Amanda Heng and Jason Wee



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



This discussion between artist Amanda Heng, and artist, writer and curator Jason Wee is in conjunction with STPI's group exhibition on mark making, The Lines Fall Where They May, which is curated by Wee. The session will start with Heng talking about her residency at STPI, where she collaborated with 12 individuals from the gallery to create her eventual print works.

Where: Zoom; STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Nov 20, 3 to 4pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3wS6d6l

Sports

Run for Inclusion 2021



PHOTO: RUN FOR INCLUSION 2021



This year, the largest inclusive running event in Singapore will go virtual. Participants run alongside persons with special needs, including the hearing, intellectually, physically and visually challenged. They can take part in one of two events- 0-10km run or 0-20km cycling - which can be completed at one go or accumulated. Entry for persons with special needs and their caregivers (limited to one caregiver per two persons with special needs) are complimentary.

When: Nov 21 to Dec 31

Admission: $35

Info: Running Hour website

Others

Art Therapy Programmes



PHOTO: RED PENCIL (SINGAPORE)



The Red Pencil (Singapore) is offering on-site art therapy programmes at their new centre at Redhill. They cater to a variety of people - from children and youth to families. Certified and registered art therapists will guide participants in these sessions.

Where: The Red Pencil (Singapore), 01-69, 82 Redhill Lane

MRT: Redhill

When: Nov 23 to Jan 13. Check website for dates and times

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3cirr3x

Dare Forward: A Porsche Macan Experience



PHOTO: PORSCHE SINGAPORE



Porsche is taking over the Pantry at Dempsey for its first public display pop-up of the third-generation Macan in Singapore. Visitors aged 27 to 69 can sign up for a test drive. Drivers are required to present a valid Singapore driver's licence (minimum possession of three years) along with their NRIC.

Where: The Pantry, Dempsey 16A Dempsey Road

MRT: Holland Village, Commonwealth, Queenstown, Botanic Gardens

When: Till Nov 21, 9am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: fb.me/e/1BEUGVL4F

