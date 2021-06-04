Events and listings: Food, talks, kid-friendly activities

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery deals, or attend an online storytelling session with your kids.

Food & Drink

Jamie's Italian



Pizza Feast Shot at Jamie's Italian. PHOTO: JAMIE’S ITALIAN



Enjoy 15 per cent off a la carte orders via takeaway. Customers also get free islandwide delivery with orders above $100 nett.

Where: Jamie's Italian Forum, 01-01/04, Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till June 13, 11.30am to 9pm

Tel: 6655-7676

Info: Jamie's Italian's website

Buona Terra



Contemporary Italian cuisine at Buona Terra. PHOTO: BUONA TERRA



The Italian restaurant's takeaway and delivery menu offers dishes such as Beef Agnolotti with Black Truffle ($38+), Salt-baked Catch of the Day Fish ($148+, 1kg) and Ricotta Cheese Cake with Pear ($20+). Chef Denis Lucchi's Experiential 5-Course Tasting Menu ($178+ a person) features the seasonal ingredients of the week.

Where: Buona Terra, 29 Scotts Road

MRT: Newton

When: Till June 13, noon to 8.30pm

Tel: 6733-0209

Info: Buona Terra's website

York Hotel



York Hotel's #Stayhome Family Set. PHOTO: YORK HOTEL



The #Stayhome Family Set ($58 net, for up to four people) comes with Fish Head Curry and Silver Fish Omelette served with Papadum and steamed rice. On the Treasured Flavours of Singapore menu are dishes such as Chicken Masala and Stir-fried Spicy Clams, priced at $12 net each. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 31, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: York Hotel's website

Tapas,24



There is a 15 per cent discount on all orders and 45 per cent off bottled wines for self-pickup. PHOTO: TAPAS, 24 SINGAPORE



Items like the Tapas 24 Bikini Sandwich ($16), Croquetas de Pollo ($8) and Ensaladilla Rusa with Olives ($14), as well as wines are available for takeaway and delivery. There is a 15 per cent discount on all orders and 45 per cent off bottled wines for self-pickup. Free islandwide delivery applies to orders above $150 and those within a 2km radius of the restaurant.

Where: 01-04, The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning, Clarke Quay

When: Till June 13, noon to 9pm

Tel: WhatsApp 9821-8471

Info: Tapas,24's website

Blue Jasmine



Offerings at Blue Jasmine. PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



The Thai restaurant offers bento sets (from $13) such as Lemongrass Fish, Beef Curry to Pad Thai Prawns. Vegan options (from $15) like Omn! Basil Kaprao are also available. Other items include Cha-Om Crab Meat Fried Egg ($22) and the new Poke 26 Oz Basil Kaprao (from $9) with sides and a protein choice of chicken, beef or squid. For drinks, housemade Thai Milk Tea ($6) is available and bubble pearls can be added at $2 a serving. Available for takeaway and delivery ($20).

Where: Park Hotel Farrer Park, Level 5, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: Ongoing, 11am to 9pm

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: Blue Jasmine's website

Fat Cow



A wagyu bowl at Fat Cow. PHOTO: FAT COW



The fine-dining Japanese restaurant's takeaway and delivery menu includes 21-days Dry-aged Nagasaki Wagyu A5 Premium Donburi ($138+) and The Fat Cow Wagyu Sandwich ($88). For a sweet treat, go for A Pleasant Surprise ($110+), which comes with two housemade Yuzu cheesecakes and The Fat Cow Daiginjo Sake. Customers can also order a variety of alcoholic drinks and Ready-to-cook Premium Wagyu Beef Sets ($168+ to 228+) that can be prepared in just 10 minutes.

Where: Camden Medical Centre Singapore 01-01/02 , 1 Orchard Boulevard

MRT: Somerset

When: Till June 13, 11am to 7.30pm

Tel: 6735-0308

Info: Fat Cow's website

LeVel 33



Wagyu Tri-tip from LeVel 33. PHOTO: LEVEL 33



LeVel 33's popular roast sharing menu features offerings such as 800g Wagyu Tri-tip ($188+), Lamb Banjo ($158+) and the newly launched Lobster Roll ($32+). Wash down the food with beers from the restaurant's core range including the Blond Lager, India Pale Ale and Wheat Beer ( $6.50 each). Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 33-01, , 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown

When: Till June 13, 11.30am to 8.30pm

Tel: 6834-3133

Info: LeVel 33's website

Oriole Coffee + Bar



Smoked Salmon Pizza from Oriole Coffee + Bar. PHOTO: ORIOLE COFFEE + BAR



Offerings include Smoked Salmon Pizza ($28), Chilli Crab Pizza ($32), Sweet Soy Pork Ribs ($30), Sriracha Buffalo Chicken Burger ($16) and Banana Cake topped with butterscotch sauce ($12). Available for delivery and takeaway.

Where: Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard 01-01, 96 Somerset Road,

MRT: Somerset

When: Till June 13, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6238-8348

Info: Oriole Coffee + Bar's website

Pasta Mania

The restaurant chain offers a range of pastas - from Italian classics such as Prawn Aglio (from $11.90) and Carbonara (from $11.90) to fusion options like Seafood Tom Yum (from $12.90) and Salted Egg Chicken (from $12.90). Available for takeaway and delivery via foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

Where: Pasta Mania outlets

When: Till June 13

Info: Pasta Mania's website

Akira Back Singapore



Akira Back Singapore. PHOTO: AKIRA BLACK SINGAPORE



The modern Japanese restaurant has added dishes to its delivery and takeaway menu, such as A4 "Tochigi" Striploin ($72.76), 350 days grain-fed Charcoal-Grilled Ribeye ($69.55) and Popcorn Tofu ($25.68). Four the Family ($224.70), an 11-course sharing menu, serves up to four people. Enjoy complimentary delivery with every $107 spent.

Where: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Level B1M South Tower, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: Till June 13, noon to 9pm

Tel: 6818-1914

Info: Akira Back Singapore's website

Chimichanga



Grilled Lobster Rice Bowl at Chimichanga. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



From June 6 to 13, the Mexican restaurant and bar is offering a special deal for its crowd's favourite, Grilled Lobster Rice Bowl. For $26, enjoy a Boston half lobster grilled with chipotle butter, served with Amarillo rice, pico de gallo and greens. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor; Holland Village

When: June 6 to 13, noon to 9pm

Tel: 6293-3314; 6974-7185

Info: Chimichanga Little India's website; Chimichanga's Holland Village website

Bedrock Bar & Grill



Signature Bedrock Black Pepper Steak Rice Bowl at Bedrock Bar & Grill. PHOTO: BEDROCK BAR & GRILL



Sharing options include Tomahawk Steak & Wine Set ($288) and Table Menus ($99 to $499). There are also a la carte offerings like the 300g 365 days grain-fed Ribeye Cap Steak ($128) and Signature Bedrock Black Pepper Steak Rice Bowl ($68). Customers can also buy Grill-It-Yourself Premium Ribeye Steak Kits ($99 to $228), which features prime cuts, chef recipes and seasonings.

Where: Pan Pacific Serviced Suites 01-05, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till June 13, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6238-0054

Info: Bedrock Bar & Grill's website

Kinki Restaurant + Bar

Tuck into items such as Corn Duo ($16), Cowabunga ($36) and High Roller Wagyu Don ($98), and sip on cocktails including Aurora Polaris ($48) and Earlgroni ($38). Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: 70, 02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till June 13, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6533-3471

Info: Kinki Restaurant + Bar's website

Deliveroo deals

Customers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on orders above $20 (capped at $5) from over 300 new-to-Deliveroo restaurants. There are also weekday deals for orders placed between 2 and 5pm and 6 and 9pm - customers will get up to 20 per cent off selected meals at participanting brands. From June 7, there is a 15 per cent discount for orders above $18 (capped at $3) from over 2,000 restaurants and up to 15 per cent off orders from outlets located in the Central Business District, such as Three Buns and Limoncello Pizza & Grill. Until June 13, Deliveroo will match the tips for its riders left by the first 10,000 customers.

When: Till June 13

Info: Deliveroo's website

Kids

June Holidays Table Tennis Camps



Table Tennis Camps are organised by Singapore Table Tennis Association. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION



During this two-day training camp organised by the Singapore Table Tennis Association, students will learn the basics of the sport - from the right way to grip a bat to forehand and backhand strokes - as well as physical training. Open to children aged five to 12.

Where: Singapore Table Tennis Association, 297C Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

MRT: Toa Payoh

When: June 17 and 18, June 21 and 22, June 24 and 25, 9am to 12.30pm

Admission: $149.80

Info: Singapore Table Tennis Association's website

Online storytelling sessions

To get children to read during the school holidays, the National Library Board (NLB) is conducting five- to 15-minute sessions online storytelling sessions in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil. The stories are suitable for children aged four to 10. The pre-recorded sessions - hosted by librarians, volunteers, corporate partners and local authors - are available on NLB's Facebook and YouTube channels and will be uploaded twice weekly.

Where: NLB's Facebook and YouTube channels

When: Till June 30

Admission: Free

Talks

The World After Coronavirus

Ian Goldin, a professor of globalisation and development from the University of Oxford, will base his talk on his new book, Rescue: From Global Crisis To A Better World. He will explore how the pandemic has changed lives and economies and why it could lead to a better world.

Where: Zoom

When: June 18, 4 to 5.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: National University of Singapore's website

Growing into Type 1 Diabetes



Growing into Type 1 Diabetes. PHOTO: SGH



Organised by Singapore General Hospital's endocrinology department, this webinar features experts and patients sharing about Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

Where: Zoom

When: June 8, 15 and 22, 12.30 to 1.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event registration website

Others

NYP EAE Festival

This fully online festival by Nanyang Polytechnic allows students and parents to interact with lecturers and try their hands at courses in preparation for the Early Admissions Exercise in late June. Online workshops and sessions for the various courses are available.

When: Till June 25. Check website for dates and timings of workshops

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Nanyang Polytechnic's website

