Events and listings: Food, talks, classes

Food & drink

Shake Shack opens at Great World



PHOTOS: SHAKE SHACK SINGAPORE



To celebrate the opening, Shake Shack Singapore has launched the spicy Jalapeno Ranch Trio - comprising the ShackBurger (from $11.90), Chick'n Shack ($11.90) and Crinkle Cut Fries ($6.50) topped with creamy, tangy ranch and house-pickled jalapenos. Also on offer are two exclusive Concretes, which are frozen custard blends - Poppin' Good Time (from $7.50) and Berry Ferris Swell (from $7.50). Available for takeaway and delivery via GrabFood.

Where: 01-101 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade

MRT: Orchard

When: Till June 15

Info: bit.ly/33PF8TD

Parent's Day set menu at Putien



PHOTOS: PUTIEN



In celebration of both Mother's and Father's Day, Putien is offering special set menus (from $168.80 for four persons) until June 20. Each set includes dishes with nutritious TCM ingredients, such as Herbal Prawns, Cordycep Flowers with Sea Cucumber in Fish Maw Soup and Nanri Abalone with Broccoli.

Where: All Putien outlets

MRT: Various

When: Till June 20, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Info: Putien's website

Min Jiang at Dempsey's Celebratory Menu



PHOTO: MIN JIANG AT DEMPSEY



The special menu celebrates the restaurant's second anniversary and is curated by master chef Goh Chee Kong. Dishes that are available for takeaway and delivery are Barbecued 'Anxin' Chicken Neck with Sesame Teriyaki Sauce ($16 per order for four pieces), Crispy Ibérico 'Char Siew' ($38 per order) and Pan-seared Boston Lobster with Himalayan Pink Salt with White Asparagus ($58 per order). Minimum order of $50 for delivery, with a charge of $15 nett.

Where: 7A and 7B Dempsey Road

MRT: Botanic Gardens

When: Till May 31. Lunch: noon to 3pm; dinner: 7 to 10pm

Tel: 6774-0122

Info: Order from their website

Cafe Aux Bacchanales' First International Outlet at Plaza Singapura



PHOTOS: CAFE AUX BACCHANALES



Dig into Steak Frites Sauce Bordelaise 250g ($34.80 for ribeye and $32.80 for sirloin), prepared with 40 days aged US Black Angus Beef, or Confit de Canard (duck confit, $35.80). The cafe has an expansive range of wines imported from France, such as Louis Chavy Cabernet Sauvignon ($48 a bottle) to go with the steak frites or Louis Chavy Chardonnay($55 a bottle) to pair with the duck confit. Available for takeaway.

Where: Cafe Aux Bacchanales, 03-83 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Till June 6, 10am to 11pm

Info: bit.ly/3tX7cz5

Dumpling Feast at Resorts World Sentosa



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Indulge in an eight-piece gourmet dumpling feast set ($118 nett). The dumplings are handcrafted by eight chefs from RWS food and beverage outlets, including Feng Shui Inn, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill and Syun.

Where: Collection from Feng Shui Inn, Crockfords Tower Level G2, Resorts World Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till June 11. Collection period till June 16, noon to 8pm daily

Tel: 6577-6688

Info: bit.ly/2S5zMRf

Limited edition burger by Han Im Glück



PHOTO: DELIVEROO & HANS IM GLUCK



To celebrate International Hamburger Day this month, burger restaurant Han Im Glück has partnered Deliveroo to offer an upgraded version of its Schnörkelloser burger. The limited-edition Goldipops burger is a beef burger topped with the signature Han Im Glück sauce and featuring Kaya Butter Toast popcorn garnished with edible gold flakes. Priced at $28.80, the Goldipops set is available till May 31 exclusively on Deliveroo.

Where: Order via Deliveroo

When: Till May 31

Info: bit.ly/3fnG2vS

Talks

How to Fall in Love with Classics: The Adventures Of Mooty



PHOTO: ST FILE



The collection of 10 stories, published in 1980, was written by Jessie Wee and illustrated by Kwan Shan Mei. It follows the titular little mouse and chronicles his friendship and adventures with other creatures. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will read these stories in the context of Asian folktales and explore the history of children's writing in Singapore.

Where: Zoom

When: May 27, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3orqsU6

SGH Public Forum on Hyperthyroidism



PHOTO: SGH



Doctors from the Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) department of endocrinology - consultant Andoree Lim, and senior consultant Chng Chiaw Ling - will share information on hyperthyroidism and its causes, diagnosis and treatment.

Where: Zoom

When: May 22, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3oso3s4

Classes

The Podcasting Way



PHOTO: NAT AMOORE



Children's author and podcast host Nat Amoore will take participants through the basics of creating podcast content, including planning, scripting, interviewing, recording and editing. Amoore's second book, The Power Of Positive Pranking (2020), has been shortlisted for the 2021 Readings Children's Book Prize.

Where: Zoom

When: June 24, 4 to 6pm

Admission: $47.27

Info: bit.ly/3uWJ4xP

