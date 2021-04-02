Events and listings: Food, talks, classes

SINGAPORE -Savour your hunger for food deals, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

FOOD & DRINK

Vegan Chinese Dishes at Gu Ma Jia Restaurant

Famous for its award-winning Assam Fish Head, Claypot Sesame Oil Chicken and Flaming Pork Ribs, Gu Ma Jia has created vegan options using Gardein, Heura, OmniMeat and Beyond Meat. They include Vegan Assam Fish ($24), served in the restaurant's signature Assam sauce, OmniMeat Hotplate Tofu ($15), Minced OmniMeat with Brinjal ($18), Olive Fried Rice ($10) and Wok Hei Hor Fun ($10).

WHERE: Gu Ma Jia , 45 Tai Thong Crescent

MRT: Potong Pasir

WHEN: Till May 30, 11am to 9.30pm

TEL: 6285-2023

INFO: Visit Gu Ma Jia's website

Easter Brunch at Chimichanga Little India



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



This Easter, Mexican restaurant Chimichanga is serving a Bubbly Brunch ($49+). Indulge in chocolate eggs and bunny ears, quesadillas, tacos and chimichangas. There is also a two-hour free flow of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks such as prosecco, craft beer and coffee. Top-up $20 for free flow of Chandon Brut.

WHERE: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor

WHEN: April 4, 11am to 3pm

INFO: Visit Chimichanga's website

Three Times the Funk at Le Bon Funk



PHOTO: LE BON FUNK



The natural wine bar is holding a month-long third-anniversary celebration in April. For a rare treat, it will open bottles of extraordinary Magnums from the cellar and serve it by the glass ($20 to $30++) on Fridays and Saturdays. Head sommelier Jos Kjer will also handpick a wine of the week (prices vary).There is a confetti cake ($12++) made specially for the occasion, matched with a limited edition birthday cocktail, Three Cheers to All ($22++).

WHERE: Le Bon Funk, 29 Club Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Till April 30. Lunch: Fridays, noon to 2.30pm; Dinner: Tuesdays to Saturdays 5pm till midnight. Closed on Sundays and Mondays

INFO: Visit Le Bon Funk's website

Easter Specials at Jamie's Italian



PHOTO: JAMIE’S ITALIAN



Feast on Grilled King Prawns glazed with cheesy fontina sauce ($45.95), Braised Spring Lamb Shank ($38.95) and Decadent Stuffed Hot Cross Bun ($15.95). Diners also stand to win prizes by taking part in a contest where they have to guess the number of Easter eggs.

WHERE: Jamie's Italian Forum, 01 - 01/04 Forum the Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Till April 4. Friday: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 9.30pm; Saturday and Sunday: 11.30am to 9.30pm

INFO: Visit Jamie's Italian Forum's website

Eel Creations at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant



PHOTOS: WAN HAO CHINESE RESTAURANT



In April, Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is showcasing eel-centric dishes (using saltwater white eel and freshwater yellow eel), whipped up with Cantonese recipes and Cantonese cooking methods. Highlights include Braised White Eel with Abalone Sauce & Fish Paste Skin Skin ($68++ a portion), Crispy Yellow Eel with Szechuan Honey Sauce ($25++ a serving), and Poached White Eel with Premium Chinese Wine in Superior Soup ($58++ a portion).

WHERE: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Till April 30, noon to 10pm

INFO: Visit Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's Facebook page

EXHIBITIONS

Depth of Being: Wee Beng Chong



PHOTO: NANYANG ACADEMY OF FINE ARTS (NAFA)



One of Singapore's first recipients of the Cultural Medallion, Wee Beng Chong presents his 15th solo exhibition. It showcases close to 70 oil, mixed media, seal carving and sculpture works from the 1960s to 2019, as well as works that have never been exhibited in public.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Till April 14, 11am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit Nafa's website

Reawakening: Collection of Tan Oe Pang's Chinese Ink Paintings, 1990s-2000s



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SKY ONE ART GALLERY



This solo art exhibition by Singaporean artist Tan Oe Pang features vibrant Chinese ink paintings which were completed during the 1990s and 2000s. Inspired by nature, the subjects include spirited cherry blossoms, sparrows, bees, eagles and landscapes.

WHERE: Sky One Art Gallery, 09-02, BreakTalk IHQ, 30 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

WHEN: Till April 11, Mondays to Fridays: 12.30 to 6.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 12.30 to 6pm

PRICE: Free

INFO: Visit Sky One Art Gallery's website

KIDS

Hard Rock Cafe's Easter Egg Painting Contest



PHOTOS: HARD ROCK CAFE



Calling kids aged 12 and below. The top four participants with the most original concept, creative use of colour and innovative use of materials stand to win $100 in dining credits and a plush toy worth $28. Children can also enjoy a free kid's meal with every order of an adult main course on weekends from noon to 5pm.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Till April 14, 11am to 9.30pm

INFO: Visit Hard Rock Cafe Singapore's Facebook page

Easter Egg-stravaganza at Jurong Bird Park



PHOTOS: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



The attraction's signature Easter event includes a golden egg hunt, an Easter-themed playground and a special Jubilee maze, among other activities. Visitors also stand to win exclusive limited-edition prizes.

WHERE: Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill

MRT: Boon Lay

WHEN: April 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11, 8.30am to 6pm

PRICE: $32 (adult) and $21 (children)

INFO: Visit Jurong Bird Park's website

CLASSES

Picture Book Matters with Eva Wong Nava and Debasmita Dasgupta



PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



Through a series of online workshops, participants learn how picture books of all genres, including graphic novels and silent picture books, are created. This course is eligible for SkillsFuture Credit.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: April 10, 11 and 18, 9.30am to 12.30pm

PRICE: $300

INFO: Visit the Eventbrite website

TALKS

The Future of Meritocracy



PHOTO: YALE-NUS COLLEGE



As concerns about income inequality become more prevalent, meritocracy, a common organising principle of education systems and job markets, has attracted criticism in recent years. The speakers in this webinar are Daniel Markovits, Guido Calabresi Professor of Law at Yale Law School and author of The Meritocracy Trap; and Lynette Chua, associate professor of social sciences at Yale-NUS College.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: April 7, 8pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Visit Yale-NUS College's website

BD x Diabetes Singapore Dialogue Series



PHOTO: DIABETES SINGAPORE



Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company and not-for-profit community organisation Diabetes Singapore host the second part of a dialogues series aimed at patients who are on insulin therapy.

WHERE: Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk; Online via Zoom

MRT: Tampines

WHEN: April 3, noon

PRICE: Free with registration

INFO: Fill up the form here

