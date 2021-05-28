Events and listings: Food, talks

SINGAPORE -Check out takeaway and delivery deals or pick up pro tips at talks.

FOOD & DRINK

Extra Virgin Pizza



PHOTO: EXTRA VIRGIN PIZZA



Enjoy handmade pies fresh out of the oven. Flavours include Bufala Margherit ($25), a Neapolitan classic topped with tomato, fresh basil and buffalo mozza; Pepper Pig ($30), which has a tomato base topped with pepperoni, pork sausage, guanciale and mozza; and Shellfish Love ($28), comprising prawns, clams, squid and chilli finished with a lemon spritz. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle, Deliveroo, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Where: Asia Square 01-04, 8 Marina View

MRT: Marina Bay

When: Till June 13, noon to 9pm daily

Tel: 6247-5757

Info: Extra Virgin Pizza website

The Coconut Club



PHOTO: THE COCONUT CLUB



The restaurant's nasi lemak sets include Ayam Goreng Berempah Leg or Breast Set (from $14.80) and Fried Kembung Fish Set ($16.80). For dessert,there is Kueh Platter ($6), an assortment of Malay and Nonya kueh that are handmade daily. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle and GrabFood.

Where: 28 Ann Siang Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till June 13, 11am to 7.30pm daily

Tel: 6635-2999

Info: The Coconut Club website

OverEasy



PHOTO: OVEREASY



Dig into the American diner's classic burgers (from $24), Spicy Buffalo Wings (from $16) or World Famous Philly Cheesesteak Sliders ($14). Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle, GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Where: One Fullerton 01-06, 1 Fullerton Road

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till June 13, 10am to 9pm daily

Info: OverEasy website

Po



PHOTO: PO



The mod-Sin restaurant offers Popiah Platters (from $84) and local classics such as Paper Spring Chicken ($58, serves two to three) and Carabinero Prawns & Konbu Mee ($34). Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle and GrabFood.

Where: The Warehouse Hotel, Robertson Quay, 320 Havelock Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till June 13, 11.30am to 8pm daily

Tel: 6828-0007

Info: Po website

Odette



PHOTO: ODETTE



Enjoy a curated home-dining experience with dishes such as Normandy Crab Dumpling ($78), Kampot Pepper Crusted Pigeon ($98) and Limousin Milk Fed Veal ($268, serves two to four persons). Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle (orders must be placed at least two hours in advance).

Where: Odette , National Gallery 01-04, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: June 13, 11am to 8pm daily

Tel: 6385-0498

Info: Odette website

Tanjong Beach Club



PHOTO: TANJONG BEACH CLUB



Enjoy coastal cuisine and beach bites such as the signature Beer Battered Fish & Chips ($28) or Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger ($27). Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: 120 Tanjong Beach Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till June 13, 11am to 7pm daily (last order at 6pm)

Info: Tanjong Beach Club website

Le Bon Funk



PHOTO: LE BON FUNK



Indulge in the natural wine bar's signature Whole Heritage Chicken (serves four, $190), Beef Tongue Sandwich (serves two, $110), or a charcuterie platter with wine ($175) curated by the head sommelier. Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle.

Where: 29 Club Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till June 13, Fridays to Sundays, noon to 8pm

Tel: Whatsapp 9867-2979

Info: Le Bon Funk website

Esora



PHOTO: ESORA



The Japanese fine-dining restaurant offers a takeaway and delivery menu of katsu sandos (meat cutlet sandwiches). Flavours includeJapanese pork ($28), Premium Omi Wagyu Beef ($88) and Tamagoyaki (Japanese style egg omelette, $18). Delivery is available via Oddle.

Where: 15 Mohamed Sultan Road

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Till June 13, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 7.30pm

Tel: 8533 -7528

Info: Esora website

Clink Clink



PHOTO: CLINK CLINK



The sommelier-led online bottle shop has curated wine bundles for different palates and budgets. For instance, the Jos Kjer's Bundle ($385, exclusive of GST) is curated by Kjer, the head sommelier at natural wine bar Le Bon Funk. It highlights easy-drinking, everyday styles of wines. Available for delivery at a fee of $20 or free for orders above $250. Orders will be delivered within five working days.

Where: Clink Clink website

When: Till June 13

Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant



PHOTO: JIA WEI CHINESE RESTAURANT



Order signature dishes online and get 20 per cent off. They include Crispy Iberico Pork Collar with Sweet and Sour Hawthorn Sauce ($28), Wok Fried Ocean Gems Mee Sua ($24) and Duo Fried Rice with Crab Meat and Pickled Lettuce ($22). Available for takeaway and delivery via Oddle. For self-pickup, bring your own container and enjoy 30 per cent off.

Where: Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant, Level 2 Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, 50 East Coast Road

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: Till June 13, noon to 8.30pm (for delivery)

Info: Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant website

TALKS

Covid-19 Vaccination



PHOTO: NUS SAW SWEE HOCK SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH



In this public forum by the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang and Assistant Professor Hannah Clapham explain how Covid-19 vaccines work, possible adverse effects and why one should be vaccinated if possible.

Where: Zoom

When: June 5, 9am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Registration page

The Eco-friendly Edit



PHOTO: NLB



Founders of sustainable businesses - Dawn Chen of Your Sustainable Store, Melissa Lam of Bamboo Straw Girl and Hui Hien of Eco.Le - tell their stories.

Where: Zoom

When: May 28, 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Event registration page

Gastrofest Virtual 2021

Gain a better understanding of irritable bowel syndrome, gastrointestinal cancer and liver disease. The speakers are doctors from Singapore General Hospital's gastroenterology department.

Where: Zoom

When: May 30, 2pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Facebook event page



PHOTOS: SGH



200 Minutes on Prostate Health

Doctors from Singapore General Hospital's department of urology will talk about diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, as well as the role of radiation and focal therapy.

Where: Zoom

When: May 29, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook event page

OTHERS

Launch of Virtual Resource Kit

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is launching a resource kit called Creative Conversations 2021: Shaping Our Future. It teaches children about Singapore's history and heritage, including the lives and challenges of early settlers.

Where: ECDA's Facebook page

When: June 5, 10am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: ECDA Facebook page

ezbuy's 65eday Super Sale



PHOTO: EZBUY



The e-commerce platform is celebrating the 11th anniversary of EZbuy Holdings with deals during its 65eday Super Sale as well as the launch of ezCoins, its new rewards programme.Enjoy 120 flash deals at up to 90 per cent off and free shipping for over 65,000 items.

Where: Online

When: Till June 8

Info: ezbuy Singapore Facebook page

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.