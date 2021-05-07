Events and listings: Food, sports, charity

SINGAPORE - Celebrate Mother's Day with a feast, or take part in a yoga or muay thai session by the beach.
Food & drink
Osia Steak & Seafood Grill and Fratelli
At Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, feast on a five-course tasting menu ($155) of Pacific-style seafood and meats like Blackmore Wagyu Tenderloin Tartare, Surf Clam, Australian Blackmore Full Blood Wagyu Skirt Steak And Wild Red Prawn, and Coconut Ice Cream with Grilled Pineapple for dessert. At Fratelli, enjoy Hawaiian inspired dishes such as Lomi Lomi Salmon ($24), Pizza Hawaiian Ku'uipo ($30), Ono Lu'Au Pizza ($32) and Haupia Pie ($14). Dinners enjoy 40 per cent off on when they pay with Mastercard.
Where: Fratelli, 02-144 Hotel Michael, 26 Sentosa Gateway; Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, Festive Walk 02-140/141, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till May 31. Fratelli: 5 to 10pm (dinner); Osia: 11.30am to 3pm (lunch), 6 to 10pm (dinner)
Info: Resorts World Sentosa's website
Yan Welcomes Spring
The Cantonese restaurant's Joy of Spring a la carte menu features light and vegetable-forward dishes ($18 to $48). They include Mushroom Broth Scented with Truffle Oil, Sauteed King Oyster Mushrooms with Celtuce Stems and Olive Vegetables, Steamed Garlic Eggplant with Crispy Squid, as well as Poached Sliced Beef with Bean Sprouts, Enoki Mushroom and XO Sauce.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Till May 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm (lunch), 6 to 10.30pm (dinner)
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: Email reserve@yan.com.sg
Durian Fiesta 2021 May Special
Making a return is the Mao Shan Wang Durian Swiss Roll ($128 nett a roll, 1kg), which features Mao Shan Wang durian pulp mixed with fresh cream spread generously on vanilla sponge cake. Other durian cakes and pastries are also available. Pre-order is required and only available for takeaways.
Where: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till May 31, 11am to 7pm
Tel: 6730-1786
Info: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel's website
Jamie's Italian MammaMia! Dessert Plank
The set comes with three sweet desserts - Profiteroles with Vanilla Poached Berries and Honey Yoghurt; Strawberry Tiramisu; and Chocolate Truffles with Strawberry Ice cream. It is complimentary with a minimum order of four main courses on Mother's Day.
Where: Jamie's Italian Forum, 01-01/04 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: May 9, 11.30am to 9.30pm
Tel: 6655-7676
Info: bit.ly/3b0E2Is
Mother's Day Weekend Brunch at Akira Back Singapore
Indulge in a nine-course tasting menu ($88++ a person) featuring the restaurant's bestsellers. A complimentary box of sweet treats from Janice Wong Singapore (worth $51) will be given to mothers when they order the tasting menu.
Where: Akira Back Singapore, Level B1M JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, South Tower, 30 Beach Road
MRT: City Hall, Promenade
When: May 8 and 9, noon to 2.30pm
Price: $88++ a person
Tel: 6818-1914
Info: jw.sinjw.dining@marriott.com or Akira Back's website
Mother's Day With The Marmalade Pantry
On May 8 and 9, Mastercard holders can enjoy A Royal Afternoon Tea Set ($80++ for dine in, $70+ (delivery). Only available for delivery, The Marmalade Deluxe Afternoon Tea Set ($168+) comes with a floral box, Tasmanian honey and sparkling wine. Receive a Baby Pink Hearts T-shirt with a minimum of $100 nett paid with Mastercard.
Where: The Marmalade Pantry, 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Stret
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Till May 31, 11.30am to 5.30pm
Tel: 6385-0741
Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website
Mother's Day At Bedrock Bar & Grill
Dishes in the four-course Mother's Day set lunch menu ($118++ a person) include Lobster Salad with ice plant leaves and heirloom tomatoes; Poached Barramundi with oyster stew, smoky Avruga caviar and white rice puffs and Wagyu Rib Cap Steak with a lemon herb sauce. Dessert is Strawberry Tart.
Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till May 9, noon to 3pm
Tel: 6238 0054
Info: Email enquiry@bedrock.com.sg or go to Bedrock Bar & Grill's website
LeVeL33's Mother's Day Feast
LeVeL33 presents a selection of Mother's Day dishes for lunch, available a la carte or in a full course priced at $66. They include Salmon Belly Sashimi ($18), served with pickled cucumber, wakame and shaved kombu; and Pan Seared Tiger Prawns ($42), with sakura ebi, salmon roe and house-made linguine created from spent grain, a by-product from LeVeL33's beer brewing process. End the meal with Layered Honey Cake ($15).
Where: LeVeL33, 33 - 01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Marina Bay, Bayfront
When: May 8 and 9, noon to 3.30pm
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: LeVeL33's website
Mother's Day with TungLok Group
Participating TungLok restaurants are offering curated set menus. QIN Restaurant and Bar, TungLok's newest concept, has a five-course set menu ($130++ a person) featuring items such as fresh Hokkaido scallop, 100% Angus terderloin and pan-seared marble goby fillet. At Dancing Crab, there is an eight-course set (from $368++) comprising Moonshine Vodka Live Prawns, Black Pepper Crab, Crawfish with Beurre Blanc Sauce, Garlic Soy Sauce Wings and more.
Where: QIN Restaurant and Bar, Dancing Crab, TungLok Seafood, TungLok Signatures, TungLok Heen, Tong Le Private Dining, Lao Beijing, Lokkee, TungLok XiHe Peking Duck and TungLok Teahouse
When: Till May 9
Info: TungLok's website
Mother's Day at Chimichanga
On their special day, mothers can enjoy a free item from one of these categories at the Mexican restaurant: Quesadilla, Chimichanga, Burrito, Bowl or Taco. The promotion is not applicable for Impossible items. Reservations are required.
Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput
MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor, Holland Village
When: May 9, noon to 9.30pm
Tel: 6293-3314 / 6974-7185
Info: Chimichanga Little India's website; Chimichanga Holland Village's website
Exhibitions
Lakar Lilin - Art Exhibition Of Singapore Batik Masters
View works by artists Sarkasi Said, Sujak Rahman, Sadali Musbah, Tumadi Patri and Kamal Dollah.
WHERE: Kamal Arts Gallery, Wisma Geylang Serai 04-05/06, 1 Engku Aman Turn
MRT: Paya Lebar
WHEN: Till May 31, 10am to 6pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Kamal Arts' website
Film
Baby Boy Film Premiere
In this local coming-of-age documentary, 17-year-old Zaki's ambitions are disrupted by his troubled family past and his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy. There will be a post-screening Q&A session with director Jessica Heng and in-risk-youth community partners. The work has garnered various local and international accolades, including at the National Youth Film Awards and and SEAxSEA Southeast Asia x Seattle Film Festival.
Where: Blue Room, The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: May 15. First session: 4.30 to 5.30pm; second session: 6 to 7pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: TicketTailor's website
Charity
Move to Beat Parkinson Virtual Charity Run 2021
Parkinson Society Singapore's annual charity event, which celebrates its 25th year, returns in a virtual format. Sign up as an individual or in groups of two to five to complete 25km, 50km, 100km or 250km.
When: Till July 24 (registration closes on June 24)
Admission: $20 for individuals, $80 for a team of two to five
Info: Parkinson Society Singapore's website
NKF Charity Golf 2021 - Swing for Hope
The National Kidney Foundation's inaugural charity golf tournament hopes to raise $500,000 to provide subsidised treatment and holistic care for patients. Show support with a golf flight purchase, a monetary donation or sponsorship of prizes.
Where: Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), 151 Xilin Avenue
MRT: Expo
When: June 10, noon to 7pm
Admission: $8,000 for a flight of four golfers with lunch included
Info: The National Kidney Foundation's website
Gigs
Academy of Rock presents Haven Live in Concert By Singapore Street Festival
Haven, a 17-year-old indie pop singer-songwriter, will perform in her debut concert. She will play her original songs, including a new one, and her favourite covers. Guest singers include Iwani Mawocha and Caspar.
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall, Esplanade
When: May 13, 8pm
Admission: $35
Info: Sistic's website
Sports
Yoga By the Beach
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned practitioners, the sessions will be conducted by Urban Yogis in the morning and evening. Sentosa is also offering special meal bundles by Ola Beach Club and FOC Sentosa. Prior booking is required for the classes.
Where: FOC Sentosa, 110 Tanjong Beach Walk; Ola Beach Club, 46 Siloso Beach Walk; Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk
MRT: Harbourfront
When: Till Sept 11 (check website for class dates). Sunset yoga at FOC Sentosa: 6 to 7pm; Sunrise yoga at Ola Beach Club: 9.30am to 10.30am; Yoga at Palawan Green: 6 to 7pm
Admission: Yoga at Palawan Green: Free with registration; Sunrise yoga at Ola Beach Club): $14.50 a person; Sunset yoga at FOC Sentosa: $50 a person (includes $50 dining voucher to be used at FOC Sentosa on the same day)
Info: Sentosa's website
Muay Thai by the Beach
Muay thai mobile gym Fitstop will offer various training exercises in this session that is open to those aged eight to 60. A hand wrap is required for the session. One can be rented at $2 or purchased at $12 to $15 on-site.
Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Saturdays, May 8 to June 26, 6 to 7pm
Admission: Free with registration and health check declaration
Info: Sentosa's website
Classes
Skill UP
Organised by Yishun Health, Skill UP is an online programme that recommends simple lifestyle practices to incorporate in your daily life. It comprises interactive activities and sharing sessions.
Where: Zoom
When: May 8, 15 and 29, 10am to 11.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's website
ReBound Art Therapy Project for Young Working Adults
Organised by The Red Pencil (Singapore), the six-session programme offers young working adults a space to reflect on workplace transitions brought about by Covid-19. Open to working adults who are facing workplace transition and aged 35 and below. A public exhibition will be held to showcase the artworks.
Where: Online
When: Selected dates between May 6 and June 19
Admission: $16 a session (participants must commit to all six sessions)
Info: The Red Pencil (Singapore)'s website
Talks
The Roads One Must Walk Down: Journey to Work and Depression for Beijing's Residents
In this webinar by the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, Dr Wang Xize, an assistant professor at the department of real estate, will explore mental health and its connection to commuting behaviour. His lecture will include a study of 1,528 residents in Beijing, China.
Where: Zoom
When: May 7, 3.30 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: The National University of Singapore's website
Post-Coup Political Crisis in Myanmar and China-Myanmar Relations
In this webinar by the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, Associate Professor Han Enze from the University of Hong Kong will talk about major trends in bilateral relations between Myanmar and China.
Where: Zoom
When: May 14, 3.30 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: The National University of Singapore's website
IES Charles Rudd Distinguished Public Lectures 2021 - Sustainability: Impact on our Future Lives
Organised by The Institution of Engineers Singapore, the webinar aims to educate, engage and inspire not only the engineering and scientific community, but also students and the general public to participate in building a sustainable future for Singapore.
Where: Zoom
When: May 14, 9am to 1pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Click here
Contest
The 3M Inspire Challenge 2021
The competition is open to students from all courses of study in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. In teams of two to four, participants will examine real-life business problems and present solutions and ideas to a live judging panel, and vie for the title of country champion. The country champions will then compete to become the regional champion. Throughout the competition, participants will enjoy access to mentors from 3M. Country champions and the regional champion stand to win up to US$1,000 and US$2,000 cash prizes respectively, as well as score internship opportunities at 3M.
Where: Online
When: Till June 21
Admission: Free with registration
Info: 3M's website
