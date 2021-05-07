Events and listings: Food, sports, charity

SINGAPORE - Celebrate Mother's Day with a feast, or take part in a yoga or muay thai session by the beach.

Food & drink

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill and Fratelli

At Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, feast on a five-course tasting menu ($155) of Pacific-style seafood and meats like Blackmore Wagyu Tenderloin Tartare, Surf Clam, Australian Blackmore Full Blood Wagyu Skirt Steak And Wild Red Prawn, and Coconut Ice Cream with Grilled Pineapple for dessert. At Fratelli, enjoy Hawaiian inspired dishes such as Lomi Lomi Salmon ($24), Pizza Hawaiian Ku'uipo ($30), Ono Lu'Au Pizza ($32) and Haupia Pie ($14). Dinners enjoy 40 per cent off on when they pay with Mastercard.

Where: Fratelli, 02-144 Hotel Michael, 26 Sentosa Gateway; Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, Festive Walk 02-140/141, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till May 31. Fratelli: 5 to 10pm (dinner); Osia: 11.30am to 3pm (lunch), 6 to 10pm (dinner)

Info: Resorts World Sentosa's website

Yan Welcomes Spring



PHOTO: YAN CANTONESE CUISINE



The Cantonese restaurant's Joy of Spring a la carte menu features light and vegetable-forward dishes ($18 to $48). They include Mushroom Broth Scented with Truffle Oil, Sauteed King Oyster Mushrooms with Celtuce Stems and Olive Vegetables, Steamed Garlic Eggplant with Crispy Squid, as well as Poached Sliced Beef with Bean Sprouts, Enoki Mushroom and XO Sauce.

Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till May 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm (lunch), 6 to 10.30pm (dinner)

Tel: 6384-5585

Info: Email reserve@yan.com.sg

Durian Fiesta 2021 May Special



PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



Making a return is the Mao Shan Wang Durian Swiss Roll ($128 nett a roll, 1kg), which features Mao Shan Wang durian pulp mixed with fresh cream spread generously on vanilla sponge cake. Other durian cakes and pastries are also available. Pre-order is required and only available for takeaways.

Where: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till May 31, 11am to 7pm

Tel: 6730-1786

Info: The Deli at Goodwood Park Hotel's website

Jamie's Italian MammaMia! Dessert Plank



PHOTO: JAMIE’S ITALIAN FORUM



The set comes with three sweet desserts - Profiteroles with Vanilla Poached Berries and Honey Yoghurt; Strawberry Tiramisu; and Chocolate Truffles with Strawberry Ice cream. It is complimentary with a minimum order of four main courses on Mother's Day.

Where: Jamie's Italian Forum, 01-01/04 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: May 9, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6655-7676

Info: bit.ly/3b0E2Is

Mother's Day Weekend Brunch at Akira Back Singapore



PHOTO: AKIRA BACK SINGAPORE



Indulge in a nine-course tasting menu ($88++ a person) featuring the restaurant's bestsellers. A complimentary box of sweet treats from Janice Wong Singapore (worth $51) will be given to mothers when they order the tasting menu.

Where: Akira Back Singapore, Level B1M JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, South Tower, 30 Beach Road

MRT: City Hall, Promenade

When: May 8 and 9, noon to 2.30pm

Price: $88++ a person

Tel: 6818-1914

Info: jw.sinjw.dining@marriott.com or Akira Back's website

Mother's Day With The Marmalade Pantry



PHOTO: THE MARMALADE PANTRY



On May 8 and 9, Mastercard holders can enjoy A Royal Afternoon Tea Set ($80++ for dine in, $70+ (delivery). Only available for delivery, The Marmalade Deluxe Afternoon Tea Set ($168+) comes with a floral box, Tasmanian honey and sparkling wine. Receive a Baby Pink Hearts T-shirt with a minimum of $100 nett paid with Mastercard.

Where: The Marmalade Pantry, 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Stret

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till May 31, 11.30am to 5.30pm

Tel: 6385-0741

Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website

Mother's Day At Bedrock Bar & Grill



PHOTO: BEDROCK BAR & GRILL



Dishes in the four-course Mother's Day set lunch menu ($118++ a person) include Lobster Salad with ice plant leaves and heirloom tomatoes; Poached Barramundi with oyster stew, smoky Avruga caviar and white rice puffs and Wagyu Rib Cap Steak with a lemon herb sauce. Dessert is Strawberry Tart.

Where: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till May 9, noon to 3pm

Tel: 6238 0054

Info: Email enquiry@bedrock.com.sg or go to Bedrock Bar & Grill's website

LeVeL33's Mother's Day Feast

LeVeL33 presents a selection of Mother's Day dishes for lunch, available a la carte or in a full course priced at $66. They include Salmon Belly Sashimi ($18), served with pickled cucumber, wakame and shaved kombu; and Pan Seared Tiger Prawns ($42), with sakura ebi, salmon roe and house-made linguine created from spent grain, a by-product from LeVeL33's beer brewing process. End the meal with Layered Honey Cake ($15).

Where: LeVeL33, 33 - 01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Marina Bay, Bayfront

When: May 8 and 9, noon to 3.30pm

Tel: 6834-3133

Info: LeVeL33's website

Mother's Day with TungLok Group

Participating TungLok restaurants are offering curated set menus. QIN Restaurant and Bar, TungLok's newest concept, has a five-course set menu ($130++ a person) featuring items such as fresh Hokkaido scallop, 100% Angus terderloin and pan-seared marble goby fillet. At Dancing Crab, there is an eight-course set (from $368++) comprising Moonshine Vodka Live Prawns, Black Pepper Crab, Crawfish with Beurre Blanc Sauce, Garlic Soy Sauce Wings and more.

Where: QIN Restaurant and Bar, Dancing Crab, TungLok Seafood, TungLok Signatures, TungLok Heen, Tong Le Private Dining, Lao Beijing, Lokkee, TungLok XiHe Peking Duck and TungLok Teahouse

When: Till May 9

Info: TungLok's website

Mother's Day at Chimichanga



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



On their special day, mothers can enjoy a free item from one of these categories at the Mexican restaurant: Quesadilla, Chimichanga, Burrito, Bowl or Taco. The promotion is not applicable for Impossible items. Reservations are required.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput

MRT: Jalan Besar, Rochor, Holland Village

When: May 9, noon to 9.30pm

Tel: 6293-3314 / 6974-7185

Info: Chimichanga Little India's website; Chimichanga Holland Village's website

Exhibitions

Lakar Lilin - Art Exhibition Of Singapore Batik Masters



PHOTO: COURTESY OF KAMAL ARTS GALLERY



View works by artists Sarkasi Said, Sujak Rahman, Sadali Musbah, Tumadi Patri and Kamal Dollah.

WHERE: Kamal Arts Gallery, Wisma Geylang Serai 04-05/06, 1 Engku Aman Turn

MRT: Paya Lebar

WHEN: Till May 31, 10am to 6pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Kamal Arts' website

Film

Baby Boy Film Premiere



PHOTO: BABY BOY



In this local coming-of-age documentary, 17-year-old Zaki's ambitions are disrupted by his troubled family past and his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy. There will be a post-screening Q&A session with director Jessica Heng and in-risk-youth community partners. The work has garnered various local and international accolades, including at the National Youth Film Awards and and SEAxSEA Southeast Asia x Seattle Film Festival.

Where: Blue Room, The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: May 15. First session: 4.30 to 5.30pm; second session: 6 to 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: TicketTailor's website

Charity

Move to Beat Parkinson Virtual Charity Run 2021



PHOTO: PARKINSON SOCIETY SINGAPORE



Parkinson Society Singapore's annual charity event, which celebrates its 25th year, returns in a virtual format. Sign up as an individual or in groups of two to five to complete 25km, 50km, 100km or 250km.

When: Till July 24 (registration closes on June 24)

Admission: $20 for individuals, $80 for a team of two to five

Info: Parkinson Society Singapore's website

NKF Charity Golf 2021 - Swing for Hope



PHOTO: NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION



The National Kidney Foundation's inaugural charity golf tournament hopes to raise $500,000 to provide subsidised treatment and holistic care for patients. Show support with a golf flight purchase, a monetary donation or sponsorship of prizes.

Where: Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), 151 Xilin Avenue

MRT: Expo

When: June 10, noon to 7pm

Admission: $8,000 for a flight of four golfers with lunch included

Info: The National Kidney Foundation's website

Gigs

Academy of Rock presents Haven Live in Concert By Singapore Street Festival



PHOTO: AOR GLOBAL



Haven, a 17-year-old indie pop singer-songwriter, will perform in her debut concert. She will play her original songs, including a new one, and her favourite covers. Guest singers include Iwani Mawocha and Caspar.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: May 13, 8pm

Admission: $35

Info: Sistic's website

Sports

Yoga By the Beach

Suitable for both beginners and seasoned practitioners, the sessions will be conducted by Urban Yogis in the morning and evening. Sentosa is also offering special meal bundles by Ola Beach Club and FOC Sentosa. Prior booking is required for the classes.

Where: FOC Sentosa, 110 Tanjong Beach Walk; Ola Beach Club, 46 Siloso Beach Walk; Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk

MRT: Harbourfront

When: Till Sept 11 (check website for class dates). Sunset yoga at FOC Sentosa: 6 to 7pm; Sunrise yoga at Ola Beach Club: 9.30am to 10.30am; Yoga at Palawan Green: 6 to 7pm

Admission: Yoga at Palawan Green: Free with registration; Sunrise yoga at Ola Beach Club): $14.50 a person; Sunset yoga at FOC Sentosa: $50 a person (includes $50 dining voucher to be used at FOC Sentosa on the same day)

Info: Sentosa's website

Muay Thai by the Beach

Muay thai mobile gym Fitstop will offer various training exercises in this session that is open to those aged eight to 60. A hand wrap is required for the session. One can be rented at $2 or purchased at $12 to $15 on-site.

Where: Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Saturdays, May 8 to June 26, 6 to 7pm

Admission: Free with registration and health check declaration

Info: Sentosa's website

Classes

Skill UP



PHOTO: YISHUN HEALTH



Organised by Yishun Health, Skill UP is an online programme that recommends simple lifestyle practices to incorporate in your daily life. It comprises interactive activities and sharing sessions.

Where: Zoom

When: May 8, 15 and 29, 10am to 11.30am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's website

ReBound Art Therapy Project for Young Working Adults



PHOTO: THE RED PENCIL (SINGAPORE)



Organised by The Red Pencil (Singapore), the six-session programme offers young working adults a space to reflect on workplace transitions brought about by Covid-19. Open to working adults who are facing workplace transition and aged 35 and below. A public exhibition will be held to showcase the artworks.

Where: Online

When: Selected dates between May 6 and June 19

Admission: $16 a session (participants must commit to all six sessions)

Info: The Red Pencil (Singapore)'s website

Talks

The Roads One Must Walk Down: Journey to Work and Depression for Beijing's Residents

In this webinar by the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, Dr Wang Xize, an assistant professor at the department of real estate, will explore mental health and its connection to commuting behaviour. His lecture will include a study of 1,528 residents in Beijing, China.

Where: Zoom

When: May 7, 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: The National University of Singapore's website

Post-Coup Political Crisis in Myanmar and China-Myanmar Relations

In this webinar by the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, Associate Professor Han Enze from the University of Hong Kong will talk about major trends in bilateral relations between Myanmar and China.

Where: Zoom

When: May 14, 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: The National University of Singapore's website

IES Charles Rudd Distinguished Public Lectures 2021 - Sustainability: Impact on our Future Lives



PHOTO: IES CHARLES RUDD DISTINGUISHED PUBLIC LECTURES 2021



Organised by The Institution of Engineers Singapore, the webinar aims to educate, engage and inspire not only the engineering and scientific community, but also students and the general public to participate in building a sustainable future for Singapore.

Where: Zoom

When: May 14, 9am to 1pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Click here

Contest

The 3M Inspire Challenge 2021



PHOTO: 3M



The competition is open to students from all courses of study in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. In teams of two to four, participants will examine real-life business problems and present solutions and ideas to a live judging panel, and vie for the title of country champion. The country champions will then compete to become the regional champion. Throughout the competition, participants will enjoy access to mentors from 3M. Country champions and the regional champion stand to win up to US$1,000 and US$2,000 cash prizes respectively, as well as score internship opportunities at 3M.

Where: Online

When: Till June 21

Admission: Free with registration

Info: 3M's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to this link at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.