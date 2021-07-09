Events and listings: Food, festivals, films

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out the Singapore Interior Design Festival or visit a video game exhibition.
Food & drink
Oriole Coffee + Bar
The cafe is offering plant-based fare and five cocktails in partnership with artisanal bourbon distiller Maker's Mark. Mission Impossible ($24++) is a plant-based twist on the Ramly Burger, while Jack's Tuna Melt ($24++) is made with a Karana jackfruit mix. Enjoy a one-for-one deal when you order the Maker's High Roller, High Baller ($17++) cocktail from 2 to 6pm and from 8pm.
Where: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Aug 2, 10am to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 6238-8348
Info: Website
L'Espresso
The cafe at Goodwood Park Hotel has revamped its English Afternoon Tea Buffet. Guests can enjoy an assortment of dainty sandwiches, salads, savoury treats, pastries, desserts and of course, traditional English scones.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till July 31. Weekdays: first seating - noon to 2.30pm; second seating - 3 to 5.30pm. Weekends and public holidays: first seating - 11am to 1pm; second seating: 1.30 to 3.30pm; third seating - 4 to 6pm
Price: $55++ an adult, $33++ a child (aged 6 to 11)
Tel: 6730- 1743
Info: E-mail lespresso@goodwoodparkhotel.com or go to website.
Akira Back Singapore
This summer, the Japanese restaurant presents four seasonal dishes from prefectures such as Aomori, Chiba, Okinawa and Tochigi - Aomori Mebaru ($36), Chiba Katsuo ($30), Tochigi Akanishigai ($26) and Haru ($16), a handmade banana cake dessert topped with kirsch ice cream.
Where: Akira Back Singapore, Level B1M JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade, City Hall
When: Till July 31, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Tel: 6818-1914
Info: Email jw.sinjw.dining@marriott.com or go to bitly.com/ABbooknow
White Rose Cafe
Dig into the Zi Char Specials Set ($48 net, serves up to four people), which includes Salt Baked Chicken, Hainanese Pork Chop, Crab Omelette with Thai Basil, Sambal Kang Kong, and is served with steamed rice. Available only for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.
Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till July 31, noon to 10pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: yorkhotel.oddle.me/en_SG
Chef's Signature Series
The month-long gastronomic event, organised by online restaurant guide DiningCity, features more than 40 of Singapore's best chefs. They are dishing out their favourite dishes in a specially curated menu at participanting restaurants. These include Casa Tartufo, Chojiro Osaka Sushi Restaurant, Wakanui Grill Dining, Golden Peony and One-Ninety Restaurant. Book through the event's website or the DiningCity app.
Where: Participating restaurants
When: Until July 31, 9am to 10pm daily
Info: Website
The Great Steak Escape
Australian beef is the star at 21 participating restaurants, which include Burnt Ends, Culina, Guzman y Gomez, Kinki, Level 33, Meatsmith, Potatohead (Three Buns), SKAI, Golden Peony and The Feather Blade.
Where: Participating restaurants
When: Till July 25
Info: Website
Mooncakes by Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
White Lotus Orange Paste with Melon Seeds Baked Mooncake is featured alongside traditional favourites in an elegant royal blue box adorned with orchid motifs that are reminiscent of the hotel's iconic façade. Snow Skin Mooncakes, inspired by Asian desserts, come in four flavours - Adzuki Bean, Mango Pomelo, Orh Nee and Yuzu - in a lovely plum box. Prices start at $70. Enjoy 25 per cent off with selected credit cards.
Where: Crowne Plaza, 01-01, Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Till Sept 21
Tel: 9336-3529
Info: Order at bit.ly/cp-estore-2021 or bit.ly/3heCBdf
Exhibitions
Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed
On display at this multi-sensorial exhibition are six large-scale and immersive installations, created by some of the world's leading video-game developers together with top media design studios. The show is organised and curated by the Barbican Centre, a performing arts venue in London; guest-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi; and co-produced with Singapore's ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child). Tourists: $19 (adult), $14 (child)
Info: bit.ly/3AL2dWO
Festivals
ROOTSTOCK Music Festival
This 48-hour virtual event by wine experience platform VIVANT brings together new and established musicians as well as responsible winemakers for a weekend of music and wine. The line-up of performers includes pop-disco group L'Impératrice, rock band Last Train, pop group Great Mountain Fire and singer-songwriter Theo Lawrence. Guests can also purchase a Wine & Music Pass (€55 with tax), which comes with a ROOTSTOCK Artists Crush Tasting Kit comprising France's best sustainably produced wines.
Where: Online
When: July 10 and 11
Admission: Free with registration, or €55 for a Wine & Music Pass (price excludes shipping costs for the wine tasting kit)
Info: Website
Singapore Interior Design Festival (Sidfest)
This year's theme is Design By Numbers. Visitors will see products and materials of the trade designed to tell a story in an experiential way. Each exhibit is created by pairing a designer with a material specialist.
Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis, Bras Basah
When: Till July 18, 10am to 8pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Website
Film
ArtScience on Screen: Wondrous Worlds - April And The Extraordinary World (2015)
April And The Extraordinary World (2015) is a French animated sci-fi film set in 1941 Paris, where scientists are mysteriously vanishing. In her quest to uncover the truth behind her parents' disappearance, April, a young scientist, finds herself at the centre of a shadowy conspiracy. Admission is free with online pre-booking. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.
Where: Level 4 Expression Gallery, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Aug 1, various timings
Admission: Free with registration
Info: bit.ly/3AB9CI4
Retrospective: Abbas Kiarostami
This two-month programme by Asian Film Archive (AFA) features screenings of 34 films by Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016), the most acclaimed and influential of Iran's film-makers. Twenty-seven features, rarely-screened shorts and documentaries are newly restored.
Where: Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore Building, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: City Hall
When: July 10 to Aug 28, various timings
Admission: From $8
Info: bit.ly/36ibMhL
Talks
Educational Assortative Mating and Motherhood Penalty in China
Dr Cheng Cheng, assistant professor of sociology at the Singapore Management University, examines how the degree of motherhood penalty varies with different educational pairings. Research has found evidence of mothers earning less than comparable childless women in many societies, including China. Most studies examine the sources of the penalty or its variations using women's socioeconomic and demographic characteristics, but few have considered how spousal characteristics.
Where: Zoom
When: July 9, 3.30 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: nus.edu/2THVbkQ
Infrastructure for Influence: Evidence from the Belt and Road Initiative
Dr Azusa Katagiri, assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University, analyses if China's Belt and Road Initiative has been effective in shifting the foreign policy preferences of member states that are closer to those of China.
Where: Zoom
When: July 16, 3.30 to 5pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: nus.edu/3AtOyTI
Kids
CAMP Junior Urban Farmer
During three half-day sessions, children will immerse themselves in the farm life. They will pick up gardening tips and tricks - including growing plants from seed, taking care of mature plants, making recipes using farm ingredients and making organic compost from food waste. Open to kids aged four to 12.
Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara
MRT: Queenstown
When: July 27 to 29, 8.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: $380 a child
Info: bit.ly/2TKUB5T
Tours
Inside the Chinese Singaporean - The Evolution of Our Culture and Heritage
What makes the Chinese Singaporean culture so unique and different from other parts of the world? Start with the Singapo(ren) exhibition, before embarking on a walking trail to Telok Ayer, where the Chinese migrant community sprouted in early Singapore. The trail is conducted in both English and Mandarin, and can be redeemed with Singapore Rediscovers Vouchers.
Where: Singapore Chinese Culture Centre, Lobby Level 1, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: English session: July 10, Aug 14 and Sept 11, 10am to 1pm. Mandarin session: July 24, Aug 28 and Sept 25, 10am to 1pm
Admission: $30 a person (minimum 12 people required for each session); $600 nett for up to 20 people for private sessions
Info: bit.ly/3hodPag
Others
Changi Jewel Airport's Canopy Park Bundle Packages
Visitors can enjoy up to 40 per cent off packages 1 to 4, which include admissions to Manulife Sky Nets' walking area, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze and Canopy Bridge. Packages 2 and 3 also allow admission to Manulife Sky Nets' bouncing area and Changi Experience Studio respectively, while package 4 includes admissions to both attractions.
Where: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard
MRT: Changi Airport
When: Till July 31. Mondays to Thursdays: 10am to 10pm; Fridays to Sundays, eves and public holidays: 10am to 11pm
Admission: Package 1: $3/$20 (adult/child); Package 2: $40/$30 (adult/child); Package 3: $45 $30 (adult/child); Package 4: $55/$40 (adult/child)
Info: Website
