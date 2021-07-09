Events and listings: Food, festivals, films

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out the Singapore Interior Design Festival or visit a video game exhibition.

Food & drink

Oriole Coffee + Bar



PHOTO: ORIOLE COFFEE + BAR



The cafe is offering plant-based fare and five cocktails in partnership with artisanal bourbon distiller Maker's Mark. Mission Impossible ($24++) is a plant-based twist on the Ramly Burger, while Jack's Tuna Melt ($24++) is made with a Karana jackfruit mix. Enjoy a one-for-one deal when you order the Maker's High Roller, High Baller ($17++) cocktail from 2 to 6pm and from 8pm.

Where: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till Aug 2, 10am to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6238-8348

Info: Website

L'Espresso



PHOTO: L'ESPRESSO (GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL)



The cafe at Goodwood Park Hotel has revamped its English Afternoon Tea Buffet. Guests can enjoy an assortment of dainty sandwiches, salads, savoury treats, pastries, desserts and of course, traditional English scones.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 31. Weekdays: first seating - noon to 2.30pm; second seating - 3 to 5.30pm. Weekends and public holidays: first seating - 11am to 1pm; second seating: 1.30 to 3.30pm; third seating - 4 to 6pm

Price: $55++ an adult, $33++ a child (aged 6 to 11)

Tel: 6730- 1743

Info: E-mail lespresso@goodwoodparkhotel.com or go to website.

Akira Back Singapore



PHOTO: AKIRA BACK



This summer, the Japanese restaurant presents four seasonal dishes from prefectures such as Aomori, Chiba, Okinawa and Tochigi - Aomori Mebaru ($36), Chiba Katsuo ($30), Tochigi Akanishigai ($26) and Haru ($16), a handmade banana cake dessert topped with kirsch ice cream.

Where: Akira Back Singapore, Level B1M JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: Till July 31, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily

Tel: 6818-1914

Info: Email jw.sinjw.dining@marriott.com or go to bitly.com/ABbooknow

White Rose Cafe



PHOT;O: WHITE ROSE CAFÉ



Dig into the Zi Char Specials Set ($48 net, serves up to four people), which includes Salt Baked Chicken, Hainanese Pork Chop, Crab Omelette with Thai Basil, Sambal Kang Kong, and is served with steamed rice. Available only for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 31, noon to 10pm daily

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: yorkhotel.oddle.me/en_SG

Chef's Signature Series



PHOTO: DINING CITY



The month-long gastronomic event, organised by online restaurant guide DiningCity, features more than 40 of Singapore's best chefs. They are dishing out their favourite dishes in a specially curated menu at participanting restaurants. These include Casa Tartufo, Chojiro Osaka Sushi Restaurant, Wakanui Grill Dining, Golden Peony and One-Ninety Restaurant. Book through the event's website or the DiningCity app.

Where: Participating restaurants

When: Until July 31, 9am to 10pm daily

Info: Website

The Great Steak Escape



PHOTO: THE GREAT STEAK ESCAPE



Australian beef is the star at 21 participating restaurants, which include Burnt Ends, Culina, Guzman y Gomez, Kinki, Level 33, Meatsmith, Potatohead (Three Buns), SKAI, Golden Peony and The Feather Blade.

Where: Participating restaurants

When: Till July 25

Info: Website

Mooncakes by Crowne Plaza Changi Airport



PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT



White Lotus Orange Paste with Melon Seeds Baked Mooncake is featured alongside traditional favourites in an elegant royal blue box adorned with orchid motifs that are reminiscent of the hotel's iconic façade. Snow Skin Mooncakes, inspired by Asian desserts, come in four flavours - Adzuki Bean, Mango Pomelo, Orh Nee and Yuzu - in a lovely plum box. Prices start at $70. Enjoy 25 per cent off with selected credit cards.

Where: Crowne Plaza, 01-01, Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till Sept 21

Tel: 9336-3529

Info: Order at bit.ly/cp-estore-2021 or bit.ly/3heCBdf

Exhibitions

Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



On display at this multi-sensorial exhibition are six large-scale and immersive installations, created by some of the world's leading video-game developers together with top media design studios. The show is organised and curated by the Barbican Centre, a performing arts venue in London; guest-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi; and co-produced with Singapore's ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child). Tourists: $19 (adult), $14 (child)

Info: bit.ly/3AL2dWO

Festivals

ROOTSTOCK Music Festival



PHOTO: ROOTSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL



This 48-hour virtual event by wine experience platform VIVANT brings together new and established musicians as well as responsible winemakers for a weekend of music and wine. The line-up of performers includes pop-disco group L'Impératrice, rock band Last Train, pop group Great Mountain Fire and singer-songwriter Theo Lawrence. Guests can also purchase a Wine & Music Pass (€55 with tax), which comes with a ROOTSTOCK Artists Crush Tasting Kit comprising France's best sustainably produced wines.

Where: Online

When: July 10 and 11

Admission: Free with registration, or €55 for a Wine & Music Pass (price excludes shipping costs for the wine tasting kit)

Info: Website

Singapore Interior Design Festival (Sidfest)



PHOTO: SOCIETY OF INTERIOR DESIGNERS, SINGAPORE (SIDS)



This year's theme is Design By Numbers. Visitors will see products and materials of the trade designed to tell a story in an experiential way. Each exhibit is created by pairing a designer with a material specialist.

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

MRT: Bugis, Bras Basah

When: Till July 18, 10am to 8pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Film

ArtScience on Screen: Wondrous Worlds - April And The Extraordinary World (2015)



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE ON SCREEN



April And The Extraordinary World (2015) is a French animated sci-fi film set in 1941 Paris, where scientists are mysteriously vanishing. In her quest to uncover the truth behind her parents' disappearance, April, a young scientist, finds herself at the centre of a shadowy conspiracy. Admission is free with online pre-booking. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Where: Level 4 Expression Gallery, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Aug 1, various timings

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3AB9CI4

Retrospective: Abbas Kiarostami



PHOTO: ASIAN FILM ARCHIVE



This two-month programme by Asian Film Archive (AFA) features screenings of 34 films by Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016), the most acclaimed and influential of Iran's film-makers. Twenty-seven features, rarely-screened shorts and documentaries are newly restored.

Where: Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore Building, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: City Hall

When: July 10 to Aug 28, various timings

Admission: From $8

Info: bit.ly/36ibMhL

Talks

Educational Assortative Mating and Motherhood Penalty in China

Dr Cheng Cheng, assistant professor of sociology at the Singapore Management University, examines how the degree of motherhood penalty varies with different educational pairings. Research has found evidence of mothers earning less than comparable childless women in many societies, including China. Most studies examine the sources of the penalty or its variations using women's socioeconomic and demographic characteristics, but few have considered how spousal characteristics.

Where: Zoom

When: July 9, 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: nus.edu/2THVbkQ

Infrastructure for Influence: Evidence from the Belt and Road Initiative

Dr Azusa Katagiri, assistant professor of public policy and global affairs at Nanyang Technological University, analyses if China's Belt and Road Initiative has been effective in shifting the foreign policy preferences of member states that are closer to those of China.

Where: Zoom

When: July 16, 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: nus.edu/3AtOyTI

Kids

CAMP Junior Urban Farmer



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



During three half-day sessions, children will immerse themselves in the farm life. They will pick up gardening tips and tricks - including growing plants from seed, taking care of mature plants, making recipes using farm ingredients and making organic compost from food waste. Open to kids aged four to 12.

Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara

MRT: Queenstown

When: July 27 to 29, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: $380 a child

Info: bit.ly/2TKUB5T

Tours

Inside the Chinese Singaporean - The Evolution of Our Culture and Heritage



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE



What makes the Chinese Singaporean culture so unique and different from other parts of the world? Start with the Singapo(ren) exhibition, before embarking on a walking trail to Telok Ayer, where the Chinese migrant community sprouted in early Singapore. The trail is conducted in both English and Mandarin, and can be redeemed with Singapore Rediscovers Vouchers.

Where: Singapore Chinese Culture Centre, Lobby Level 1, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: English session: July 10, Aug 14 and Sept 11, 10am to 1pm. Mandarin session: July 24, Aug 28 and Sept 25, 10am to 1pm

Admission: $30 a person (minimum 12 people required for each session); $600 nett for up to 20 people for private sessions

Info: bit.ly/3hodPag

Others

Changi Jewel Airport's Canopy Park Bundle Packages



PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



Visitors can enjoy up to 40 per cent off packages 1 to 4, which include admissions to Manulife Sky Nets' walking area, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze and Canopy Bridge. Packages 2 and 3 also allow admission to Manulife Sky Nets' bouncing area and Changi Experience Studio respectively, while package 4 includes admissions to both attractions.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till July 31. Mondays to Thursdays: 10am to 10pm; Fridays to Sundays, eves and public holidays: 10am to 11pm

Admission: Package 1: $3/$20 (adult/child); Package 2: $40/$30 (adult/child); Package 3: $45 $30 (adult/child); Package 4: $55/$40 (adult/child)

Info: Website

