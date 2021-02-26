Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks, classes

Singapore - Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day at Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

FOOD & DRINK

Saint Patrick's Week at Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE SENTOSA



Order the Saint Patrick's exclusive, Guinness Bacon Cheeseburger ($29.95) - topped with Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce - and enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: March 11 to 17, 11.30am to 9.30pm

INFO: Facebook

EXHIBITIONS

Particle Poetry: teamLab at Gajah Gallery



PHOTOS: TEAMLAB COURTESY OF IKKAN ART INTERNATIONAL



This is a showcase of six digital artworks by Tokyo art collective teamLab, who describes themselves as "ultra technologists". The works, presented in collaboration with Ikkan Art International, span from 2012 to 2018.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery 03-04, 9 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar, HarbourFront

WHEN: Feb 26 to March 21, 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

In-Process



PHOTO: NAFA



Organised by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' 3D Design Programme, this group exhibition spotlights the processes behind the works by 27 students. The collection comprises drawings, handmade models and presentation boards.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Gallery 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: March 4 to 16, 11am to 7pm (closedon Mondays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

TALKS

How to Fall in Love with Classics: Natsume Soseki's I Am A Cat



PHOTO: ST FILE



The 1906 novel is written from the perspective of a pompous cat belonging to an English teacher in Tokyo. It explores a modernising society where traditional Japanese ways and Western culture were colliding. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will look at the satire in the context of a world history of animal fables.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: March 25, 7.30 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Website

ciNE65 2021: In Conversation: Film Collaborations



PHOTOS: CHRIS YEO SIEW HUA, FRAN BORGIA



Award-winning industry professionals Yeo Siew Hua and Fran Borgia will share what makes their working relationship with their team tick and the importance of good collaborators. ciNE65, now in its sixth edition, offers professional workshops and seminars to help young filmmakers develop their skills.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: March 10, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Facebook

ciNE65 2021: Low Budget Filmmaking



PHOTOS: TAN SIYOU, NELSON YEO, DANIEL HUI



Learn from three experienced filmmakers - Daniel Hui, Tan Siyou and Nelson Yeo - how to make a short film without breaking the bank.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: March 3, 7.30 to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Facebook

Yale-NUS College President's Speaker Series: An Evening with George Yeo



PHOTO: YALE-NUS COLLEGE



The webinar will touch on globalisation, the possibilities for international cooperation and potential futures for contemporary societies. Former foreign affairs minister George Yeo is the senior adviser to Kuok Group and Kerry Logistics Network.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: March 10, 7pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Website

CLASSES

Mindfulness Foundation

The course, developed by Dr Jon Kabat Zinn from the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, is based on the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction programme. Over four sessions, participants will learn techniques to relieve stress and anxiety.

WHERE: Awareness Hub, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, Blk 231 Bain Street

MRT: City Hall, Bugis, Bras Basah

WHEN: March 5 to 26, 7.30 to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: $160 a person (four sessions)

INFO: Website

CHARITY

SHE IS MORE Online Auction



PHOTO: IIX FOUNDATION



Bid for items ranging from travel packages to designer goods in this auction organised by IIX Foundation to celebrate International Women's Day. Proceeds go towards IIX's work in empowering underserved women and supporting beneficiary programmes.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Feb 26 to March 8

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

