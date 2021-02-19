Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks, classes

Singapore - Savour your hunger for food deals, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.

Food & drink

Baker & Cook Dempsey's New Plant-based Menu



Pizza 10 and The Impossible Mushroom Swiss from Baker & Cook. PHOTOS: BAKER & COOK



The new menu features Pizza 10 ($26) with "meatless" meatballs and Spanish onions; The Impossible Mushroom Swiss ($22) with vegan cheese and assorted mushrooms; Baked Heirloom Baby Beetroot ($15) served with pomegranate molasses; as well as specially curated vegan wines.

WHERE: Baker & Cook Dempsey, 27A Loewen Road

MRT: Holland Village

WHEN: Till March 31, 8am to 10pm

TEL: 6251 1098

INFO: Email info@bakerandcook.biz

Brasserie Les Saveurs' Epicurean Set Lunch



Epicurean Set Lunch at Brasserie Les Saveurs. PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE



Highlights of executive chef Thibault Chiumenti's new set lunch includes Magret de Canard, Baramundi à la Vapeur and Escargots de Bourgogne. Available only on weekdays.

WHERE: Brasserie Les Saveurs, Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Till June 30, noon to 2pm

PRICE: $56.00++ a person

TEL: 6506-6860

INFO: Email bls@stregis.com or book online at bit.ly/3rYchq4

Feast Roxy Launches



Divine River Prawn Laksa. PHOTO: FEAST ROXY



The former Feast@East Buffet Restaurant has been relaunched as Feast Roxy. Offerings include Signature Divine Laksa River Prawn ($18++), Monthly "Gossip" Bowl ($13++), Rendang Duck Meet Hainan Toast($15++), Cheesy Otak Panini with Sweet Potato Waffle($16++) and Signature Roxy Durian Paste.

WHERE: Grand Mercure Roxy Hotel, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Level 3

MRT: Paya Lebar

WHEN: All-day dining (Mon to Thurs - noon to 10 pm; A La Carte Buffet (Fri to Sun) - lunch: noon to 3pm, dinner: 6 to 10pm

PRICE: A La Carte Buffet Lunch: from $29++ (child) and $58++ (adult); A La Carte Buffet Dinner: from $39++ (child) and $78++ (adult)

TEL: 6340-5665

INFO: Email H3610-FB3@accor.com

Exhibitions

The (Not-So) Convenience Store



The (Not-So) Convenience Store. PHOTO: KINETIC SINGAPORE



This pop-up convenience store highlights Singaporean consumers' preference for convenience over what they can do to save the Earth. Advocating zero waste, it is stocked with sustainable but not-so-convenient alternatives to the use-and-throw items of daily life. Presented by Kinetic Singapore, supported by Temasek Shophouse and DesignSingapore Council. Part of the National Design Centre's Sustainability & Design programme line-up.

WHERE: National Design Centre, Level 1 Pop-up Gallery, 111 Middle Road

MRT: Bugis

WHEN: Till March 31, 9am to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/37k808u

SAM Hoarding Commission: An Unnatural History by Darel Seow with Lee Xin Li



Darel Seow with Lee Xin Li, 'An Unnatural History', 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE DAREL SEOW & LEE XIN LI



This site-specific mural explores the struggle between man and nature in the heart of Singapore. It combines Darel Seow's passion for natural history and storytelling, and Lee Xin Li's interest in heritage and architecture.

WHERE: Hoarding around Singapore Art Museum, 8 Queen Street

MRT: Bras Basah

WHEN: Till June 6

ADMISSION: Free and accessible at all times

INFO: bit.ly/SAM-AnUnnaturalHistory

White Space: A Legend, the Lady and the Voyager



White Space: A Legend, the Lady and the Voyager. PHOTO: NAFA



Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) presents the third edition of White Space, a platform spotlighting researchers and artists in South-east Asia. It features more than 40 works, and three young emerging artists who graduated from Nafa and NTU's School of Art, Design and Media.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Till March 24, 11am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3qtyEDz

Talks

Money-smart Parenting

This free webinar is organised by student-led campaign Money Talks and social enterprise FinCARE to help parents develop their children's financial literacy skills. Experts in childhood development, financial wellness and family will discuss topics such as tackling tough money conversations and finding everyday teaching opportunities.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Feb 27, 10am to 11.30am

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: money-talks.sg

How to Fall in Love with Classics: Anna Sewell's Black Beauty

The 1877 classic is considered the first major animal story in children's literature. It follows the life of a horse from his birth at the farm, through to his years of cab-pulling in London, to his retirement. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will talk about the work's literary impact and how it has changed the way we understand animal welfare.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Feb 25, 7 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: go.gov.sg/classics8

World Hearing Day 2021

Approximately one in three people between the age of 65 and 74 suffer from hearing loss. In this webinar by Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Otorhinolaryngology Department, learn about aging well with hearing loss, if it is reversible, as well as the different hearing devices and communication strategies.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: March 6, 9am to 10.30am (English session), 10.30am to noon (Mandarin session)

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: bit.ly/2ZnD4Qr

Classes

Mindfulness Foundation Course

The course, developed by Dr Jon Kabat Zinn from the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, is based on the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction programme. Over four sessions, participants will learn techniques to relieve stress and anxiety.

WHERE: Awareness Hub, Blk 231 Bain Street, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex

MRT: Bugis, City Hall, Bras Basah

WHEN: Fridays, March 5 to 26, 7.30 to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: $160 a person (four sessions)

INFO: bit.ly/3aoFIvB

Interactive Online Nutrition Class

Find out the root causes of malnutrition, poor immunity, gastrointestinal problems, as well as chronic and degenerative diseases. Also learn how to manage your digestive system and daily diet well. The class is led by Ms Vinitha Ang, a holistic health practitioner and nurse-turned-chef. Participants are encouraged to have a copy of her Cookbook With Nutrition Guide (special price of $18 for participants), which will be used for reference during the class.

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: March 14, 2 to 5pm

ADMISSION: $38 a person

INFO: bit.ly/3djOP2s

Kids

Spring In The Sea at S.E.A. Aquarium



S.E.A. Aquarium - Spring In The Sea. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Visitors can follow the Trail of Fortune to hunt for hidden gold ingots to win a prize, and meet marine life along the way. Stop by the sea dragon installation for a photo. At the DIY Dragon Wall, the little ones can help complete the sea dragon mural by sticking scales.

WHERE: S.E.A. Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Till March 3

ADMISSION: Admission charges apply

INFO: bit.ly/3s5jg0D

