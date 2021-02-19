Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks, classes

Singapore - Savour your hunger for food deals, or pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops.
Food & drink
Baker & Cook Dempsey's New Plant-based Menu
The new menu features Pizza 10 ($26) with "meatless" meatballs and Spanish onions; The Impossible Mushroom Swiss ($22) with vegan cheese and assorted mushrooms; Baked Heirloom Baby Beetroot ($15) served with pomegranate molasses; as well as specially curated vegan wines.
WHERE: Baker & Cook Dempsey, 27A Loewen Road
MRT: Holland Village
WHEN: Till March 31, 8am to 10pm
TEL: 6251 1098
INFO: Email info@bakerandcook.biz
Brasserie Les Saveurs' Epicurean Set Lunch
Highlights of executive chef Thibault Chiumenti's new set lunch includes Magret de Canard, Baramundi à la Vapeur and Escargots de Bourgogne. Available only on weekdays.
WHERE: Brasserie Les Saveurs, Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
WHEN: Till June 30, noon to 2pm
PRICE: $56.00++ a person
TEL: 6506-6860
INFO: Email bls@stregis.com or book online at bit.ly/3rYchq4
Feast Roxy Launches
The former Feast@East Buffet Restaurant has been relaunched as Feast Roxy. Offerings include Signature Divine Laksa River Prawn ($18++), Monthly "Gossip" Bowl ($13++), Rendang Duck Meet Hainan Toast($15++), Cheesy Otak Panini with Sweet Potato Waffle($16++) and Signature Roxy Durian Paste.
WHERE: Grand Mercure Roxy Hotel, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Level 3
MRT: Paya Lebar
WHEN: All-day dining (Mon to Thurs - noon to 10 pm; A La Carte Buffet (Fri to Sun) - lunch: noon to 3pm, dinner: 6 to 10pm
PRICE: A La Carte Buffet Lunch: from $29++ (child) and $58++ (adult); A La Carte Buffet Dinner: from $39++ (child) and $78++ (adult)
TEL: 6340-5665
INFO: Email H3610-FB3@accor.com
Exhibitions
The (Not-So) Convenience Store
This pop-up convenience store highlights Singaporean consumers' preference for convenience over what they can do to save the Earth. Advocating zero waste, it is stocked with sustainable but not-so-convenient alternatives to the use-and-throw items of daily life. Presented by Kinetic Singapore, supported by Temasek Shophouse and DesignSingapore Council. Part of the National Design Centre's Sustainability & Design programme line-up.
WHERE: National Design Centre, Level 1 Pop-up Gallery, 111 Middle Road
MRT: Bugis
WHEN: Till March 31, 9am to 9pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: bit.ly/37k808u
SAM Hoarding Commission: An Unnatural History by Darel Seow with Lee Xin Li
This site-specific mural explores the struggle between man and nature in the heart of Singapore. It combines Darel Seow's passion for natural history and storytelling, and Lee Xin Li's interest in heritage and architecture.
WHERE: Hoarding around Singapore Art Museum, 8 Queen Street
MRT: Bras Basah
WHEN: Till June 6
ADMISSION: Free and accessible at all times
INFO: bit.ly/SAM-AnUnnaturalHistory
White Space: A Legend, the Lady and the Voyager
Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) presents the third edition of White Space, a platform spotlighting researchers and artists in South-east Asia. It features more than 40 works, and three young emerging artists who graduated from Nafa and NTU's School of Art, Design and Media.
WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
WHEN: Till March 24, 11am to 7pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: bit.ly/3qtyEDz
Talks
Money-smart Parenting
This free webinar is organised by student-led campaign Money Talks and social enterprise FinCARE to help parents develop their children's financial literacy skills. Experts in childhood development, financial wellness and family will discuss topics such as tackling tough money conversations and finding everyday teaching opportunities.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Feb 27, 10am to 11.30am
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: money-talks.sg
How to Fall in Love with Classics: Anna Sewell's Black Beauty
The 1877 classic is considered the first major animal story in children's literature. It follows the life of a horse from his birth at the farm, through to his years of cab-pulling in London, to his retirement. Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui will talk about the work's literary impact and how it has changed the way we understand animal welfare.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Feb 25, 7 to 8.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: go.gov.sg/classics8
World Hearing Day 2021
Approximately one in three people between the age of 65 and 74 suffer from hearing loss. In this webinar by Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Otorhinolaryngology Department, learn about aging well with hearing loss, if it is reversible, as well as the different hearing devices and communication strategies.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: March 6, 9am to 10.30am (English session), 10.30am to noon (Mandarin session)
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: bit.ly/2ZnD4Qr
Classes
Mindfulness Foundation Course
The course, developed by Dr Jon Kabat Zinn from the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, is based on the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction programme. Over four sessions, participants will learn techniques to relieve stress and anxiety.
WHERE: Awareness Hub, Blk 231 Bain Street, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex
MRT: Bugis, City Hall, Bras Basah
WHEN: Fridays, March 5 to 26, 7.30 to 9.30pm
ADMISSION: $160 a person (four sessions)
INFO: bit.ly/3aoFIvB
Interactive Online Nutrition Class
Find out the root causes of malnutrition, poor immunity, gastrointestinal problems, as well as chronic and degenerative diseases. Also learn how to manage your digestive system and daily diet well. The class is led by Ms Vinitha Ang, a holistic health practitioner and nurse-turned-chef. Participants are encouraged to have a copy of her Cookbook With Nutrition Guide (special price of $18 for participants), which will be used for reference during the class.
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: March 14, 2 to 5pm
ADMISSION: $38 a person
INFO: bit.ly/3djOP2s
Kids
Spring In The Sea at S.E.A. Aquarium
Visitors can follow the Trail of Fortune to hunt for hidden gold ingots to win a prize, and meet marine life along the way. Stop by the sea dragon installation for a photo. At the DIY Dragon Wall, the little ones can help complete the sea dragon mural by sticking scales.
WHERE: S.E.A. Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Till March 3
ADMISSION: Admission charges apply
INFO: bit.ly/3s5jg0D
