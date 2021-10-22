Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Get into the spirit of Halloween with a special feast, or check out Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition.

Food & drink

Pacific Northwest Seafood x World Gourmet Summit

Pacific Dover Sole, Black Cod and Pacific Rockfish are showcased across a variety of cuisine in various restaurants. At Kucina Italian Restaurant, the featured dishes are Risotto alla Livornese ($33.90) and Sogliola di Sicilia ($38.90). Tuck into Casarecce Al Sugo Di Merluzzo and Sogliola at $158 a person at Grissini. And over at Opio Kitchen & Bar, order Pan Fried Dover Sole with Meunière Butter Sauce ($28), Tsing Tao Beer Battered Sable Fish & Mala Fries ($28) and Five Spice Salt Baked Whole Sable Fish ($98).

Where: Kucinat, Kinex, B1-09/10, 11 Tanjong Katong Road; Grissini, 392 Havelock Rd, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel; Opio Kitchen & Bar, 991B Alexandra Rd

When: Till Oct 31, noon till 10pm daily

Tel: Kicina: 6493-2154; Grissini: 6233 1338; Opio Kitchen & Bar: 6665-0880

Info: Go to PNW Seafood Asia's Instagram page or the World Gourmet Summit website

Peranakan Specialty Set



PHOTO: YORK HOTEL



York Hotel's specially curated Peranakan Specialty Set ($25+, serves one) includes Homemade Ngoh Hiang, Nyonya Laksa and Durian Pengat for dessert. It is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. For takeaway only, enjoy 15 per cent off for three sets or more in a single order.

Where: White Rose Café, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 30, noon to 10pm daily

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: Visit the York Hotel Singapore website

Food Deals at One Raffles Place



PHOTO: ONE RAFFLES PLACE



This month (October), One Raffles Place is offering shoppers $10 food deals at participating outlets. They include a one-for-one Tori Toji set at Umisushi, two Traditional Popiah with two Cold Brew Tea at Souperstar, and a medium Yogurt Drink with one large Himalayan Salt Macchiato Drink at The Alley.

Where: One Raffles Place

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 10pm daily

Price: $10

Info: Visit the One Raffles Place website

Celebrate Diwali at Firangi Superstar



PHOTO: FIRANGI SUPERSTAR



The Diwali Dinner menu set ($185++ a person) includes The Runner Duck, a foie gras torchon paired with a green apple chutney and spiced with chat masala. Prized Pincers - crab cutlets - are served with a rich masala sauce, and caviar and a crab rasam on the side. Items on this menu are available for a la carte orders during lunch. Vegetarian options are also available. Add on $99++ a person for cocktail and wine pairings, which are available for lunch and dinner. Firangi Superstar will donate 10 per cent of proceeds to Solar Buddy, an organisation dedicated to designing solar light solutions for children living in energy poverty.

Where: Firangi Superstar, 01-03, 20 Craig Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Nov 1 to 6. Lunch: Noon to 2.30pm; dinner: 5.30 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6304-3022

Info: Email Firangi Superstar here or go to their website

Greenwood Fish Market's 18th Anniversary



PHOTO: GREENWOOD FISH MARKET



To celebrate the milestone, the restaurant is serving the limited-edition Anniversary Plateau de Fruits de Mer ($200++ for two). Diners can choose a Western-style platter (available at the Bukit Timah and Sentosa outlets) or an Asian style platter (available at Sentosa outlet only). The Western Style Platter features items such as Scottish langoustine, Russian King Crab Legs and Irish Ostra Regal oysters; while the Asian Style Platter includes spiny rock lobsters, Hokkaido scallops and Wagyu MB8/9. Add a bottle of Piper Heidsieck champagne for $99++. This offer is only available for dine-in. Reservations must be made at least two days in advance.

Where: Greenwood Fish Market @Bukit Timah, 34 and 38 Greenwood Avenue; Greenwood Fish Market @Quayside Isle, 01 - 04 /05, 31 Ocean Way

MRT: Tan Kah Kee; HarbourFront

When: Till Oct 31, noon to 10.30pm daily

Info: Email Greenwood Fish Market here or go to their website

Tablescape's Halloween Tea Set



PHOTO: TABLESCAPE



The Halloween Afternoon Tea Set ($68) comes with Monster Cake Pop with Caramel and Pumpkin designed with mummy wraps and Frankenstein stitching; and the Dress-me-up Cupcake, which features chocolate cupcakes and decorative floss. There is also a Halloween Afternoon Tea & Cocktails Set ($148), which pairs the set with 500ml of bottled cocktails. Available only for delivery and self-collection. Order a day in advance.

Where: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Oct 31, 2 to 5pm daily

Price: $68 to $148

Tel: 6432-5566

Info: Email Tablescape Restaurant & Bar here or go to Grand Park City Hall's website

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



For one night, indulge in a four-course dinner paired with fine red wines from Fattoria Garbole. Dig into a succulent A4 Kagoshima wagyu beef paired with the Hurlo Rosso Veneto 2012, a rare limited edition wine that comes with its own certificate of authenticity for each bottle.

Where: Zafferano, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Oct 31, 6.30 to 11pm

Price: $268++ a person. Early-bird price: $228++ a person

Tel: 6509-1488

Info: Email Zafferano here or go to their website

Halloween Buffet



PHOTO: LIME RESTAURANT



The fifth instalment of the Lime Restaurant's Halloween Buffet is back, with Halloween-themed dishes such as Jack-O-Lantern Salad, Graveyard Cheese Platter, Freddy Brain's Foie Gras with Bloody Raspberry Sauce and Eyeball Salad. Dessert options include Choco-nana Coffin (Chocolate Banana Brownie), Zombie Brain (Eton Mess) and Witches Brew (Chendol).

Where: Lime Restaurant, Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street

MRT: Chinatown

When: Oct 29 to 31. Dinner: 6.30 to 10:30pm; Super Lunch Sunday: 12.30 to 3pm

Price: $88++ an adult, $48++ a child (aged four to 12)

Tel: 313-82251

Info: Email Parkroyal Collection Pickering here or go to their website

Goodwood Park Hotel



PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL



In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel is presenting two-tier Rosy Medley Sets ($74) featuring petite sweet and savoury treats, dressed in shades of pink and red. Items include Raspberry Sable Breton, Pink Strawberry Shortcake, Beetroot & Feta Quiche and Crabmeat Salad with Compressed Watermelon & Grapefruit. The hotel will donate $2 with every Rosy Medley set sold in October. The sets are available for takeaway and delivery only, and orders have to be placed three days in advance. For dine-in, diners can go for the English Afternoon Tea affair ($60++ an adult, $36++ a child) at L'Espresso, which include Trio of Ham Finger Sandwiches and Crispy Carrot Cake Stick with XO Sauce. Among the desserts are Pink Donut and Rose Lemon Cheese Mousse.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 30. Weekdays: 12 to 2.30pm, 3 to 5.30pm. Weekends and public holiday: 11am to 1pm, 1.30to 3.30pm, 4 to 6pm

Tel: 6730- 1743

Info: Email Goodwood Park Hotel here or go to their website

Exhibitions

Surviving in the Concrete Jungle



PHOTO: SURVIVING IN THE CONCRETE JUNGLE



This exhibition presents the works of five Singapore-based artists. They explore social issues arising from the pandemic such as working from home, interaction in public spaces and the changing functions of living spaces. Organised with the support of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School Collaborative Lab and Objectifs -Centre for Photography & Film.

Where: Objectifs, Lower Gallery, 155 Middle Road

MRT: Bencoolen/Rochor/Bras Basah/Bugis

When: Oct 26 to Nov 6. Tuedays to Saturdays: 11am to 6pm; Sundays: noon to 4pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Surviving in the Concrete Jungle Instagram page

Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Held in conjunction with Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights, revisit some of the most popular creepy zones, haunted houses and jaw-dropping shows at this inaugural exhibition. The theme park has been hosting the award-winning Halloween event for the past nine years. As the show may be too intense, it is not recommended for visitorsyounger than 16. Advanced booking is required.

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Nov 7. Thursdays to Sundays: noon to 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays: noon to 10pm

Admission: $69 (adult), $59 (youth and kids aged four to 17)

Info: Visit the Resorts World Sentosa website

Official Relaunch of Haw Par Villa & Hell's Museum Opening



PHOTO: HAW PAR VILLA



During the Halloween weekend, Haw Par Villa will relaunch with its new Hell's Museum. The only attraction in the world dedicated to death and the afterlife, the museum will also offer Halloween treats and wellness activities for all ages. Other activities include a Chinese ink painting with tea appreciation session and a tour of Haw Par Villa Tour. Both free and ticketed ($5 to $48) activities are available.

Where: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road

MRT: Haw Par Villa

When: Halloween weekend: Oct 29, 2 to 10pm; Oct 30 and 31, 9.30am to 10pm. Regular hours: 9am to 10pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Haw Par Villa website

Extended Play: Videogames Meet Cinema



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



This show explores the evolving and enduring relationship between games, digital culture and contemporary cinema. Screening are films that have established a cross-media relationship with video games and how it is inflected in different ways. The line-up includes Tron (1982), Wreck-It Ralph (2012), Ready Player One (2018) and Detention (2019).

Where: ArtScience Museum Expression Gallery, Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Nov 19, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free with online pre-booking

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Concerts

SCO-Nafa Campus Rhapsody 2021



PHOTO: SCO



For the seventh year in a row, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) collaborates with students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Music to present a joint concert, led by the orchestra's resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong.

Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Oct 28, 7.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Nafa website

Classes

Spin Painting Art Jamming Session



PHOTO: SPIN PAINT HOUSE



Spin art has been popularised by famous artists like Damien Hirst and Callen Schaub. In this workshop, Participants get to create their own spin art with custom-built spinning tables, pendulums and swinging trapezes. All materials are provided and activities are suitable for all ages.

Where: Spin Paint House, 04-00, 61 Kaki Bukit Place

MRT: Kaki Bukit

When: 3 to 9pm (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Admission: From $65

Info: Visit the Spin Paint House website

Grooming Experience for Horses



PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB RIDING CENTRE



Open to all ages, learn what it takes to keep a horse in tip-top condition during a hands-on horse grooming session at Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. Pre-booking is required.

Where: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, 1 Equestrian Walk

MRT: Kranji/Marsiling

When: 8am to 5pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: $88 a person; $68 a person for a group booking for a minimum of four persons in the same time slot

Info: Email the Singapore Turf Club here or visit their website

Talks

Raising Resilience

In this webinar, participants will pick up tips on drawing on resilience to support themselves and their community, and learn how individuals and communities are seizing new opportunities brought about by the pandemic. Organised by Yishun Health.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 27, 4 to 6pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Khoo Teck Huat Hospital website

Asia's Wet Natures: Past, Present, and Future



PHOTO: YALE-NUS COLLEGE



This two-day virtual seminar organised by Yale-NUS College explores the role of water in Asia, and uncover narratives and practices to address larger questions about Asia's watery pasts and aqueous horizons.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 28, 9.45am to 5.05pm; Oct 29, 10am to 2.45pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Yale-NUS website

Conquer breast cancer with 3 simple steps



PHOTO: SINGHEALTH



Held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this public webinar allows participants to learn how they can detect breast cancer early and conquer it in three simple steps - getting a mammogram, doing monthly breast self-examinations and adopting good lifestyle habits. Organised by SingHealth.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 30, 9am to Noon

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the KK Women's and Children's Hospital website

Contests

The Hilton Winning Marriage Proposal



PHOTO: HILTON SINGAPORE



Hilton Singapore Orchard, which is undergoing renovations and reopening in March 2022, is giving away a 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over $19,000 at its newly renovated pillarless ballroom. Theprize goes to the couple who share the most creative marriage proposal. Contestants have to follow the hotel's Instagram account (@HiltonSingaporeOrchard), and upload a video of their proposal on Instagram or Instagram TV, accompanied by a 150-word caption. Then tag @HiltonSingaporeOrchard and their fiance or fiancee's accounts (which have to be set to public) with the hashtags #HiltonWinningProposalContest, #HiltonSingaporeOrchard and #Opening2022.

When: Till Nov 21

Info: Visit the Hilton Singapore Orchard website

PAssion Wave (Project Blue Wave) Trashy Art 2021



PHOTO: TRASHY ART 2021



PA PAssion Wave' conservation arm, Project Blue Wave, launches its first virtual contest, which aims to raise awareness and spark conversation about marine and eco-conservation, as well as promote the integration of the built and natural environment through trash collection and art. Open to contestants aged 17 and older. Contestants can take part as individuals or a group of up to four. All winning artworks will be displayed at one of the six PAssion Wave outlets for a year.

When: Till Nov 30

Info: Fill up this form

Others

Careers Connect On-the-Go

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Open Space between Hougang Village Market, Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4 and Block 683, Hougang Avenue 8

MRT: Hougang

When: Oct 26 to 29, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.