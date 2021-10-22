Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Get into the spirit of Halloween with a special feast, or check out Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition.
Food & drink
Pacific Northwest Seafood x World Gourmet Summit
Pacific Dover Sole, Black Cod and Pacific Rockfish are showcased across a variety of cuisine in various restaurants. At Kucina Italian Restaurant, the featured dishes are Risotto alla Livornese ($33.90) and Sogliola di Sicilia ($38.90). Tuck into Casarecce Al Sugo Di Merluzzo and Sogliola at $158 a person at Grissini. And over at Opio Kitchen & Bar, order Pan Fried Dover Sole with Meunière Butter Sauce ($28), Tsing Tao Beer Battered Sable Fish & Mala Fries ($28) and Five Spice Salt Baked Whole Sable Fish ($98).
Where: Kucinat, Kinex, B1-09/10, 11 Tanjong Katong Road; Grissini, 392 Havelock Rd, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel; Opio Kitchen & Bar, 991B Alexandra Rd
When: Till Oct 31, noon till 10pm daily
Tel: Kicina: 6493-2154; Grissini: 6233 1338; Opio Kitchen & Bar: 6665-0880
Info: Go to PNW Seafood Asia's Instagram page or the World Gourmet Summit website
Peranakan Specialty Set
York Hotel's specially curated Peranakan Specialty Set ($25+, serves one) includes Homemade Ngoh Hiang, Nyonya Laksa and Durian Pengat for dessert. It is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery. For takeaway only, enjoy 15 per cent off for three sets or more in a single order.
Where: White Rose Café, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Nov 30, noon to 10pm daily
Tel: 6737-0511
Info: Visit the York Hotel Singapore website
Food Deals at One Raffles Place
This month (October), One Raffles Place is offering shoppers $10 food deals at participating outlets. They include a one-for-one Tori Toji set at Umisushi, two Traditional Popiah with two Cold Brew Tea at Souperstar, and a medium Yogurt Drink with one large Himalayan Salt Macchiato Drink at The Alley.
Where: One Raffles Place
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 10pm daily
Price: $10
Info: Visit the One Raffles Place website
Celebrate Diwali at Firangi Superstar
The Diwali Dinner menu set ($185++ a person) includes The Runner Duck, a foie gras torchon paired with a green apple chutney and spiced with chat masala. Prized Pincers - crab cutlets - are served with a rich masala sauce, and caviar and a crab rasam on the side. Items on this menu are available for a la carte orders during lunch. Vegetarian options are also available. Add on $99++ a person for cocktail and wine pairings, which are available for lunch and dinner. Firangi Superstar will donate 10 per cent of proceeds to Solar Buddy, an organisation dedicated to designing solar light solutions for children living in energy poverty.
Where: Firangi Superstar, 01-03, 20 Craig Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Nov 1 to 6. Lunch: Noon to 2.30pm; dinner: 5.30 to 10.30pm
Tel: 6304-3022
Info: Email Firangi Superstar here or go to their website
Greenwood Fish Market's 18th Anniversary
To celebrate the milestone, the restaurant is serving the limited-edition Anniversary Plateau de Fruits de Mer ($200++ for two). Diners can choose a Western-style platter (available at the Bukit Timah and Sentosa outlets) or an Asian style platter (available at Sentosa outlet only). The Western Style Platter features items such as Scottish langoustine, Russian King Crab Legs and Irish Ostra Regal oysters; while the Asian Style Platter includes spiny rock lobsters, Hokkaido scallops and Wagyu MB8/9. Add a bottle of Piper Heidsieck champagne for $99++. This offer is only available for dine-in. Reservations must be made at least two days in advance.
Where: Greenwood Fish Market @Bukit Timah, 34 and 38 Greenwood Avenue; Greenwood Fish Market @Quayside Isle, 01 - 04 /05, 31 Ocean Way
MRT: Tan Kah Kee; HarbourFront
When: Till Oct 31, noon to 10.30pm daily
Info: Email Greenwood Fish Market here or go to their website
Tablescape's Halloween Tea Set
The Halloween Afternoon Tea Set ($68) comes with Monster Cake Pop with Caramel and Pumpkin designed with mummy wraps and Frankenstein stitching; and the Dress-me-up Cupcake, which features chocolate cupcakes and decorative floss. There is also a Halloween Afternoon Tea & Cocktails Set ($148), which pairs the set with 500ml of bottled cocktails. Available only for delivery and self-collection. Order a day in advance.
Where: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Oct 31, 2 to 5pm daily
Price: $68 to $148
Tel: 6432-5566
Info: Email Tablescape Restaurant & Bar here or go to Grand Park City Hall's website
Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge
For one night, indulge in a four-course dinner paired with fine red wines from Fattoria Garbole. Dig into a succulent A4 Kagoshima wagyu beef paired with the Hurlo Rosso Veneto 2012, a rare limited edition wine that comes with its own certificate of authenticity for each bottle.
Where: Zafferano, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Oct 31, 6.30 to 11pm
Price: $268++ a person. Early-bird price: $228++ a person
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: Email Zafferano here or go to their website
Halloween Buffet
The fifth instalment of the Lime Restaurant's Halloween Buffet is back, with Halloween-themed dishes such as Jack-O-Lantern Salad, Graveyard Cheese Platter, Freddy Brain's Foie Gras with Bloody Raspberry Sauce and Eyeball Salad. Dessert options include Choco-nana Coffin (Chocolate Banana Brownie), Zombie Brain (Eton Mess) and Witches Brew (Chendol).
Where: Lime Restaurant, Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Oct 29 to 31. Dinner: 6.30 to 10:30pm; Super Lunch Sunday: 12.30 to 3pm
Price: $88++ an adult, $48++ a child (aged four to 12)
Tel: 313-82251
Info: Email Parkroyal Collection Pickering here or go to their website
Goodwood Park Hotel
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel is presenting two-tier Rosy Medley Sets ($74) featuring petite sweet and savoury treats, dressed in shades of pink and red. Items include Raspberry Sable Breton, Pink Strawberry Shortcake, Beetroot & Feta Quiche and Crabmeat Salad with Compressed Watermelon & Grapefruit. The hotel will donate $2 with every Rosy Medley set sold in October. The sets are available for takeaway and delivery only, and orders have to be placed three days in advance. For dine-in, diners can go for the English Afternoon Tea affair ($60++ an adult, $36++ a child) at L'Espresso, which include Trio of Ham Finger Sandwiches and Crispy Carrot Cake Stick with XO Sauce. Among the desserts are Pink Donut and Rose Lemon Cheese Mousse.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Nov 30. Weekdays: 12 to 2.30pm, 3 to 5.30pm. Weekends and public holiday: 11am to 1pm, 1.30to 3.30pm, 4 to 6pm
Tel: 6730- 1743
Info: Email Goodwood Park Hotel here or go to their website
Exhibitions
Surviving in the Concrete Jungle
This exhibition presents the works of five Singapore-based artists. They explore social issues arising from the pandemic such as working from home, interaction in public spaces and the changing functions of living spaces. Organised with the support of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School Collaborative Lab and Objectifs -Centre for Photography & Film.
Where: Objectifs, Lower Gallery, 155 Middle Road
MRT: Bencoolen/Rochor/Bras Basah/Bugis
When: Oct 26 to Nov 6. Tuedays to Saturdays: 11am to 6pm; Sundays: noon to 4pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Surviving in the Concrete Jungle Instagram page
Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition
Held in conjunction with Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights, revisit some of the most popular creepy zones, haunted houses and jaw-dropping shows at this inaugural exhibition. The theme park has been hosting the award-winning Halloween event for the past nine years. As the show may be too intense, it is not recommended for visitorsyounger than 16. Advanced booking is required.
Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Nov 7. Thursdays to Sundays: noon to 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays: noon to 10pm
Admission: $69 (adult), $59 (youth and kids aged four to 17)
Info: Visit the Resorts World Sentosa website
Official Relaunch of Haw Par Villa & Hell's Museum Opening
During the Halloween weekend, Haw Par Villa will relaunch with its new Hell's Museum. The only attraction in the world dedicated to death and the afterlife, the museum will also offer Halloween treats and wellness activities for all ages. Other activities include a Chinese ink painting with tea appreciation session and a tour of Haw Par Villa Tour. Both free and ticketed ($5 to $48) activities are available.
Where: Haw Par Villa, 262 Pasir Panjang Road
MRT: Haw Par Villa
When: Halloween weekend: Oct 29, 2 to 10pm; Oct 30 and 31, 9.30am to 10pm. Regular hours: 9am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Haw Par Villa website
Extended Play: Videogames Meet Cinema
This show explores the evolving and enduring relationship between games, digital culture and contemporary cinema. Screening are films that have established a cross-media relationship with video games and how it is inflected in different ways. The line-up includes Tron (1982), Wreck-It Ralph (2012), Ready Player One (2018) and Detention (2019).
Where: ArtScience Museum Expression Gallery, Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Till Nov 19, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Free with online pre-booking
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
Concerts
SCO-Nafa Campus Rhapsody 2021
For the seventh year in a row, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) collaborates with students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) School of Music to present a joint concert, led by the orchestra's resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Oct 28, 7.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Nafa website
Classes
Spin Painting Art Jamming Session
Spin art has been popularised by famous artists like Damien Hirst and Callen Schaub. In this workshop, Participants get to create their own spin art with custom-built spinning tables, pendulums and swinging trapezes. All materials are provided and activities are suitable for all ages.
Where: Spin Paint House, 04-00, 61 Kaki Bukit Place
MRT: Kaki Bukit
When: 3 to 9pm (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)
Admission: From $65
Info: Visit the Spin Paint House website
Grooming Experience for Horses
Open to all ages, learn what it takes to keep a horse in tip-top condition during a hands-on horse grooming session at Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre. Pre-booking is required.
Where: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, 1 Equestrian Walk
MRT: Kranji/Marsiling
When: 8am to 5pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: $88 a person; $68 a person for a group booking for a minimum of four persons in the same time slot
Info: Email the Singapore Turf Club here or visit their website
Talks
Raising Resilience
In this webinar, participants will pick up tips on drawing on resilience to support themselves and their community, and learn how individuals and communities are seizing new opportunities brought about by the pandemic. Organised by Yishun Health.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 27, 4 to 6pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Khoo Teck Huat Hospital website
Asia's Wet Natures: Past, Present, and Future
This two-day virtual seminar organised by Yale-NUS College explores the role of water in Asia, and uncover narratives and practices to address larger questions about Asia's watery pasts and aqueous horizons.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 28, 9.45am to 5.05pm; Oct 29, 10am to 2.45pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Yale-NUS website
Conquer breast cancer with 3 simple steps
Held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this public webinar allows participants to learn how they can detect breast cancer early and conquer it in three simple steps - getting a mammogram, doing monthly breast self-examinations and adopting good lifestyle habits. Organised by SingHealth.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 30, 9am to Noon
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the KK Women's and Children's Hospital website
Contests
The Hilton Winning Marriage Proposal
Hilton Singapore Orchard, which is undergoing renovations and reopening in March 2022, is giving away a 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over $19,000 at its newly renovated pillarless ballroom. Theprize goes to the couple who share the most creative marriage proposal. Contestants have to follow the hotel's Instagram account (@HiltonSingaporeOrchard), and upload a video of their proposal on Instagram or Instagram TV, accompanied by a 150-word caption. Then tag @HiltonSingaporeOrchard and their fiance or fiancee's accounts (which have to be set to public) with the hashtags #HiltonWinningProposalContest, #HiltonSingaporeOrchard and #Opening2022.
When: Till Nov 21
Info: Visit the Hilton Singapore Orchard website
PAssion Wave (Project Blue Wave) Trashy Art 2021
PA PAssion Wave' conservation arm, Project Blue Wave, launches its first virtual contest, which aims to raise awareness and spark conversation about marine and eco-conservation, as well as promote the integration of the built and natural environment through trash collection and art. Open to contestants aged 17 and older. Contestants can take part as individuals or a group of up to four. All winning artworks will be displayed at one of the six PAssion Wave outlets for a year.
When: Till Nov 30
Info: Fill up this form
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Open Space between Hougang Village Market, Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4 and Block 683, Hougang Avenue 8
MRT: Hougang
When: Oct 26 to 29, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website
How to get your event listed
The listings appear online at The Straits Times (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.