Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out an arts and health festival, or pick up a new skill at a workshop.
Food & drink
The Marmalade Pantry
The restaurant has revamped its cupcake offerings with new flavours and refreshed looks. New flavours include Boston Cream, Pistachio Raspberry Rose, Japanese Sencha, Cocomel and Jaffa Chocolate; while the old flavours that get a makeover are Hazel, Limonata and Cranberry Lychee. Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.
Where: All four MarmaladePantry outlets including 04-11A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and 01-02/04 Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive
When: 11am to 9pm daily at all outlets except for Petite SMU (9am to 5pm)
Price: $6++ a cupcake
Tel: 6734-2700
Info: Visit The Marmalade Pantry's website
Moonbow
Iron Man Chef Heman Tan has created six types of Burnt Cheesecakes (from $26 each) for its takeaway menu: Truffle (seasonal), Parmesan, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cempedak and Tomato.
Where: Moonbow, 01-21, Block 10 Dempsey Road
MRT: Orchard
When: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 9010-2717
Info: Visit Moonbow's website
Carrotsticks and Cravings Stanley
The Aussie-inspired cafe has opened its third outlet in the CBD. Enjoy the outlet-exclusive Stanley Breakfast for 2 ($46), which comprises Israeli salad, two freshly-baked puff pastries filled with cream cheese and oven-roasted eggplant served on homemade hummus topped with whole chickpeas. This platter also comes with a sourdough bread basket, a choice of two eggs (poached, scrambled, sunny side up or omelette) and two coffees.
Where: 5 Stanley Street
MRT: Telok Ayer
When: 8am to 6pm daily
Tel: 8028-6651
Info: Send an e-mail here or go to the Carrotsticks and Cravings Stanley website
Beast & Butterflies
Daily specials include the Beastly Monday dinner special for two ($38), a combination of smoked lamb, pork and beef; and Super Tuesday, which offers one-for-one mains (from $18) such as Crispy Pork Knuckle, Nasi Goreng and Spaghetti Bolognese. Wednesdays are Ladies Night, with prosecco going at $6 a glass from 6pm till closing time. On Vino Thursday, enjoy all-day one-for-one premium wines starting from $70. End the work week with Oyster Fri-Yay, which serves Fine de Claire oysters at $1 each. On weekends, diners can top up $25 to enjoy two-hour free flow of Mimosa, Aperol Spritz and Sangria, with every main dish purchased between 11am and 4pm.
Where: Beast & Butterflies, M Social Singapore, 90 Robertson Quay
MRT: Fort Canning
When: 6.30am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6657-0018
Info: Send an e-mail to here or go to the Beast & Butterflies website
Zafferano
For one night, enjoy the wines of Tuscany alongside five courses of contemporary Italian fare as part of the restaurant's Tuscan wine dinner ($148++ a person). Menu highlights include truffle pecorino ravioli, paired with Buccia Nera Pa'Ro Rosso 2017, which features a clean nose of dark berries and plum; and roasted venison loin with Chianti sauce that goes with Vignamaggio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016, made from 100-per-cent Sangiovese grapes.
Where: Zafferano, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Sept 26, 6 to 11pm
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: Visit the Zafferano website
Lime Restaurant
Order the Tiers of Joy Afternoon Tea ($88.80 for two), featuring a three-tiered stand of sweet and savoury treats, and enjoy it at home. Savoury items include Parma Ham Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Sandwich in Pumpernickel; while sweet treats include Araguani Chocolate Bar with Popping Candy and Chantilly as well as Macaron with Mascarpone Cream. The set also comes with a selection of six coffees and teas. Order at least a day in advance. Available for delivery only.
Where: Lime Restaurant, Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till Dec 31
Tel: 3138 -2251
Info: Visit the Lime Restaurant website
Exhibitions
Singapore Good Design 2021 First Ever Virtual Exhibition
Organised by Design Business Chamber Singapore, the exhibition features winning designs across seven categories such as Product, Digital Solutions, Branding and Sustainable Design. Visitors can vote online for their favourite designs for the People's Choice Awards and stand to win prizes.
Where: Visit the Singapore Good Design 2021 website
When: Till Oct 31
Admission: Free
Orchestral Manoeuvres: See Sound. Feel Sound. Be Sound
This exhibition features the works of 32 local and internationally composers and contemporary artistes, including early Sound Art projects, music scores, noise-making sculptures, as well as projects that use digital, drawn and/or hand-made methods to make an object speak or sing.
Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: Singapore residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)
Info: Visit the Art Science Museum website
Classes
Mid-Autumn Special: Watercolour Painting
Pick up the basic skills involving drawing lines, shapes and perspective, textures, colour theory and composition. Participants will get to mix colours and handle art tools and materials.
Where: PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road
When: Sept 26, 5.30 to 7pm
Admission: $29.40 plus $5 material fee (paid directly to the trainer)
Info: Visit the onePA website
AIA Live in Singapore
AIA Singapore's largest online health and wellness event is returning next month. In conjunction with World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, the event will feature a tai chi masterclass led by Master Edwin Tan, which aims to help sharpen focus, build emotional resilience and enhance overall well-being. The class will also feature footballers from the Singapore Premier League as well as local influencers Benjamin Kheng and Andrew Marko. AIA global ambassador David Beckham will also make an appearance and answer questions about how he keeps healthy and happy.
Where: Online (link will be provided upon registration)
When: Oct 7, 5 to 6pm
Admission: Free with registration (closes on Oct 4)
Info: Fill in this form
Talks
Managing Hearing loss and Hearing Care Tips
One in six Singaporeans suffer from disabling hearing loss that affects their everyday communication. In this talk conducted by Jasmine Liew, a senior audiologist at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, find out how to manage hearing loss and how hearing aids can help.
Where: Zoom
When: Sept 25, 10am to 11.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Fill in this form
Virtual Talk Series: Sustainability vs Technology
Panellists from Alba E-Waste Singapore, eco-friendly lifestyle app GreenDay and susGain, an app that incentivises Singaporeans to adopt more sustainable lifestyle habits, will discuss the impact of technology on sustainability and the environment.
Where: Zoom
When: Sept 26, 10am to 11.30am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Virtual Talk Series: Sustainability vs Technology website
Covid-19 Vaccination in Pregnancy
In this online public form, maternal fetal medicine experts will discuss Covid-19 infection and vaccination during pregnancy.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 3, 11am to noon
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Fill up this form
Kids
Jumptopia @ Downtown East
Spanning 12,000 square feet, Jumptopia features seven giant bouncy castles. Recommended for kids aged two and above, each castle can accommodate six to 13 children at one time with safe distancing measures in place. Prior booking is required.
Where: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close
MRT: Pasir Ris
When: Till Oct 10, 11am to 11pm
Admission: $18 a person, $64 for four people
Info: Visit the Downtown East website
Festivals
Arts & Health Festival 2021
The annual festival celebrates creative collaborations between local artists and community partners to transform hospitals into soothing and healing environments. This year's event features five art exhibitions displayed in spaces at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital that are accessible to the public. Online activities include live performances by singer-songwriter Crystal Goh and acoustic duo Two Of Us, as well as art and craft workshops.
Where: Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, 1 Jurong East Street 21; Online at artsandhealthfestival.sg
MRT: Jurong East
When: Sept 29 and 30
Admission: Free. Registration is required for workshops
Info: Visit the Arts & Health Festival 2021 website
Others
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Northpoint City, South Wing, Level 1 South Atrium, 930 Yishun Avenue 2
MRT: Yishun
When: Sept 24 to 26, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk 2021 website
Free Meals for the Needy
Yanxi Steamboat is offering free meals to anyone who cannot afford one. No questions will be asked. Simply turn up at the restaurant and tell the service staff to "spare a meal".
Where: 175A Chin Swee Road
MRT: Chinatown
When: 12.30 to 10pm
Info: Visit the Yanxi Steamboat website
