Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

Food & drink

Hard Rock Cafe's Briyani Beef Burger Returns



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



Dig into the Special Local Legendary Briyani Beef Burger ($29.95), which is topped with pickled vegetables and served with a papadum. It also comes with a free Tiger Beer. Take part in the National Day lucky draw and stand to win a Hard Rock Cafe White Classic Logo Tee worth $39. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, 50 Cuscaden Road, HPL House, 02-01; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209, The Forum

MRT: Orchard, VivoCity

When: Aug 20 to 22, 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 62355232

Info: Visit Hard Rock Cafe Singapore's website

Mooncakes by Peach Blossoms



PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE



The traditional baked mooncakes are available in two new flavours - Pu'Er with Mochi ($77 for a box of four) and Lychee with Wolfberries ($77 for a box of four). Also available are the signature Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds and Gold Dust ($79 for a box of six) and old-time favourite, Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste ($79 for a box of four). The mooncakes come in a two-drawered box with built-in Bluetooth speakers. Order at least three days before the collection date.

Where: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Blvd

MRT: Esplanade

When: Till Sept 21, 12.30 to 5.30pm daily

Tel: 6845-1118

Info: Email Parkroyal Hotels here or visit the Pan Pacific Hotel website

Mooncakes by Yan Ting



PHOTO: ST REGIS SINGAPORE



Traditional baked mooncakes flavours include White Lotus Paste with Single, Double or Four Yolks; White Lotus Paste with Assorted Nuts and Yunnan Ham; or the healthier Reduced Sugar White Lotus with Macadamia Nuts. For snowskin flavours, there are Black and White Sesame Paste with Salted Peanut Truffle; Royal Milk Tea Paste with Gula Melaka Truffle; Pandan Paste with Macadamia Nuts; Yuzu Paste with Lemon Citrus; and Pure Mao Shan Wang Durian. The mooncakes come in a glass box with two designs. The Arctic Blue box (from $60+) comprises two baked mooncakes or four snowskin mooncakes; while the two-tier box (from $80+), which is available in King Cole Red or Sapphire Pin, comprises four baked mooncakes or eight snowskin mooncakes.

Where: Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore, , Level 1U, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 21, 10.30am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6506-6852

Info: Email St Regis here or visit the St. Regis website

At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's National Day WellSpent High Tea Takeout



PHOTO: AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY



The newly-launched high tea set (from $38 for one portion, from $68 for two portions) features 12 creations made with spent ingredients, as part of At-Sunrice's efforts to raise awareness of the impact of food wastage. Locally inspired sweet and savoury canapes are made with ingredients such as moromi (a by-product from soya sauce production), okara (soybean pulp), jackfruit spent (filling from the seeds), coconut residue and leftover mango peel. Other dishes includes Chicken rice, Coconut Residue Nasi Lemak and Prawn in Tangy Mango Peel Sauce. There is also an option to purchase a wooden high tea stand for an additonal $22 to elevate your dining experience at home. Available only for takeaway. Order two days in advance.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, Level 5, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Till Aug 31, 11am to 4.15pm daily

Info: Email At-Sunrice here or visit their website

Tingkats That Matter by Peranachan and APSN



PHOTO: PERANACHAN & APSN



Peranachan, a local store selling Peranakan lifestyle products and social service agency APSN have collaborated to create custom-made reusable tingkats paired with halal mooncakes. They are prepared and packed by beneficiaries with special needs from APSN Centre for Adults. A portion of the proceeds go to APSN. Each tingkat comes with eight mini baked mooncakes ($98) - Osmanthus Oolong Tea with Pumpkin Seed, Lotus with Egg Yolk and Melon Seed, Pandan Lotus with Melon Seed and Black Sesame. The tingkat can also be purchased without mooncakes for $69. Enjoy 10 per cent off for a set of four tingkats in different colours. Delivery is free for purchases of 10 or more tingkats.

Where: APSN Cafe for All, Block 4 01-31, 11 Jalan Ubi

MRT: Eunos

When: Till Sept 21. Weekdays: noon to 4pm

Tel: WhatsApp 9674-8364

Info: Email Peranachan here or visit their website

Chimi's Marina Bay NDP 2021 Special



PHOTO: CHIMI'S



Enjoy a bottle of Zonin Prosecco and half a dozen of freshly shucked oysters. The $56 dine-in promotion is available for one night only.

Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Downtown, Raffles Place

When: Aug 21, Noon to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 9100-0855

Info: Visit the Chimi's website

Tablescape's Nine-Course Weekend



PHOTO: TABLESCAPE



The European restaurant is offering the set ($98 for two persons) daily this month. Dishes include Roast Pork Belly Roulade and housemade Italian Potato Dumpling, and for dessert, Chocolate Praline Cake. Enjoy free delivery to one location for every order of two or more sets. Order a day in advance.

Where: Tablescape, 10 Coleman Street, Level 3

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Aug 30, 11.30am to 8.30pm daily

Tel: 6432-5566

Info: Email Tablescape here or visit their website

National Day Epicurean Highlight at SE7ENTH



PHOTO: SE7ENTH



Enjoy new Epicurean dishes by executive chef Gary Lim - Oakwood Premier Nasi Lemak Burger with Curry Fries ($23++), Seafood Laksa Pasta ($25++) and Tandoori Drumettes with Lemon Cous Cous ($22++). Sweeten your meal with a complimentary Molten Lava Cake or toast to Singapore's birthday with Red or White Sangria ($16++ each). There is also a family bundle ($56++), which includes all the three new dishes and three sets of Molten Lava Cake. Only available for takeaway or delivery.

Where: SE7ENTH, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, QUE Downtown 1 07-01, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Aug 31, noon to 10pm daily

Tel: 6812-6050

Info: Email SE7ETH here or visit their website

Celebrate National Day with Restaurant Gaig



PHOTO: RESTAURANT GAIG



The Spanish restaurant presents a luxurious rendition of popular hawker dish Oyster Omelette ($28.50+), featuring quail eggs (egg whites and yolks are cooked separately to present a delicate sunny side up) that are topped with oysters and caviar. Other menus include Vermouth Time ($70+ for two persons), which offers a range of tapas; and Menu Cerdanya ($145+), a hearty Catalan feast of tapas and main courses.

Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till Aug 31. Lunch: noon to 3pm daily; dinner: 6 to 11pm daily

Tel: 6221-2134

Info: Email Restaurant Gaig here

National Day Exclusives at PastaMania



PHOTO: PASTAMANIA



The restaurant chain has launched new items - Chilli Crab Pasta ($16.90), Chilli Crab Pizza ($15.90 for a 7-inch, $18.90 for a 10-inch) and Crispy Chicken Mid Wings ($4.90 for four pieces). Also new is the Fiery Chilli Crab Pasto Combo ($18.80), a set meal for one that comes with either the Chilli Crab Pasta or Pizza (7 inch), two Crispy Chicken Mid Wings and a soft drink.

Where: PastaMania Outlets

When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 10pm daily

Info: Visit the PastaMania website

Exhibitions

FUTURE World: Where Art Meets Science



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



This permanent exhibition takes visitors through a world of art, science and magic featuring digital interactive installations. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore Residents: $16 (adult), $12 (child)

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

DANCE: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev



PHOTO: ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE DE SINGAPOUR



The exhibition pays tribute to Rudolf Nureyev, one of ballet's best-known stars, and director of the Paris Opera from 1983 to 1989. On display for the very first time are 14 striking costumes from the Soviet-born dancer's signature ballets and now in the private collection of his French protege, Charles Jude. The show is accompanied by talks, workshops and conferences about the evolution of ballet and its role in France's cultural landscape.

Where: Alliance Française de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road

MRT: Newton

When: Till Sept 15, 1 to 7.30pm daily

Admission: Free with pre-booking

Info: Visit the Alliance Française de Singapour website

Chng Seok Tin - Remembrance of a Friend



PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ARTS HOUSE



A selection of the late Singapore artist'sworks, which span 1975 to 2016, are on display. Chng was also a writer and teacher.

Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

When: Aug 21 to 29, 10am to 8pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website

Film

Social Impact Film Club



PHOTO: SOCIAL IMPACT FILM CLUB



Explore various documentaries from around the world, alongside weekly conversations with directors and changemakers. A new film is released each week. Ten documentaries will be screened online and there is also an online documentary film making workshop. Organised by Air Amber, a social enterprise with support from National Youth Council and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Where: At the Filmclub website

When: Till Dec 24

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Filmclub website

Talks

Traditional Taste of Japanese Castella



PHOTO: FUKUSAYA CASTELLA



To celebrate the Singapore launch of Fukusaya Castella, Isetan Singapore and Japan Creative Centre are hosting a Facebook Live webinar and cooking demonstration in collaboration with Visit Japan Now and mobile cooking studio Spoonful SG. Learn more about the Japanese sponge cake and how to make your own.

Where: Japan Creative Centre, Embassy of Japan's Facebook Page

When: Aug 20, noon to 1pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Japan Creative Centre Facebook page

Child Safety at Home, Outdoors and on the Road



PHOTO: TEOCHEW POIT IP HUAY KUAN



In this webinar, Dr Ronald Tan, a consultant at KK Women's and Children's Hospital's department of emergency medicine, will talk about how to prevent broken bones injuries in children. Organised by Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 28, 10am to 11am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Fill up this form

Classes

Living with Air Plants (Advance)

Learn how to care for and grow air plants, identify the different species, and decorate with and display them.

Where: PAssion WaVe @ Marina Bay, 11 Rhu Cross

MRT: Stadium

When: Aug 28, 10am to Noon

Admission: $49 (excludes material fee)

Info: Visit the onePA website

Charity

3M Moves @ South East 2021

Give back to the community by keeping fit in this event organised by 3M and the South East Community Development Council, 3M Moves aims to clock 7,000 exercise hours to raise more than $102,000 worth of 3M stationery for 3,000 underprivileged students. For every 20 minutes of exercise, 3M will donate a product. Participants can do their own exercises or follow workout programmes hosted by event partners.

Where: Online

When: Till Oct 11

Info: Visit the 3M Moves website

Sports

Jurassic World RUN!



PHOTO: JURASSIC WORLD RUN



In this inaugural virtual event, participants have to run their best to escape from Isla Nublar, the site of Jurassic Park in the film franchise, by using the MOVE by LIV3LY app to unlock and access the augmented reality experiences. As they work to complete their registered distances of 5km, 10km or 21km, runners will unlock milestones that will help get them closer to the finish line.

Where: Online

When: Till Sept 30

Admission: 5km: $35; 10km: $49 (individual), $77 (parent and child); 21km: $56 (individual), $84 (team of two)

Info: Visit the Jurassic World Run website

Chimi's Marina Bay Solemates Gin Run Around The Bay



PHOTO: SOCIAL IMPACT FILM CLUB



Returning from this Sunday (Aug 22) is the Mexican restaurant and bar's guided 4km scenic evening run. It features four pit stops - Le Noir Marina Bay Sands, Mischief, Brewerkz One Fullerton and Chimi's. Runners will redeem a gin at each stop.

Where: Chimi's Marina Bay, 01-01 NTUC Building, 1 Marina Boulevard

MRT: Raffles Place, Downtown

When: Every Sunday till Oct 31, 5 to 7pm

Admission: $40

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website

