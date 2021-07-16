Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, visit a Star Wars exhibition, or check out Universal Studios Singapore's new attractions.

Food & Drink

Take a Shot, Get a Shot with Chimichanga



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



Get vaccinated and enjoy a free alcoholic Vax Shot at the Mexican restaurant-bar. To get the free shot, purchase a drink or dish, and show proof of your vaccination via the TraceTogether or Healthhub app.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Rochor, Jalan Besar

When: Till Aug 8, noon to 10pm daily

Price: From $12 for tacos, from $12 for draft beers

Info: Chimichanga's website

Crabs & Lobsters Buffet



PHOTO: CAROUSEL



Seafood lovers can dig into crustaceans on ice including Snow Crab Legs, Mud Crabs, Baby and Slipper Lobsters. Diners can also enjoy special dishes on the dinner menu such as Cheesy Lobster Au Gratin, Singapore Chilli Crabs and Lobster Laksa.

Where: Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts, Royal Plaza, 25 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: July 22 to July 31, 6.30 to 9.30pm

Price: $78++ (Sundays to Thurdays), $88++ (Fridays and Saturday, eves of public holidays)

Info: Carousel's website

Avocado creations by SE7ENTH



PHOTO: SE7ENTH



Stave off the sweltering heat with the restaurant's avocado offerings ($5 each), including a refreshing Avo Chendol Smoothie. The items are in celebration of National Avocado Day on July 31.

Where: SE7ENTH, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, OUE Downtown 1 Level 7, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar / Downtown

When: July 24 to July 31, 10am to 10pm

Info: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore's Instagram

Exhibitions

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



The exhibition, which is supposed to end its run on June 27, has been extended to July 25. On display are close to 200 original Star Wars items such as movie props, artworks, costumes and models of the famed starships, Millennium Falcon and Star Destroyer. You also get to create your own unique Star Wars character. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till July 25

Admission: For Singapore residents: $25 (adult), $20 (concession), $80 (family)

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Trash to Treasure: Crea8 Sustainability Showcase @ Sustainable Singapore Gallery



PHOTO: SUSTAINABLE SINGAPORE GALLERY



On display are upcycled works by young children in Singapore. Enjoy interactive games inspired by the green movement and a complimentary guided tour of the gallery.

Where: Sustainable Singapore Gallery, 8 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Aug 9, 9am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: PUB's website

Concerts

Burnout Syndromes Solo Concert: A Restaurant with Many Orders - Pre-Opening



PHOTO: BURNOUT SYNDROMES



Burnout Syndromes is a Japanese rock band from Kansai, renowned for their theme songs in anime series such as Haikyu!!, Gintama and Dr. Stone. The online concert will be streamed live overseas.

Where: Stagecrowd

When: July 16, 7pm

Admission: 3,900 yen (S$47.80)

Info: Burnout Syndromes' website

Films

ArtScience on Screen: Wondrous Worlds - Meet The Robinsons



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



In this 2007 animated film, a brilliant young inventor Lewis sets off on a time-travel journey to find the family he never knew. The fate of the future rests in his hands, with help from the wacky Robinson family. Online pre-booking is preferred. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Aug 1

Admission: Free

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Talks

LIT DISCOvery 2021



PHOTO: YOUNG NTUC



This four-day virtual symposium features keynotes by C-suite leaders, masterclasses, as well as career profiling, coaching, networking and resources. Connect with industry leaders from organisations such as DBS Bank, JustCo, Sea Limited, Sunseap, Surbana Jurong and UOB. Job vacancies for young professionals, managers and executives as well as graduating students will also be available.

Where: Hubilo

When: July 27 to 30, 11am to 11pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Southeast Asian Arts Forum 2021: Schoolhouse Mavericks



PHOTO: NAFA



Thought leaders will discuss the most current and urgent issues in the arts sector in the Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 world. It is the Institute of Southeast Asian Arts' first hybrid forum to include live-streamed presentations, performances and dialogues.

Where: Live stream via Nafa website; In-person events at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: July 28 to 30

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Website

Public Diplomacy in Asia 2021



PHOTO: SIF



This conference by the Singapore International Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary. Organised in partnership with the University of Southern California's Center on Public Diplomacy, it aims to shine the spotlight on public diplomacy policies and practices in Asia as well as encourage discussion of new strategies for global engagement.

Where: Singapore International Foundation's website

When: July 26 to 30, 10am to 1.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Books

Read! Fest



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



This year's theme is centred on "Reboot". Anchored by 12 key books and topics, the event features over 60 programmes including talks by world-renowned authors and workshops.

Where: Zoom

When: Till July 18

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Eventbrite website

Kids

Camp Junior Urban Farmer August Holiday Programme



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



Over 11/2 days, children will immerse themselves in the farm life. They will get to do gardening, eat delicious food, show their artistic side and make new friends. Suitable for children aged four to 12.

Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara

MRT: Queenstown

When: Aug 2, 8.30am to 4.30pm; Aug 3, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: $380

Info: Edible Garden City's website

Mini Holiday Camp: Digital Art



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Participants are introduced to the world of programming and learn the basic concepts of coding. They will also take a facilitated tour of the ArtScience Museum's Future World Exhibition. Recommended for children aged five and older. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Rainbow Room, Basement 2, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: July 19 , 2.30 to 5pm; July 29, 10.15am to 12.45pm

Admission: $48 (includes one accompanying parent/guardian)

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Classes

JustCo Campus Week



PHOTO: JUSTCOGLOBAL



This event organised by JustoCo, a flexible workspace provider, will feature programmes hosted by specialists from organisations such as NTUC LearningHub and SIM Global Education. There is also a Sunday Pop-Up Market featuring local makers. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Where: JustCo's website; JustCo at The Centrepoint Singapore, 05-05, 176 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

When: July 25 to Aug 8, 10am to 6.30pm

Admission: Both free and paid programmes are available, registration is required

Info: JustCo's Facebook page

Charity

NKF Charity Golf 2021 - Swing for Hope



PHOTO: NKF



The National Kidney Foundation's (NKF) inaugural charity golf event hopes to raise $500,000 to provide subsidised treatment and holistic care for their patients. Go to qrco.de/nkfcg21 to show your support by purchasing a golf flight, making a cash donation or sponsoring prizes. Purchases of flights and cash donations are entitled to 21/2 times tax deduction.

Where: Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), 151 Xilin Avenue

MRT: Expo

When: Sept 24, 12.30 to 7pm

Admission: $8,000 for a flight of four golfers with lunch included

Info: NKF's website

Sports

Conquest



PHOTO: QUEST VENTURES



Held at JTC LaunchPad @ one-north in conjunction with Sport Singapore, this interactive walkathon celebrates National Day through sports games with family, friends or colleagues. Participants will also get to know more about the local startup and innovation scene at one-north. Goodie bags are available.

Where: JTC LaunchPad @ one-north, Ayer Rajah Crescent

MRT: one-north

When: July 30, 8.30am

Admission: $5.60 with registration

Info: Website

Rail Corridor Run with Chimichanga Holland Village



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



In this 4.9km guided nature run, busk in the flora and fauna of the Rail Corridor before exploring the Holland Village neighbourhood. Enjoy a fruity slushy at Chimichanga Holland Village at the end of the run.

Where: Meet at King Albert Park MRT Station; End at Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT: King Albert Park

Where: Every Sunday 10.30am to noon

Admission: Free

Info: Chimichanga Holland Village's Instagram

Yoga at S.E.A. Aquarium



PHOTO: S.E.A. AQUARIUM SENTOSA



Enjoy a 60-minute yoga session, against the backdrop of marine life at Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium. It will be led by a yoga-certified instructor from Trium Fitness.

Where: S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: July 24, 25, 31 and Aug 1, 7.30am to 9am, 5.45 to 7pm

Admission: $65 (includes admission to S.E.A. Aquarium, one yoga class and one $5 Free Treat Voucher)

Info: Klook website

