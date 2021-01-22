Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE -Ring in Chinese New Year with food deals, or check out photo exhibtions by The Straits Times and World Press Photo.

FOOD & DRINK

Chinese New Year sets at Hai Tien Lo



PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE



To usher in the Year of the Ox, executive chef Ben Zeng is presenting 10 set menus. Classic dishes include Sliced Barbecued Beijing Duck with Pan-fried Foie Gras, Pan-fried Wagyu Beef Fillet with Chilled Salad in Sesame Sauce, Double-boiled Imperial Swiftlet's Nest with Red Dates and Rock Sugar. Or go for the Lunar New Year Weekend Brunch Buffet, which offers dim sum items such as Steamed Charcoal Barbecue Pork Bun with Black Truffle and Japanese-style Deep-fried Wonton with Prawn Paste in Teriyaki Sauce. The brunch buffet is available only on these days: Jan 30 and 31; Feb 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 20 and 21. Every table (minimum of two diners) will receive a complimentary Abundance Yu Sheng with Smoked Salmon and Crispy Silver Whitebait.

WHERE: Pan Pacific Singapore, Hai Tien Lo, 7 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Jan 25 to Feb 26, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm

Brunch Buffet: 11.30am to 1.30pm

PRICE: From $99 a diner

TEL: 6826 8240

INFO: Email dining.ppsin@panpacific.com

Chinese New Year Takeaway Treats from Hai Tien Lo



PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE



Enjoy original creations such as Prosperity Brown Sugar Peanut Cake and Cantonese Sponge Cake with Fragrant Almond Flakes. Prices start at $24.

WHERE: Pan Pacific Singapore, Hai Tien Lo, 7 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Jan 25 to Feb 26

TEL: 6826 8240

INFO: Pan Pacific Singapore's website

Extra Spicy Te La Fiery Mala Blossom Pizza



PHOTO: PIZZA HUT



Spice up your festive celebrations with Pizza Hut's latest Te La Fiery Mala Blossom Pizza (from $29.90), whose spice level is up a notch from its original three levels. Enjoy 50 per cent off with any a la carte pizza takeaway order or two a la carte pizza delivery orders via the website or app.

WHERE: Pizza Hut outlets

WHEN: Till March 31

TEL: 6235 3535

INFO: Pizza Hut's website

Exhibitions

Through The Lens: Photo Exhibition by The Straits Times and World Press Photo



PHOTO: YASUYOSHI CHIBA, JAPAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Take a look at the most powerful, provocative and poignant images from around the world at the World Press Photo exhibition, including its 2020 Photo Of The Year, Straight Voice by Mr Yasuyoshi Chiba. At The Straits Times exhibition, experience the story of Singapore's pandemic year through images taken by the newspaper's photojournalists.

WHERE: The Concourse (level 1) and The Canyon (basement level), National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Till Feb 7, 10am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: str.sg/TTL2020

Infinite Impressions: A Solo Exhibition by Zhang Chunlei



PHOTO: COURTESY OF BLUE LOTUS FINE ART



In his fifth solo exhibition, Zhang Chunlei showcases 35 paintings of scenes and images that are contemporary and familiar, yet reflect his affinity for cultural tradition. Zhang is a recent winner of the UOB Painting of the Year Award (Established Artist Category).

WHERE: Pan Pacific Singapore, Pan Pacific Art Space, Level 2, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square

MRT: Promenade/Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Till April 30

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bluelotusfineart.com.sg

Talks

3D Artists in Studio Talks



PHOTO: THEO ARTS



Tune in to two discussions featuring artists Han Sai Por and Tan Sock Fong (Jan 26); and Ahmad Bakar and Victor Tan (Jan 30). The talks tie in with the launch of the artists' new videos. The videos or snippets of them will be shown during the talks.

WHERE: Art Glass Centre, Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road

MRT: Little India

WHEN: Jan 26 and 30, 6.30 to 8pm

ADMISSION: $7 (Online), $10 (Onsite)

INFO: Peatix's website

Festival

SMU Patron's Day 2021



PHOTO: SMU



Singapore Management University (SMU) celebrates their 21st anniversary on its Patron's Day (PD) with the theme "21 and Glowing". The event will be in a hybrid online and offline format for 21 days. Catch performances by local acts Tabitha Nauser, Yung Raja, The Freshman and Annette Lee; play sure-win games; and shop sustainably atthe SMU Makers' Market and PD Pasar. Over $260,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

WHERE: Singapore Management University, 81 Victoria Street; online at patronsday.smu.edu.sg

MRT: Bencoolen/Bugis

WHEN: Till Feb 10

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: SMU's website

Kids

Otah & Friends



PHOTO: OTAH AND FRIENDS



Singapore's first otter-themed escapade, Otah & Friends offers a refreshing and instagrammable take on the game of hide-and-seek. Explore Otah's House and uncover interactive and hidden elements. Minimum of two persons to play and a maximum of five a session. Booking is required.

WHERE: Bayfront Plaza, Gardens by the Bay, 8 Marina Gardens Drive

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Feb 26

ADMISSION: Standard ticket: $15; Private session for five: $60

INFO: Eventbrite's website

Contest

Hard Rock Cafe Back to School Colouring Contest for Kids



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE SINGAPORE



Register and download the colouring sheet and let your kids get creative. The top 10 contestants will win the newly launched lightweight License Plate Backpack and a plush toy worth $78. Open to children aged 12 and below. Submissions at Hard Rock Cafe's Cuscaden and Sentosa outlets.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, Hpl House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa 01-209, The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and Harbourfront

WHEN: Till Jan 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3p1stG5

Others

Hypebeast@Uni



PHOTO: SIMPLEARTE



Pop art gallery simpleArte by iCare.4u has teamed up with specialist sea urchin restaurant Uni Gallery to showcase a series of collectible pop prints by artists such as Takashi Murakami and Steven Harrington at the restaurant. The works are for sale - 10 per cent of the proceeds go to the Children's Society of Singapore.

WHERE: Uni Gallery by Oosterbay, B1-310 The Plaza, 7500A Beach Rd

MRT: Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Till March 30, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm

ADMISSION: Free

TEL: 9838 8209

INFO: Email enquiry@oosterbay.com or glen@abouticare.com

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Information Kiosk

Discover the 100,000 jobs and traineeships on offer as well as the initiatives to help job seekers upgrade under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. Organised by Workforce Singapore.

WHERE: Northpoint City, South Atrium Level 1, 930 Yishun Ave 2

MRT: Yishun

WHEN: Jan 22 to 24, 10.30am to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: SGUnited Job and Skills' website

Usher in Chinese New Year at Jurong Point

Shoppers stand to redeem or win weekly prizes while shopping and dining at Jurong Point. The promotion is exclusive to M Malls members.

WHERE: Jurong Point, 1 Jurong West Central 2

MRT: Boon Lay

WHEN: Till Feb 28

INFO: Jurong Point's website