Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, kid-friendly activities

SINGAPORE - Score deals for mooncakes, check out an art exhibition, or explore training and job opportunities with Starbucks Singapore.

Food & drink

Mooncakes by Goodwood Park Hotel

The snowskin mooncakes and traditional baked mooncakes are handcrafted by Hong Kong chefs in an annual collaboration with the hotel's culinary team. New creations include Tropicana snowskin mooncake ($42 for two pieces) and Chicky Duo ($13.80 for two pieces). Also available are seven perennial favourites such as Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk.

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 21, 11am to 9pm daily. Self-collection: 9am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays), 9am to 1pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays)

Info: Visit the Goodwood Park Hotel website

Mooncakes at Yan



PHOTOS: YÀN



The Cantonese restaurant brings back its signature repertoire of five traditional mooncakes and a snowskin creation. They include White Lotus Paste Mooncakes ($66 for four pieces), Thousand Layer Yam Mooncakes ($32 for two pieces) and the popular Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake ($50 for two pieces). The mooncakes come in packaging designed with modern Chinese elements such as the Get-Together Box, Bamboo Tote and Double Moon.

Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery, 1 Saint Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Sept 21, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm

Info: Visit Yan's website

Burger King's Plant-based Whopper



PHOTO: BURGER KING



Exclusive to Deliveroo customers, the Plant-based Whopper ($7.90 for a la carte order) is 100 per cent flame. New Deliveroo customers can enjoy $10 off a $20 Burger King order with the code 'PLANTWHOPPER'.

Where: Participating Burger King restaurants via Deliveroo

When: Till Sept 30

Info: Visit Deliveroo's website

Exhibitions

Human X Nature: Environmental Histories of Singapore Exhibition



PHOTOS: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



With more than 150 books, maps, illustrations and manuscripts available for public viewing for the first time, this biodiversity exhibition explores a century-long transformation of Singapore's natural environment.

Where: National Library Building, Level 10 Gallery, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis, City Hall, Bras Basah

When: Till Sept 26, 10am to 9pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the National Library Board website

Renew Earth Sweat Shop Pop-up Showcase



PHOTO: TEMASEK SHOPHOUSE & POST-MUSEU



Temasek Shophouse and Post-Museum have partnered to raise awareness of fashion waste with the second edition of The Renew Earth Sweat Shop. The works of participants are on display at Temasek Shophouse. There are also industrial repair workshops, which will be held on Sept 11, 12, 25 and 26, as well as daily collective patchwork sessions. Register for the workshops at bit.ly/3gvy0Td.

Where: Temasek Shophouse, 28 Orchard Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Till Sept 30, 9am to 5pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Post-Museum website

Celebrate Singapore's 56th With A Century of Lim Tze Peng's Artworks



PHOTOS: ODE TO ART



Gotong Royong by Lim Tze Peng traces the growth of the nation from a sleepy fishing village to the world-renown city-state it is today. With more than 20 exclusive works, visitors will get a unique overview of the artist's evolution and a glimpse into the development of his love for Singapore throughout his life.

Where: Raffles City Shopping Centre Level 3 (next to Mikuni Restaurant), 252 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Sept 30, 10am to 10pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Ode To Art website

Talks

Fertility 101 - Basics and Beyond



PHOTO: KK'S WOMEN'S AND CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL



In this webinar, fertility experts share insights into improving chances of pregnancy and fertility investigations. Topics include boosting natural fertility, in-vitro fertilisation, infertility and surgery.

Where: Zoom

When: Sept 25, 1.30 to 4.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the KK Women's and Children's Hospital website

Trailblazing into 2030 - How to Achieve a Truly Clean Singapore

In conjunction with World Cleanup Day, the Public Hygiene Council is organising this panel discussion to explore the issue.

Where: Public Hygiene Council's Facebook page

When: Sept 18, 10.30am to noon

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Public Hygiene Council website

Charity

Dover Park Hospice Virtual Sunflower Charity Dinner 2021



PHOTO: DOVER PARK HOSPICE



Enjoy a four-course Peranakan menu put together by chef Malcom Lee of Michelin-starred Candlenut and chef Willin Low of Wild Rocket. The meal will be delivered to your home. The evening's programme, which will take place virtually, includes a skit by emcee Hossan Leong and performances of popular Peranakan-themed songs by Dover Park Hospice GEMS Showchoir, as well as an auction featuring a Peranakan-inspired brooch designed by Mr Johnny Lam, general manager and lead designer of The Canary Diamond Co.

Where: Online, with home delivery dinner

When: Oct 15, 7 to 10.30pm (closing date for the dinner booking is Sept 21)

Admission: $600 to $1,588 a person, or $8,888 to $15,888 for a table of 10 guests

Info: Visit the Dover Park Hospice website

Kids

Staycations for Families



PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP AND KKDAY



The Pan Pacific Hotels Group and travel agency KKday have teamed up for the 'Stay, Hide and Seek with Otah & Friends' staycation package. Modelled after the popular Otah & Friends otter-themed escape room, this kids-friendly package includes activities like a hide-and-seek game in the room. The welcome pack also comes with a pair of Otah cushions and an assortment of Otah snacks. Room rates start from $305.86.

Where: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard; Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street; Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road & Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Beach Road, 7500B Beach Road

MRT: Promenade, Esplanade / Outram Park / Bugis

When: Till Dec 30

Info: Visit the Pan Pacific Hotels website

CAMP Junior Urban Farmer Holiday Programme



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



In this half-day camp, budding young farmers go on a multi-sensory tour of the farm where they can discover how plants, animals and insects depend on one another as well as pick up gardening tips.

Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara

MRT: Queenstown

When: Oct 8; Nov 22, 23 and 24; Dec 6,7,8, 13, 14 and 15

Admission: $90 a child (usual price is $150), including materials

Info: Visit the Edible Garden City website

The Equine Experience at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre



PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB RIDING CENTRE (STCRC)



Participants learn about and interact with horses and ponies, including petting and feeding them, in an exclusive 30-minute behind-the-scenes walking stable tour.

Where: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, 1 Equestrian Walk (off Woodlands Avenue 3)

MRT: Kranji, Marsiling

When: 8am to 5pm daily

Price: $68 a person; $50 a person for group booking for a minimum of four in the same time slot

Info: Visit the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre website

Classes

Starbucks x Lifelong Learning Institute Learning Café



PHOTO: STARBUCKS X LLI LEARNING CAFÉ



Find out the story behind Starbucks coffee, as well as explore training opportunities through Starbucks Global Academy and SkillsFuture recommended training providers and employment opportunities with Starbucks Singapore.

Where: Paya Lebar Quarters Open Atrium,PLQ Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Road

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: Till Sept 10, 11am to 6.30pm (different timings for various workshops)

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the SkillsFuture website

Open call

SUS Ads Video Challenge 2021



PHOTO: REACH, MM2 ENTERTAINMENT AND ASIAONE



Reach, in collaboration with MM2 Entertainment and AsiaOne, has opened this challenge youths aged 16 to 35. They can submit a 60-second original short story, commercial or a documentary focusing on the themes of sustainable living, energy reset and resilient future. Winners stand to win up to $11,000 in cash prizes, along with a chance to have their videos aired at Cathay Cineplexes islandwide.

When: Submissions close on Sept 24

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the AsiaOne website

Others

GV Movie Club 14th Anniversary



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



GV Movie Club is celebrating their 14th annivesary with exclusive member deals. Redeem a free gift with a minimum purchase of two tickets for screenings on Thursdays. Enjoy 15 per cent off your bill when you dine-in at the Gold Class lounge at GV Grand, GV Suntec and GV VivoCity. Enjoy one-for-one movie sessions for movies before noon and after 12am - at any cinema except GV Vivo. To become a GV member, sign up online for free.

Where: Golden Village cinemas

When: Till Sept 29

Price: From $10 for a standard ticket

Info: Visit the Golden Village website

Careers Connect On-the-Go

This mobile extension of WSG's (Workforce Singapore)'s Careers Connect brings basic career advice, guidance and information closer to job seekers.

Where: Eunos Community Club, 180 Bedok Reservoir Road; Waterway Point, Village Square Atrium, Level 1, 83 Punggol Central

MRT: Bedok North / Punggol

When: Eunos Community Club: Till Sept 10, 10am to 5pm; Waterway Point: Till Sept 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Workforce Singapore website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Waterway Point, Village Square Atrium, Level 1, 83 Punggol Central

MRT: Punggol

When: Till Sept 12, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the SGUnited Jobs and Skills website

JobStreet Virtual Career Fair



PHOTO: JOBSTREET



The fair returns with emerging job roles offered by Singapore's employers. Pre-register your interest for a chance to be selected for a personalised one-on-one resume review. Sign up to get early access to activities such as live chats with employers and career coaches, on-the-spot virtual interviews, and getting career tips and tools to refresh your professional profile.

When: Sept 13 to 15

Admission: Free with pre-registration at the JobStreet website

Info: Visit the JobStreet website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.