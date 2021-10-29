Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, Halloween events

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, or celebrate Halloween with night rides at Universal Studios Singapore or by going on an art gallery trail.

Food & Drink

White Rose Cafe

The restaurant is offering four Teochew bento sets ($15 each) for takeaway or delivery (via Oddle).



PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFE



One set includes Braised Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion, Onion Omelette, Deep-Fried Bean Curd with Chai Poh and Stir-Fried Eggplant with Minced Pork; while another comes with Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetables, Chai Poh Omelette, Sambal La-La and Chap Chye.

Where: York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 30, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: whiterosecafe@yorkhotel.com.sg or bit.ly/2VRYaIh

The Gyu Bar



PHOTOS: THE GYU BAR



Indulge in premium Japanese wagyu with the restaurant's new line-up of signature wagyu bentos ($58), which are available for dine-in and takeaway. Each bento is paired with a side salad of mixed greens with a sweet and savoury sesame dressing. Till Oct 31, enjoy a complimentary side of Sakura ebi crackers (usual price is $8) with every order of the bentos.

Where: 01-08, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Stevens

When: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily

Tel: 6732-0702

Info: reservations@thegyubar.com.sg or The Gyu Bar's website

Casa by Remy Lefebvre



​

PHOTO: CASA RESTAURANT BY REMY LEFEBVRE

​/FACEBOOK



Sunday Brunch With Friends ($198++ a person) comprises snacks, vegetable-focused dishes, large-format fish and meat, desserts and cheese. The dishes are inspired by the season, whipped up using classical cooking methods over woodfire to draw out clean but bold flavours. Free-flow champagne, showcasing a variety of labels from around the region, is also served.

Where: Chijmes 01-20, 30 Victoria Street

MRT: City Hall / Bras Basah / Esplanade

When: Every Sunday, noon to 3pm

Tel: 9722-8171

Info: Email booking@casarestaurant.sg or go to website

Hard Rock Cafe Singapore



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



The Three-Course Set Lunch Menu ($16) comprises a starter (soup of the day), a main course of choice such as Chicken Cheeseburger and Baby Back Ribs, a single scoop of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and a beverage. Only available for dine-in.

Where: HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road

MRT: Orchard

When: 11.30am to 3pm on weekdays

Tel: 6235-5232

Info: bit.ly/3b7mXMF

Sunday Luxe Series: Honey Sunday with Chef Petrina Loh



PHOTOS: AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY



Petrina Loh, chef-owner of Morsels, will explore the intricacies of honey. The event will feature high tea, fine-dining dinner pop-up, a masterclass by chef Loh and curated workshops. Organised by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Nov 7, noon to 10pm

Price: $25 to $165

Tel: 6416-6688

Info: bit.ly/3nMLvRh

Exhibitions

Routes



PHOTO: GLOBAL CULTURAL ALLIANCE



This exhibition features 19 works by artists and artist mentors of CANVAS, a collective of aspiring visual art talents trained at Changi prison's Visual Arts Hub. Organised by the Global Cultural Alliance, and supported by the National Arts Council and Tote Board Arts Fund.

Where: The Gallery at 10 Square @ Orchard Central, 10-01, 181 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till Nov 2, 10am to 6pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3jCYnbi

Hot Toys' Summer Never Ends Exhibition



PHOTO: HOT TOYS



Pop culture art and collectibles brand ActionCity, Hot Toys and Funan mall have teamed up for this exhibition, which is in its inaugural edition. Visitors can relive iconic moments in Marvel's cinematic history. On display are collectible figures from the Marvel, Star Wars and DC Universes. The exhibition also marks ActionCity's 21st anniversary.

Where: Funan, Level One, Main Atrium, 107 North Bridge Rd

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Oct 31, 11am to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3mhueQg

Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



On display at this multi-sensorial exhibition are six large-scale and immersive installations, created by some of the world's leading video-game developers together with top media design studios. The show is organised and curated by the Barbican Centre, a performing arts venue in London; guest-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi; and co-produced with Singapore's ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum. Till Nov 18, local residents enjoy special admission rates from Mondays to Thursdays (including public holidays).

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Jan 9, 2022, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore residents: from $9.50 (adult) or from $7 (child)

Info: bit.ly/3AL2dWO

Theatre

(I)solate





PHOTO: NAFA





Translated and directed by Ong Kian Sin, this triple-bill production by Nanyang Academy Fine Arts' (Nafa) graduating theatre students. The new works are written by three women writers of ethnic minority groups - Asyikin Monasir, Naja Surattee and Umi Kalthum Ismail - and developed under Teater Ekamatra's Playwrights Development Programme. The showcase spotlights Nafa talents as they tackle complex themes such as mortality, loss and solitude on stage. Performed in Mandarin.

Where: Nafa Studio Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Oct 28 and 29, 8 to 9.30pm; Oct 30, 3 to 4.30pm, 8 to 9.30pm; Oct 31, 3 to 4.30pm

Admission: $10

Info: bit.ly/3CiGGFd

Halloween

Universal Studios Singapore After Dark



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE



Every Friday and Saturday, visitors can stay till 10pm and go on selected rides include Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon and Revenge of the Mummy. Then head over to the Universal Monsters Scream Alley for a scare and photos with creatures of the night such as The Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein.

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Nov 7, Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10pm

Admission: $69

Info: bit.ly/3jDyh7S

Halloween Art Gallery Trail



PHOTO: GILLMAN BARRACKS



Go trick or treating while on an art trail. Visitors will receive candy and a free take-away colouring worksheet for kids (while stocks last). There will be extra treats for the best costumes. Participating galleries include FOST Gallery, Mucciaccia Gallery, Sundaram Tagore Gallery and Yeo Workshop Gallery.

Where: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Oct 30: 11am to 7pm, and Oct 31, noon to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Gillman Barracks' website

Talks

A Precursor to Globalisation: The Galleon Trade Between Manila and Acapulco (1564 to 1815)



PHOTO: YALE-NUS COLLAGE



This year is the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Alliance. In this webinar, scholars and experts will explore the historical developments of the trade route between Manila and Acapulco - where Asian merchandise and luxurious goods were traded across the Pacific - and how it contributed to greater economic links, deeper relationships, and opportunities between countries and regions in a globalised world today.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 2, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/2XMA2Id

Others

The Royal Walimah Showcase



PHOTO: THE ROYAL WALIMAH SHOWCASE



The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presents its first-ever Muslim wedding showcase, which will feature two of its distinctive venues - The Ballroom and The Straits Room - and a host of Muslim event service providers. Couples will enjoy exclusive sign-on perks and stand to win a giveaway when they make a booking at the showcase.

Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Nov 4, Noon to 6pm

Admission: Free with appointment

Info: bit.ly/3miqWfX

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk



PHOTO: SGUNITED JOBS & SKILLS



Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Compass One, Level 2 Atrium, 1 Sengkang Square

MRT: Sengkang

When: Oct 29 to 31, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills' website

Careers Connect On-the-Go



PHOTO: WORKFORCE SINGAPORE



Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Eastbrook @ Canberra, Blk 105 Canberra Street

MRT: Canberra

When: Nov 2 to 5, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3BfT4oe

