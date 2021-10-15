Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, concerts

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, sign up for a health talk, or check out the Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition at Universal Studios Singapore.

Food & drink

M Hotel's Cafe 2000



PHOTO: M HOTEL, CAFE 2000



Enjoy Oktoberfest specials such as Crispy German Pork Knuckle, Bavarian Snail Sausage, German Bratwurst, Würzöl Naturell Marinated Lamb Chop, alongside Sauerkraut. On weekends, the alfresco seafood BBQ station dishes out items such as Slipper Lobster, Sambal Squid and Red Leg Prawn.

Where: M Hotel, Cafe 2000, 81 Anson Road

MRT: Tanjong Pajar

When: Till Oct 31, 6 to 10pm daily

Price: Fridays and Saturdays (with BBQ) - Adult: $58 (usual price $72), child: $29 (usual price $36). Sundays - Adult: $50 (usual price $62), child: $25 (usual price $31)

Info: M Hotel's website

Ikea celebrates World Vegetarian Day



PHOTO: IKEA



The Swedish furniture retailer has launched three new plant-based dishes in honour of World Vegetarian Day, which fell on Oct 1. They are Plant-based Schnitzel and Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce ($8), Plant Balls with Broccoli at ($6.50; $4 for members) and Veggie Ball with BBQ Sauce ( $5; $4 for members).

Where: Ikea Alexandra, 317 Alexandra Road; Ikea Tampines, 60 Tampines North Drive 2; Ikea Jurong, 02-12-14, 03 -15-17, 04-20-22, Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road

MRT: Redhill, Tampines, Jurong East

When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 9.30pm daily

Info: Ikea's website

Nusantara Singapore Pops Up at Gedung Kuning



PHOTO: NUSANTARA SINGAPORE



Fans of Nusantara cuisine can dine in, pick up or order in their favourite dishes. A new menu highlight is Korean Chicken Nasi Lemak ($10), which is prepared with rice cooked with coconut milk and served with Korean fried chicken wing coated with Yangnyeom sauce.

Where: Gedung Kuning, 73 Sultan Gate

MRT: Bugis

When: Till Oct 24, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 10pm

Info: Nusantara Singapore's website

Exhibitions

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Held in conjunction with Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights, revisit some of the most popular creepy zones, haunted houses and jaw- dropping shows at this inaugural exhibition. The theme park has been hosting the award-winning Halloween event for the past nine years. As the show may be too intense, it is not recommended for visitors younger than 16. Advanced booking is required.

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Nov 7. Thursdays to Sundays: noon to 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays: noon to 10pm

Admission: $69 (adult), $59 (youth and kids aged four to 17)

Info: Universal Studios Singapore's website

Celebrating Life, Together



PHOTO: KHOO TECK PUAT HOSPITAL, BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION



During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Breast Cancer Foundation have organised this art exhibition to raise funds for breast cancer patients. It features more than 40 works by patients and healthcare professionals.

Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, East Garden Gallery, 1 Fullerton Square

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till Oct 30, 9am to 10pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Exhibition website

Abstract Creatures by Studio SML - The Press Room



PHOTO: STUDIO SML



Kelley Cheng, President's Design Award 2020 Designer of the Year recipient and creative director of The Press Room, has launched Studio SML - a portal that archives in-depth stories and journeys of designers. For the launch, The Press Room is featuring five designers and studios as well as online talks and podcasts.

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

MRT: Bras Basah / Bugis

When: Till Oct 31, 9am to 9pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Event website

Envisioning a Post-Pandemic Future Roving Exhibition in CapitaLand Malls

This exhibition is the result of a research project embarked from June to August 2020 by a group of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts diploma graduates and students. The research dived deep into five emerging trends to reveal the opportunity areas for designers and the skills students can pick up to remain relevant.

Where: Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road; Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place

MRT: City Hall, Bishan

When: Funan Mall: Till Oct 28; Junction 8: Oct 29 to Nov 12. 10am to 10pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website

Concerts

Friends of Exceptional Children



PHOTO: TEMASEK SHOPHOUSE CONVERSATIONS: YOUTH CALL TO ACTION 2021



This is an online fundraising concert under a programme called Temasek Shophouse Conversations: Youth Call to Action 2021. Students from two primary and three secondary schools have been invited to perform. Novo Winds, a band of Toa Payoh South's Community Club, are the guest performers. All proceeds will be donated to the four Special Education schools run by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore. The donation drive ends at midnight on Nov 15.

Where: YouTube

When: Oct 16, 4 to 5.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Giving.sg website

From Warsaw to Singapore: Two Evenings with Kate Liu



PHOTO: ALTENBURG ARTS



The Singapore-born pianist, a bronze medallist at the Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 2015, will make her long-awaited Singapore debut. On Oct 16, she will play Mozart's dark and turbulent Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466, at the Esplanade. On Oct 21, she will perform a solo recital with a programme of Mozart, Chopin and Brahms at Victoria Concert Hall.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive; Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place

MRT: Esplanade, City Hall

When: Oct 16 and 21, 7.30pm

Admission: Oct 16: from $18; Oct 21: from $38

Info: Concert website

Films

GV 12th Love and Pride Film Festival



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



For the 12th year, this festival by Golden Village returns with a lineup of internationally acclaimed foreign works. They include French historical drama Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019), winner of Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm Award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival; and Hong Kong drama Suk Suk (2019), which clinched the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress prizes at the 2020 Hong Kong Film Awards.

Where: GV Grand, Great World 03-125, 1 Kim Seng Promenade; GV Suntec, Suntec City 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard; GV VivoCity, VivoCity 02-30, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: Orchard, Promenade, Harbourfront

When: Till Oct 24, various timings

Price: $16 or $14 (GV members)

Info: Golden Village's website

Talks

ACCA Ethics Film Festival 2021



PHOTO: ACCA SINGAPORE



This year's theme is 'Rethinking Sustainable Business'. Hear from industry experts and thought leaders in the region about ethical challenges of organisations, with some reference to the films, and the right things to do as an accountant and finance professional in an ethical and sustainable business.

Where: Netflix Watch Party, followed by a panel discussion on Zoom

When: Oct 20 and 27, 5 to 7.30pm

Admission: Panel discussions from $10; Continuing Professional Development webinar: from $100

Info: Ethics Film Festival's website

Jurong Community Hospital Caregiver Talk: Caring For Your Feet



PHOTO: JURONG COMMUNITY HOSPITAL



In this online talk, a podiatrist from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital will share tips on how caregivers can protect their loved ones' feet, prevention of fungal infections, best choices of shoes and what to take note of when trimming toe nails.

Where: Online (link provided after registration)

When: Oct 30, 11am to noon

Admission: Free with registration

Info: JurongHealth Campus' Facebook page

Sports

J.Walkers+ Virtual Walk



PHOTO: ​​JURONGHEALTH FUND



The event commemorates the 10th anniversary of JurongHealth Fund. A new 4km route links Jurong East MRT Station to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with neighbouring malls such as Westgate and IMM via the J-Walk elevated pedestrian network.

When: Till Oct 31

Admission: Free with registration

Info: J.Walkers+ Virtual Walk's website

Charity

Move For Dyslexia 2021



PHOTO: DYSLEXIA ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE



Organised by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore, the event raises funds and awareness about dyslexia and other specific learning differences. It encourages participants to complete at least 30km of walking, running or cycling. They can also put up social media posts and the most creative ones stand to win attractive shopping vouchers.

When: Till Nov 30

Admission: $30

Info: The Dyslexia Association of Singapore's website

Exclusive pink-themed dishes on foodpanda in support of Breast Cancer Foundation



PHOTO: FOODPANDA SINGAPORE



This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, foodpanda is supporting Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) by partnering three restaurants to offer limited-edition pink dishes. For every purchase of the dish, a dollar is donated to BCF to support those affected by breast cancer. The dishes are Clan 7's Wok-fried Scallop with Beetroot, Capsicum and Asparagus ($39), Collin's Grilled Chicken Salad with Beetroot Yoghurt ($10.80) and Saveur Thai's Thai Yen Ta Fo ($10.90).

Where: foodpanda app or website

When: Till Oct 31

Others

SHE BRILLIANCE Inaugural Event



PHOTO: SHE BRILLIANCE



Join 200 women at this one-day, in-person event featuring five talks and 10 interactive workshops. SHE BRILLIANCE is a community movement to inspire women to lead purposeful lives. The event will be graced by guest-of-honour President Halimah Yacob. All profits go to Daughters of Tomorrow, a charity that empowers women from low-income families towards gainful employment and better futures.

Where: Marina Bay Sands, Sands Ballroom, Level 5, Sands Expo & Convention, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Oct 29, 8am to 5pm

Admission: $288 a person, $1,240 for group registration for a table of five

Info: SHE BRILLIANCE'S website

NEXUS Your Playground - Digital Youth Showcase

The event is held across 17 weekends and will host friendly tournaments and workshops at the Somerset Belt. It will feature youth gamers as well as e-sports enthusiasts and professionals. Organised by e-sports event management company Midas.

Where: Website

When: Oct 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, 1 to 6pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event website

The Japan Rail Fair



PHOTOS: JAPAN RAIL CAFE



Back for the second year and organised by Japan Rail Cafe, this three-day virtual fair offers both free and ticketed live programmes that feature prefectures such as Akita, Kagoshima and Kanagawa. It also immerses participants in Japan's food, drink and culture during autumn - all via rail.

Where: Japan Rail Cafe's Facebook page

When: Oct 16, 17 and 23, 10am to 4pm

Admission: Free

Info: Japan Rail Cafe's website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at The Straits Times website (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.