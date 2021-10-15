Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, concerts

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, sign up for a health talk, or check out the Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition at Universal Studios Singapore.
Food & drink
M Hotel's Cafe 2000
Enjoy Oktoberfest specials such as Crispy German Pork Knuckle, Bavarian Snail Sausage, German Bratwurst, Würzöl Naturell Marinated Lamb Chop, alongside Sauerkraut. On weekends, the alfresco seafood BBQ station dishes out items such as Slipper Lobster, Sambal Squid and Red Leg Prawn.
Where: M Hotel, Cafe 2000, 81 Anson Road
MRT: Tanjong Pajar
When: Till Oct 31, 6 to 10pm daily
Price: Fridays and Saturdays (with BBQ) - Adult: $58 (usual price $72), child: $29 (usual price $36). Sundays - Adult: $50 (usual price $62), child: $25 (usual price $31)
Info: M Hotel's website
Ikea celebrates World Vegetarian Day
The Swedish furniture retailer has launched three new plant-based dishes in honour of World Vegetarian Day, which fell on Oct 1. They are Plant-based Schnitzel and Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce ($8), Plant Balls with Broccoli at ($6.50; $4 for members) and Veggie Ball with BBQ Sauce ( $5; $4 for members).
Where: Ikea Alexandra, 317 Alexandra Road; Ikea Tampines, 60 Tampines North Drive 2; Ikea Jurong, 02-12-14, 03 -15-17, 04-20-22, Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road
MRT: Redhill, Tampines, Jurong East
When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 9.30pm daily
Info: Ikea's website
Nusantara Singapore Pops Up at Gedung Kuning
Fans of Nusantara cuisine can dine in, pick up or order in their favourite dishes. A new menu highlight is Korean Chicken Nasi Lemak ($10), which is prepared with rice cooked with coconut milk and served with Korean fried chicken wing coated with Yangnyeom sauce.
Where: Gedung Kuning, 73 Sultan Gate
MRT: Bugis
When: Till Oct 24, Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 10pm
Info: Nusantara Singapore's website
Exhibitions
Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition
Held in conjunction with Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights, revisit some of the most popular creepy zones, haunted houses and jaw- dropping shows at this inaugural exhibition. The theme park has been hosting the award-winning Halloween event for the past nine years. As the show may be too intense, it is not recommended for visitors younger than 16. Advanced booking is required.
Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Till Nov 7. Thursdays to Sundays: noon to 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays: noon to 10pm
Admission: $69 (adult), $59 (youth and kids aged four to 17)
Info: Universal Studios Singapore's website
Celebrating Life, Together
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Breast Cancer Foundation have organised this art exhibition to raise funds for breast cancer patients. It features more than 40 works by patients and healthcare professionals.
Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, East Garden Gallery, 1 Fullerton Square
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Oct 30, 9am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Exhibition website
Abstract Creatures by Studio SML - The Press Room
Kelley Cheng, President's Design Award 2020 Designer of the Year recipient and creative director of The Press Room, has launched Studio SML - a portal that archives in-depth stories and journeys of designers. For the launch, The Press Room is featuring five designers and studios as well as online talks and podcasts.
Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road
MRT: Bras Basah / Bugis
When: Till Oct 31, 9am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Event website
Envisioning a Post-Pandemic Future Roving Exhibition in CapitaLand Malls
This exhibition is the result of a research project embarked from June to August 2020 by a group of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts diploma graduates and students. The research dived deep into five emerging trends to reveal the opportunity areas for designers and the skills students can pick up to remain relevant.
Where: Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road; Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place
MRT: City Hall, Bishan
When: Funan Mall: Till Oct 28; Junction 8: Oct 29 to Nov 12. 10am to 10pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' website
Concerts
Friends of Exceptional Children
This is an online fundraising concert under a programme called Temasek Shophouse Conversations: Youth Call to Action 2021. Students from two primary and three secondary schools have been invited to perform. Novo Winds, a band of Toa Payoh South's Community Club, are the guest performers. All proceeds will be donated to the four Special Education schools run by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore. The donation drive ends at midnight on Nov 15.
Where: YouTube
When: Oct 16, 4 to 5.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Giving.sg website
From Warsaw to Singapore: Two Evenings with Kate Liu
The Singapore-born pianist, a bronze medallist at the Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 2015, will make her long-awaited Singapore debut. On Oct 16, she will play Mozart's dark and turbulent Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466, at the Esplanade. On Oct 21, she will perform a solo recital with a programme of Mozart, Chopin and Brahms at Victoria Concert Hall.
Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive; Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place
MRT: Esplanade, City Hall
When: Oct 16 and 21, 7.30pm
Admission: Oct 16: from $18; Oct 21: from $38
Info: Concert website
Films
GV 12th Love and Pride Film Festival
For the 12th year, this festival by Golden Village returns with a lineup of internationally acclaimed foreign works. They include French historical drama Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019), winner of Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm Award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival; and Hong Kong drama Suk Suk (2019), which clinched the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress prizes at the 2020 Hong Kong Film Awards.
Where: GV Grand, Great World 03-125, 1 Kim Seng Promenade; GV Suntec, Suntec City 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard; GV VivoCity, VivoCity 02-30, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: Orchard, Promenade, Harbourfront
When: Till Oct 24, various timings
Price: $16 or $14 (GV members)
Info: Golden Village's website
Talks
ACCA Ethics Film Festival 2021
This year's theme is 'Rethinking Sustainable Business'. Hear from industry experts and thought leaders in the region about ethical challenges of organisations, with some reference to the films, and the right things to do as an accountant and finance professional in an ethical and sustainable business.
Where: Netflix Watch Party, followed by a panel discussion on Zoom
When: Oct 20 and 27, 5 to 7.30pm
Admission: Panel discussions from $10; Continuing Professional Development webinar: from $100
Info: Ethics Film Festival's website
Jurong Community Hospital Caregiver Talk: Caring For Your Feet
In this online talk, a podiatrist from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital will share tips on how caregivers can protect their loved ones' feet, prevention of fungal infections, best choices of shoes and what to take note of when trimming toe nails.
Where: Online (link provided after registration)
When: Oct 30, 11am to noon
Admission: Free with registration
Info: JurongHealth Campus' Facebook page
Sports
J.Walkers+ Virtual Walk
The event commemorates the 10th anniversary of JurongHealth Fund. A new 4km route links Jurong East MRT Station to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with neighbouring malls such as Westgate and IMM via the J-Walk elevated pedestrian network.
When: Till Oct 31
Admission: Free with registration
Info: J.Walkers+ Virtual Walk's website
Charity
Move For Dyslexia 2021
Organised by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore, the event raises funds and awareness about dyslexia and other specific learning differences. It encourages participants to complete at least 30km of walking, running or cycling. They can also put up social media posts and the most creative ones stand to win attractive shopping vouchers.
When: Till Nov 30
Admission: $30
Info: The Dyslexia Association of Singapore's website
Exclusive pink-themed dishes on foodpanda in support of Breast Cancer Foundation
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, foodpanda is supporting Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) by partnering three restaurants to offer limited-edition pink dishes. For every purchase of the dish, a dollar is donated to BCF to support those affected by breast cancer. The dishes are Clan 7's Wok-fried Scallop with Beetroot, Capsicum and Asparagus ($39), Collin's Grilled Chicken Salad with Beetroot Yoghurt ($10.80) and Saveur Thai's Thai Yen Ta Fo ($10.90).
Where: foodpanda app or website
When: Till Oct 31
Others
SHE BRILLIANCE Inaugural Event
Join 200 women at this one-day, in-person event featuring five talks and 10 interactive workshops. SHE BRILLIANCE is a community movement to inspire women to lead purposeful lives. The event will be graced by guest-of-honour President Halimah Yacob. All profits go to Daughters of Tomorrow, a charity that empowers women from low-income families towards gainful employment and better futures.
Where: Marina Bay Sands, Sands Ballroom, Level 5, Sands Expo & Convention, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Oct 29, 8am to 5pm
Admission: $288 a person, $1,240 for group registration for a table of five
Info: SHE BRILLIANCE'S website
NEXUS Your Playground - Digital Youth Showcase
The event is held across 17 weekends and will host friendly tournaments and workshops at the Somerset Belt. It will feature youth gamers as well as e-sports enthusiasts and professionals. Organised by e-sports event management company Midas.
Where: Website
When: Oct 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, 1 to 6pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Event website
The Japan Rail Fair
Back for the second year and organised by Japan Rail Cafe, this three-day virtual fair offers both free and ticketed live programmes that feature prefectures such as Akita, Kagoshima and Kanagawa. It also immerses participants in Japan's food, drink and culture during autumn - all via rail.
Where: Japan Rail Cafe's Facebook page
When: Oct 16, 17 and 23, 10am to 4pm
Admission: Free
Info: Japan Rail Cafe's website
