Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, concerts

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out President's Design Award winners at Jewel Changi Airport, or attend a music festival at Lasalle College of the Arts.

Food & drink

The Balvenie and Michelin Guide's Handcrafted By



Braised Fresh Dungeness Crab Meat Soup paired with The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old. PHOTO: SHISEN HANTEN



Scotch whisky brand The Balvenie and Michelin Guide have teamed up for Handcrafted By, a series of whisky-paired dining experiences. Shisen Hanten is the second restaurant to present its special menu. Chef Ling Heng Yao's first dish, Salt-Baked Live Abalone with Szechwan Sauce, goes with The Balvenie 14 Year Old The Week of Peat ($78 a portion); while his second offering, the Braised Fresh Dungeness Crab Meat Soup, is paired with The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old ($36 a portion). Both dishes are also available a la carte on the restaurant's menu.

Where: Shisen Hanten, Level 35 Orchard Wing, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard, Somerset

When: Till Oct 24. Mondays to Fridays: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm; Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 2.45pm, 6 to 10pm

Tel: 6831-6262

Info: Shisen Hanten website

Vegan-Friendly Mooncake Sets



Green Common's Mooncakes with “One Night Carniwolves” Board Game. PHOTO: GREEN COMMON



Plant-based eatery and store Green Common has launched the Vegan Custard Mooncake set ($54), a plant-based rendition of the classic mooncake; and the Vegan Mixed Nuts Mooncake set ($56), featuring a Figs with Pistachios & Oats Mooncake and a Mixed Nuts with Blueberries and Purple Sweet Potato Mooncake.

Where: Green Common, VivoCity 01-169/170, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6513-5808

Info: Green Common website

Exhibitions

Tropical Lab 15: Interdependencies



PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS



The 15th edition of Tropical Lab takes place as an on-site exhibition titled Interdependencies. It showcases the works of 25 international artists who were once part of Tropical Lab, a two-week intensive art camp organised by Milenko Prvacki, a senior fellow at Lasalle College of the Arts.

Where: Lasalle College of the Arts, McNally Campus, 1 McNally Street

MRT: Rochor

When: Till Oct 16, noon to 7pm, Mondays to Saturdays (closed on Sundays and public holidays)

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/2XfXOMH

President's Design Award exhibition at Jewel Changi Airport



PHOTO: PRESIDENT*S DESIGN AWARD



A roving exhibition featuring President's Design Award winners is now on at Jewel Changi Airport. The projects that were conferred the Design of the Year award include integrated public development Kampung Admiralty, Sparkletots Large Preschool in Punggol and Jewel Changi Airport.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1 (next to Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique), 78 Airport Boulevard

MRT: Changi Airport

When: Till Sept 30 daily

Admission: Free

Info: President*s Design Award website

Rope Chandelier by Studio Juju x Theseus Chan



PHOTO: STUDIO JUJU AND THESEUS CHAN



An installation jointly designed by Theseus Chan and Studio Jojo, the 2006 and 2014 recipients of President's Design Award respectively, Rope Chandelier appropriates familiar objects such that viewers first encounter them as common but different.

Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road

MRT: Bras Basah

When: Till Sept 26, 9am to 9pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/395mwBw

Concerts

Pesta Jazz: A Jazzy Celebration of Malay Songs



PHOTO: JAZZ ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)



This concert features evergreen Malay songs given jazzy arrangements, with a special performance by Ramli Sarip. Also featured is Rahimah Rahim, who will be joined by Rudy Djoe and Siti Nur Iman. The performers will be accompanied by the Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra (Jasso), led by music director Jeremy Monteiro and associate music director Weixiang Tan.

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road; Jasso's Facebook and YouTube channels

MRT: City Hall

When: Oct 2, 8pm

Admission: $58 or $38 for in-venue; free for online

Info: bit.ly/3k4DLct

Music Kaleidoscope



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



Five musicians of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra has come together to form Perfect 5, featuring plucked and bowed string instruments. They perform their own arrangements of familiar classics such as Dance Of The Golden Snake and Longing For The Spring Breeze as well as composer-in-residence Wang Chenwei's Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Where: Online via Sistic and BookMyShow

When: Till Sept 19, 8pm

Admission: $15

Info: bit.ly/3lDZ7x9

Music Unmasked - Symphony for Winds, Brass, and Percussion



PHOTO: ORCHESTRA OF THE MUSIC MAKERS (OMM)



Associate conductor Seow Yibin will lead Orchestra of the Music Makers' woodwinds and horn sections in Nigel Shore's Harmoniemusik From Der Rosenkavalier (The Knight of the Rose). The brass and percussion sections will be led by music director Chan Tze Law to perform the world premiere of Singaporean composer Lee Jinjun's symphony, The Times Have Changed.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade

When: Oct 1, 7.30 to 8.45pm

Admission: $20 or $15

Info: bit.ly/3tD6J6z

Other arts events

Residencies OPEN



Mystic & Momok by Russell Morton. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ARTIST



Pop by the studios of artists-in-residence - Tini Aliman and Russell Morton - at the Ntu Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore. Get insight into their artistic processes, encounter works-in-progress, catch a film screening and browse archival materials.

Where: Blocks 37 and 38 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: Sept 18, 1 to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3z7jIyf

Afterlude - Prelude: Responses to Nam June Paik



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART (SFMOMA) AND NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



Prompted by the late Korean-American artist Nam June Paik's global satellite projects and the surge in remote communication due to the pandemic, this series of programmes explores the legacy of his texts in performances readings and artistic interventions. It features more than 20 artists from cities such as Singapore, San Francisco, London and Tokyo. Several hours of material will be live-streamed from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) and National Gallery Singapore.

Where: National Gallery Singapore's Facebook page; SFMoMA website

When: National Gallery: Sept 18 and 19, 11am to 6pm; SFMoMa: Sept 17 to 19, 3 to 9pm (Pacific Daylight Time)

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3ntzAZZ

The Nature Club: Rawa



PHOTO: THE NATURE CLUB



This book club discussion will explore how shared memories can bridge intergenerational divides and the choices we make around our nature spaces. Rawa, written by Cultural Medallion recipient Isa Kamari, is a story about the Orang Seletar, an indigenous people of Singapore who lived in boats and spanned three generations from the 1950s to 1980s.

Where: Programme Zone, Central Public Library, B1-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street; Online via Zoom

MRT: Bugis, City Hall, Bras Basah

When: Sept 29, 7 to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/3k98gOH

Forever Young 2021 (Advisory 16)



PHOTO: SING’THEATRE



Sing'theatre brings back the hilarious sold-out jukebox musical Forever Young. Adapted by Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee and set in the year 2071, the production chronicles the lives of a group of retired actors living in a nursing home. It is directed by Hossan Leong, who also stars. Other cast members include Gurmit Singh, Karen Tan, Julian Wong, Denise Tan, Kimberley Chan and Mark Waite.

Where: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building Level 3, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis, City Hall

When: Sept 22 to Oct 3. Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 8pm; Thursdays and Fridays: 6 and 9pm; Saturdays : 4 and 8pm; Sundays: 3 and 7pm

Admission: $50 to $75

Info: bit.ly/3tCM3eV

Mid-Autumn Celebration Online 2021



PHOTOS: ALAN NG, STANLEY CHEE



The Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre's (SCDT) Mid-Autumn Festival event is returning online for the second year. This year, folks from the Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese communities in Singapore have been invited to share their cultural practices.

Where: SCDT's Facebook page

When: Sept 19 to Oct 5, from 7.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SCDT website

Kids

Camp Junior Urban Farmer Holiday Programme



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



In this camp that will take place over three half days, participants will get to do gardening, dig into delicious produce, show off their artistic side and make befriend other budding eco-warriors.

Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara

MRT: Queenstown

When: Nov 22 to 24, Dec 6 to 8 and Dec 13 to 15, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: $380 a child, including materials

Info: bit.ly/3lne4mX

Talks

Ecosperity Conversations Special Edition: Reconnecting with Nature



PHOTO: ECOSPERITY



In this webinar, learn more about the crucial role that nature plays in restoring climate health and how youths can become a force for nature. World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall will share her insight alongside young climate leaders. The event will be moderated by The Straits Times' science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

Where: Online

When: Sept 29, 8 to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/2VFubU1

Sports

JomRun's Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run



PHOTOS: JOMRUN



Sports app JomRun, known for conducting reward-based runs, has partnered with Nickelodeon and Animation International to bring virtual themed fun runs to Singapore. Participants can run a half marathon (21km) or do a 5km run. They can also choose to run in short time spans or complete the run at one go. Those who complete their runs stand to win limited-edition merchandise.

Where: JomRun app

When: Register by Sept 30

Admission: From $162

Info: JomRun website

Others

The Equestrian Experience At Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre



PHOTO: SINGAPORE TURF CLUB RIDING CENTRE



The package includes a 30-minute stable tour and a 15-minute horse or pony riding session.

Where: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, 1 Equestrian Walk (off Woodlands Avenue 3)

MRT: Kranji, Marsiling

When: 8am to 5pm daily

Price: $98 a person. Enjoy a special price of $50 a person for a group booking for a minimum of four in the same time slot

Info: Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre website

The Creators Series Launch



MasterChef Singapore judge and celebrity chef Bjorn Shen. PHOTO: CREATORSLAB



Local content startup CreatorsLab has launched this series to showcase Asia's culinary talent. The second episode streams globally on its YouTube channel and website. It also features the story of MasterChef Singapore judge and celebrity chef Bjorn Shen.

Where: CreatorsLab's YouTube channel and website

Admission: Free

Info: CreatorsLab website

NEXUS Your Playground - Digital Youth Showcase



PHOTO: EVENT MIDAS



Organiser Event Midas, a gaming and tech content platform, is inviting youth gamers as well as e-sports enthusiasts and professionals aged 15 to 35 to take part in a series of workshops and events. NEXUS Your Playground is Singapore's largest youth e-sports event backed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Youth Council and youth precinct Somerset Belt.

Where: *SCAPE, *SCAPEmedia Hub Level 3, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: Sept 18, 19, 25 and 26; Oct 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, 1 to 6 pm

Admission: Free with registration till Sept 19

Info: Event Midas website

