Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, classes

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops, or sign up for a virtual bike run to help arthritis patients.
Food & drink
The Fullerton Hotels Singapore
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, The Fullerton Hotels Singapore is presenting a curated Pink Afternoon Tea (from $51++ an adult, from $26++ a child). It includes both savoury and sweet pastries such as Tasmanian Salmon Blini with Cherry Shrimp, Court-Bouillon Tiger Prawn, Sakura Mascarpone Red Velvet Cupcakes and Bandung Macaron. With each order of an adult-priced set, $5 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Where: The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square; The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Till Oct 31. The Courtyard: 3 to 5.30pm daily. The Landing Point: 3 to 5.30pm on weekdays, noon to 2.30pm and 3.30 to 6pm on weekends
Tel: 6877-8911/ 8912
Info: Send an e-mail to The Fullerton Hotel
Oriole Coffee + Bar
There are six new chilli crab-themed dishes - Chilli Crab Linguini ($30++), Chilli Crab Pizza 12" ($32++), Waffle Cheese Fries with Chilli Crab Dip ($16.50++), Marinated Deboned Mid Wing with Chilli Crab Sauce ($18.50++), Butterfly Buns with Chilli Crab Sauce ($18.50++) and Chilli Crab Burger ($28++). For dessert, go for the Gula Melaka Lava cake with Toasted Coconut Crumble & Coconut Ice Cream ($14++). Diners can also enjoy Specific Gravity's signature craft beers at $9++ a bottle or $36++ for a bucket of four bottles.
Where: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till Nov 30, 10am to 10pm daily
Tel: 6238-8348
Info: Visit Oriole Coffee + Bar's website
Hard Rock Cafe
This month, enjoy three vegan specials - Thai Peanut Salad Wonton Cup, Plant Based Bolognese Filo Parcel and Quinoa Tofu Salad - at $19.95++ each.
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway
MRT: Orchard; HarbourFront
When: Till Oct 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm daily
Tel: 62355-232; 6795-7454
Info: Visit the Hard Rock Cafe Singapore website
Kinki Restaurant + Bar
Between noon and 3pm on weekends and public holidays, enjoy Kinki's Bottomless Brunch ($68++ a person), which features fresh sashimi, maki rolls and mains like Kitsune Udon and Chicken Teriyaki. Top up $38++ a person to enjoy free flow of sake, beer, prosecco and shochu. On weekdays, head to the rooftop bar for Happy Hour specials (5 to 7pm). Order two pints of draught beers or two glasses of house wines for $26++. Also get 20 per cent off any Kinki Rocktar cocktails such as Aurora Polaris, Calpis Coloda and Earl Groni.
Where: Kinki Restaurant + Bar, 02-02 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Mondays to Saturdays: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm; Sundays: noon to 3pm
Tel: 8363-6697
Info: Visit the Kinki Restaurant website
Memo Cafe
Weekday set lunches ($16) are available on weekdays from 11am to 3pm. Each set comes with a choice of pasta or sandwich to go with an organic soup of the day and a beverage. The pasta selection includes Aglio Olio, Prawn Penne and Spaghetti Carbonara. Among the sandwiches are Crispy Chicken Burger, Steak Sandwich and Ham & Cheese Toastie.
Where: Memo Cafe, Studio M Hotel Singapore, 3 Nanson Road
MRT: Fort Canning
When: 8.30am to 6.30pm daily
Tel: 6808-8885
Info: Visit the Memo Cafe website
Exhibitions
The Field Beyond
This exhibition features works by three established Malaysian artists - Ivan Lam, Choy Chun Wei and Yau Bee Ling - as well as Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts alumna Kimberley Boudville.
Where: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Info: Visit The Field Beyond's website
Hyperrealities
ArtScience Museum presents its first virtual reality show, which features a trio of innovative artworks - Rainbow, Rising and Into Yourself, Fall - by world-renowned artists Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramovi and Anish Kapoor. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.
Where: ArtScience Museum, VR Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: $12 or $10 (concession) for adults
Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website
ThisConnect: What Am I, If I Am Not
ThisConnect.today, a local mental health and arts advocacy group, returns with their third exhibition this year to promote mental health awareness. It explores stigma, labels and judgments about mental health.
Where: Level 2, 39A Duxton Hill
MRT: Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar
When: Till Oct 31, noon to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Visit the ThisConnect.today website
Concerts
SCO25 Our Shared Memories: The SCO Yesteryear
Led by music director Tsung Yeh, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and associate conductor Moses Gay, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) will transport time the audience back to the 1990s. Erhu I Principal Zhao Jianhua will play The Great Wall Capriccio, while the Vocal Associates Chamber Choir will perform Pass On The Light.
Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall Level 1, 7 Shenton Way
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
When: Oct 2, 8pm
Admission: In-venue: $25; Live stream: $15
Info: Visit the Sistic website
Talks
The Long Tail of COVID-19: Global Mental Health Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World
In this webinar, a panel of experts and policymakers come together to discuss the mental health challenges faced by countries as they continue to tackle Covid-19 disruptions as well as how programmes can be structured to provide mental health support.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 7, 8 to 9pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Yale-NUS website
A Coordinated Approach To Overturn Wrongful Convictions
Oct 2 is International Wrongful Conviction Day. In this webinar,Ms Meredith Kennedy from The Innocence Project, a non-profit outfit based in New York,, speaks about on wrongful convictions and how organisations like The Innocence Project strives to exonerate offenders who have exhausted their final appeals.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 2, 7 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the Eventbrite website
World Trauma Day
To commemorate World Trauma Day on Oct 17, Central Region Trauma Services, together with its partner institutions, will launch a series of online lunch-time talks. This year's theme is 'Timely Response Saves Lives'. The public can gain first-hand knowledge and tips on trauma prevention and management from experts.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 11, 13 and 15, noon to 1pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Fill up this form
Parenthood - An Amazing Journey: Raising Emotionally Healthy And Resilient Children
Experts from KK Women's & Children's Hospital will talk about cultivating emotional and mental resilience in children. Get tips on how to raise preschoolers without losing your cool and coping with psychological trauma in children.
Where: Zoom
When: Oct 16, 10 to 11.30am
Admission: $10 a person, $8 for KK Parenting Club Member
Info: Fill up this form
Classes
National Silver Academy Virtual Roadshow 2021
Back with its third edition, the roadshow aims to promote lifelong learning, senior volunteerism and positive ageing for those aged 50 and above. Visitors can explore various virtual booths and choose from over 300 courses offered by more than 60 participating post-secondary educational institutions, community-based organisations and industry partners.
Where: Visit the National Silver Academy website
When: Till Oct 15
Admission: Free
Charity
Being Silver
St Luke's Hospital presents a charity screening of the documentary Being Silver to raise funds for the hospital's care for lower-income patients. The film features five inspirational stories of individuals aged 65 and older who have a positive mindset towards ageing. The public can donate via , PayNow or cheque.
Where: Link will be provided upon successful registration
When: Oct 15, 8.30 to 9.15pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Visit the St Luke's Hospital website
Ride for Hope
This cycling fundraiser by the National Arthritis Foundation aims to raise funds to assist needy patients and empower communities to better cope with arthritis. Participants can choose from three categories - 10km, 40km and 100km - and cycle the chosen distance at their own time, pace and location, using an app of their choice to track their progress. They can cover the distance with multiple attempts.
When: Till Oct 17
Admission: A minimum donation of $30 is required to participate
Info: Visit the Ride for Hope website
Others
Community Blood Donation Drive
This is organised by Singapore Sindhi Association, Amber Neighbourhood Committee and Mountbatten Community Centre's Indian Activity Executive Committee. Children aged 16 and above may donate blood with parental consent.
Where: Sindhu House, 795 Mountbatten Road
MRT: Kallang
When: Oct 3, 9.30am to 3.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Fill in this form
