Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, classes

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, pick up pro tips at talks and new skills at workshops, or sign up for a virtual bike run to help arthritis patients.

Food & drink

The Fullerton Hotels Singapore



PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTELS



In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, The Fullerton Hotels Singapore is presenting a curated Pink Afternoon Tea (from $51++ an adult, from $26++ a child). It includes both savoury and sweet pastries such as Tasmanian Salmon Blini with Cherry Shrimp, Court-Bouillon Tiger Prawn, Sakura Mascarpone Red Velvet Cupcakes and Bandung Macaron. With each order of an adult-priced set, $5 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Where: The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square; The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Till Oct 31. The Courtyard: 3 to 5.30pm daily. The Landing Point: 3 to 5.30pm on weekdays, noon to 2.30pm and 3.30 to 6pm on weekends

Tel: 6877-8911/ 8912

Info: Send an e-mail to The Fullerton Hotel

Oriole Coffee + Bar



PHOTO: ORIOLE COFFEE + BAR



There are six new chilli crab-themed dishes - Chilli Crab Linguini ($30++), Chilli Crab Pizza 12" ($32++), Waffle Cheese Fries with Chilli Crab Dip ($16.50++), Marinated Deboned Mid Wing with Chilli Crab Sauce ($18.50++), Butterfly Buns with Chilli Crab Sauce ($18.50++) and Chilli Crab Burger ($28++). For dessert, go for the Gula Melaka Lava cake with Toasted Coconut Crumble & Coconut Ice Cream ($14++). Diners can also enjoy Specific Gravity's signature craft beers at $9++ a bottle or $36++ for a bucket of four bottles.

Where: Oriole Coffee + Bar, 01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road

MRT: Somerset

When: Till Nov 30, 10am to 10pm daily

Tel: 6238-8348

Info: Visit Oriole Coffee + Bar's website

Hard Rock Cafe



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



This month, enjoy three vegan specials - Thai Peanut Salad Wonton Cup, Plant Based Bolognese Filo Parcel and Quinoa Tofu Salad - at $19.95++ each.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard; HarbourFront

When: Till Oct 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

Tel: 62355-232; 6795-7454

Info: Visit the Hard Rock Cafe Singapore website

Kinki Restaurant + Bar



PHOTO: KINKI RESTAURANT + BAR



Between noon and 3pm on weekends and public holidays, enjoy Kinki's Bottomless Brunch ($68++ a person), which features fresh sashimi, maki rolls and mains like Kitsune Udon and Chicken Teriyaki. Top up $38++ a person to enjoy free flow of sake, beer, prosecco and shochu. On weekdays, head to the rooftop bar for Happy Hour specials (5 to 7pm). Order two pints of draught beers or two glasses of house wines for $26++. Also get 20 per cent off any Kinki Rocktar cocktails such as Aurora Polaris, Calpis Coloda and Earl Groni.

Where: Kinki Restaurant + Bar, 02-02 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Mondays to Saturdays: noon to 3pm, 6 to 10.30pm; Sundays: noon to 3pm

Tel: 8363-6697

Info: Visit the Kinki Restaurant website

Memo Cafe



PHOTO: MEMO CAFE



Weekday set lunches ($16) are available on weekdays from 11am to 3pm. Each set comes with a choice of pasta or sandwich to go with an organic soup of the day and a beverage. The pasta selection includes Aglio Olio, Prawn Penne and Spaghetti Carbonara. Among the sandwiches are Crispy Chicken Burger, Steak Sandwich and Ham & Cheese Toastie.

Where: Memo Cafe, Studio M Hotel Singapore, 3 Nanson Road

MRT: Fort Canning

When: 8.30am to 6.30pm daily

Tel: 6808-8885

Info: Visit the Memo Cafe website

Exhibitions

The Field Beyond



PHOTO: COURTESY OF IVAN LAM AND WEI-LING GALLERY



This exhibition features works by three established Malaysian artists - Ivan Lam, Choy Chun Wei and Yau Bee Ling - as well as Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts alumna Kimberley Boudville.

Where: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Oct 31, 10am to 7pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Info: Visit The Field Beyond's website

Hyperrealities



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



ArtScience Museum presents its first virtual reality show, which features a trio of innovative artworks - Rainbow, Rising and Into Yourself, Fall - by world-renowned artists Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramovi and Anish Kapoor. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, VR Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: $12 or $10 (concession) for adults

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

ThisConnect: What Am I, If I Am Not



PHOTO: THISCONNECT



ThisConnect.today, a local mental health and arts advocacy group, returns with their third exhibition this year to promote mental health awareness. It explores stigma, labels and judgments about mental health.

Where: Level 2, 39A Duxton Hill

MRT: Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Oct 31, noon to 9pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the ThisConnect.today website

Concerts

SCO25 Our Shared Memories: The SCO Yesteryear



PHOTO: SCO



Led by music director Tsung Yeh, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and associate conductor Moses Gay, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) will transport time the audience back to the 1990s. Erhu I Principal Zhao Jianhua will play The Great Wall Capriccio, while the Vocal Associates Chamber Choir will perform Pass On The Light.

Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall Level 1, 7 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Oct 2, 8pm

Admission: In-venue: $25; Live stream: $15

Info: Visit the Sistic website

Talks

The Long Tail of COVID-19: Global Mental Health Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World



PHOTO: YALE NUS COLLEGE



In this webinar, a panel of experts and policymakers come together to discuss the mental health challenges faced by countries as they continue to tackle Covid-19 disruptions as well as how programmes can be structured to provide mental health support.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 7, 8 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Yale-NUS website

A Coordinated Approach To Overturn Wrongful Convictions

Oct 2 is International Wrongful Conviction Day. In this webinar,Ms Meredith Kennedy from The Innocence Project, a non-profit outfit based in New York,, speaks about on wrongful convictions and how organisations like The Innocence Project strives to exonerate offenders who have exhausted their final appeals.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 2, 7 to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Eventbrite website

World Trauma Day



PHOTO: CENTRAL REGION TRAUMA SERVICES



To commemorate World Trauma Day on Oct 17, Central Region Trauma Services, together with its partner institutions, will launch a series of online lunch-time talks. This year's theme is 'Timely Response Saves Lives'. The public can gain first-hand knowledge and tips on trauma prevention and management from experts.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 11, 13 and 15, noon to 1pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Fill up this form

Parenthood - An Amazing Journey: Raising Emotionally Healthy And Resilient Children



PHOTO: KKH



Experts from KK Women's & Children's Hospital will talk about cultivating emotional and mental resilience in children. Get tips on how to raise preschoolers without losing your cool and coping with psychological trauma in children.

Where: Zoom

When: Oct 16, 10 to 11.30am

Admission: $10 a person, $8 for KK Parenting Club Member

Info: Fill up this form

Classes

National Silver Academy Virtual Roadshow 2021



PHOTO: NATIONAL SILVER ACADEMY



Back with its third edition, the roadshow aims to promote lifelong learning, senior volunteerism and positive ageing for those aged 50 and above. Visitors can explore various virtual booths and choose from over 300 courses offered by more than 60 participating post-secondary educational institutions, community-based organisations and industry partners.

Where: Visit the National Silver Academy website

When: Till Oct 15

Admission: Free

Charity

Being Silver



PHOTO: ST LUKE’S HOSPITAL



St Luke's Hospital presents a charity screening of the documentary Being Silver to raise funds for the hospital's care for lower-income patients. The film features five inspirational stories of individuals aged 65 and older who have a positive mindset towards ageing. The public can donate via , PayNow or cheque.

Where: Link will be provided upon successful registration

When: Oct 15, 8.30 to 9.15pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the St Luke's Hospital website

Ride for Hope



PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION



This cycling fundraiser by the National Arthritis Foundation aims to raise funds to assist needy patients and empower communities to better cope with arthritis. Participants can choose from three categories - 10km, 40km and 100km - and cycle the chosen distance at their own time, pace and location, using an app of their choice to track their progress. They can cover the distance with multiple attempts.

When: Till Oct 17

Admission: A minimum donation of $30 is required to participate

Info: Visit the Ride for Hope website

Others

Community Blood Donation Drive

This is organised by Singapore Sindhi Association, Amber Neighbourhood Committee and Mountbatten Community Centre's Indian Activity Executive Committee. Children aged 16 and above may donate blood with parental consent.

Where: Sindhu House, 795 Mountbatten Road

MRT: Kallang

When: Oct 3, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Fill in this form

