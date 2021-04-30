Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, classes

SINGAPORE - Celebrate Mother's Day with a feast, check out an arts events or sign up for a writing class.

Food & Drink

Monday Madness with Chimichanga



Monday Madness with Chimichanga. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



Chase away the Monday blues with Mexican restaurant Chimichanga's 50 per cent discount on your second margarita. You can choose from these flavours - Classic Lime ($16), Mango Peach ($18), Strawberry Lime ($18) and Basil Mint ($16).

Where: Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02-03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput; Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street

MRT: Holland Village, Rochor

When: Mondays, noon to 9.30pm

Info: Chimicanga Holland Village's website, Chimichanga Little India's website

Mother's Day Treat at York Hotel



York Hotel Mother's Day Appreciation Set.

PHOTO: YORK HOTEL



The six-course Mother's Day menu ($168++ for four people) includes dishes such as Braised Seafood in Thai Style and Baked Sea Perch with Bonito Sauce. Diners can also choose one from five collagen-rich soups. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

Where: York Hotel Singapore, White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: May 1 to 12, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: White Rose Cafe's website

Zafferano's A Mother's Day Menu



Chef Andrea De Paola's Mother's Day Menu. PHOTO: ZAFFERANO ITALIAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE



Chef Andrea De Paola has created a menu ($88++ a person) to honour the women in his life. The first course of melanzana is dedicated to his late grandmother; spaghetti with rich monk fish ragout and peppery rucola pesto to his mother; and cacciucco alla Livornese made with a seafood bisque to his mother-in-law. Dessert is pear and ricotta cake.

Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: May 7 and 8: noon to 3pm; May 9: noon to 3pm, 6 to 11pm

Info: Zafferano's website

Blue Jasmine's Mother's Day Set Menu



Blue Jasmine's Mother's Day Set Menu. PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



Starters include dishes such as Minced Chicken with Peanut Pink Sago Ball. For mains, choose from the likes of Crispy Fish with Three Flavour Sauce and Steamed Tumeric Chicken with Homemade Garlic Chilli Sauce. Dessert is Thai Mung Bean Pudding with Coconut Custard. For every set menu ($98 nett for four persons, $148 nett for six), mothers will received a pot of succulent plant.

Where: Blue Jasmine, Park Hotel Farrer Park Level 5, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: May 8 and 9 (dine-in); May 1 to 9 (takeaway), 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: Blue Jasmine's website

Iftar Feasts at Furama Singapore



Kintamani's Ramadan buffet highlights. PHOTO: KINTAMANI



Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant is offering a Ramadan buffet ($33.80++ for lunch, $38.80++ for dinner). Highlights include Rendang Daging Sapi (beef chunks simmered in spices and coconut), Ayam Panggang Woku (chicken baked in a green chilli concoction) and Udang Bijirin (deep-fried cereal butter tiger prawns). Diners aged 60 and above enjoy 30 per cent off, while kids aged 6 to 12 get 40 per cent off. Furama RiverFront also offers Iftar sharing sets and a la carte specials. Delivery is free with a minimum online order of $50, valid for a limited time only.

Where: Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant, Furama RiverFront Level 3, 405 Havelock Road

MRT: Outram

When: Till May 16, last reservations at 9.45pm

Tel: 6739-6463

Info: Furama RiverFront's website

Restaurant Gaig's White Asparagus Dishes



White Asparagus Salad. PHOTO: RESTAURANT GAIG



For spring, Spanish joint Restaurant Gaig has imported white asparagus from France. Chef Marti Carlos has used the seasonal ingredient in two dishes - white asparagus salad with mayonnaise and black olives ($22.50++) and steamed white asparagus with caviar ($28++).

Where: Restaurant Gaig, 16 Stanley Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

When: Till May 15. Lunch: noon to 2pm; dinner: 6 to 10pm. Closed on Sundays

Info: Restaurant Gaig's website

Wan Hao's Gifts of Love Set Menus



Bird’s Nest, Fish Maw, Papaya Puree, and Superior Stock. PHOTO: WAN HAO RESTAURANT



Celebrate Mother's Day with nutritious and collagen-filled Cantonese delicacies, such as Bird's Nest with Fish Maw & Papaya Puree in Superior Stock; and Crispy Fish Maw with Caviar, Seasonal Greens and Almond Superior Sauce. Prices for the Gifts of Love Set Menus start from $98++ a person (minimum of two to order).

Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: May 7 to 9, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6831-4605

Info: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website

Nourishing Feasts at Yan



A wholesome feast this Mother's Day at Yan. PHOTO: RESTAURANT YÀN



Enjoy six and eight-course set menus for dine-in (($88++ to $128++ a person) or a six-course set ( $78 nett a person) for takeaway. Also available for both dine-in and takeaway are Bundle of Joy Spring Chicken ($100) and Yan Harvest Pen Cai ($300 or $600).

Where: Yan, National Gallery 05-02, Saint Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till May 9. Dine-in: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm. Delivery: 10.30am to 2.30pm, 4.30 to 7.30pm. Self-collection: 11.30am to 12.30pm, 4.30 to 6pm

Tel: 6384-5585

Info: Yan's website

Celebrate Mother's Day with Hard Rock Cafe



Legendary Meal at Hard Rock Cafe. PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE SINGAPORE



Exclusively on Mother's Day, mothers can enjoy a complimentary main course (from $24.95) of her choice with a minimum purchase of one entree (reservations are required using the code "HRCMUM"). There is also a 50 per cent discount on all ladies' apparel.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPl House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa,01-209 The Forum, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard, HarbourFront

When: May 9, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235-5232

Info: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore's Facebook page

High tea at The Rose Veranda



Mother's Day at The Rose Veranda. PHOTO: THE ROSE VERANDA



The three-course high tea starts with an array of sandwiches like Strawberry Lobster Slaw Sandwich. Mains choices include Poached Salmon Roulade with roasted cauliflower, green pea puree, yuzu and burrata sauce. End with sweet treats on a three-tiered dessert stand.

Where: The Rose Veranda, Shangri-la Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Available for the month of May (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), 12.30 to 2.30pm ; 3.30 to 6pm

Prices: May 1 to 7 and May 10 to 31: $78++ for two persons (includes two beverages, choice of tea or coffee, per person). May 8 and 9: $88++ for two adults (includes two beverages, choice of tea or coffee, per person)

Tel: 6213-4398

Info: Shangri-la Hotel's website

Fat Cow's Mother's Day Set Lunch



Fat Cow’s Mother’s Day Set Lunch. PHOTO: FAT COW



Diners can enjoy Chawanmushi, Sashimi Moriawase and Miso Soup, and then indulge in Fat Cow's specialty, wagyu, presented here as a Miyazaki Wagyu Steak. Also featured are Yasai Seiro Mushi, Tempura Moriawasa and Fat Rice (Japanese rice mixed with wagyu fat and truffle oil). End the meal with Burnt Basque de Cheesecake with Seasonal Sorbet. Fat Cow also offers ready-to-cook Premium Wagyu Sets (from $168+).

Where: Fat Cow, 01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, 1 Orchard Boulevard

MRT: Orchard

When: May 1 to 9, noon to 3pm (last order at 2.30pm)

Price: $99++ a person for Mother's Day Set Lunch

Tel: 6735-0308

Info: Fat Cow's website

Mother's Day Set at Hinode Izakaya & Bar



Mother's Day A4 Wagyu Set. PHOTO: HINODE IZAKAYA & BAR



The four-course set ($58++ a person) features premium items such as A4 wagyu Beef and foie gras.

Where: Hinode Izakaya & Bar, 14 Hamilton Road

MRT: Bendemeer

When: May 3 to 9, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm. Closed on Sundays

Info: Hinode Izakaya & Bar's Instagram page

Camp Smokey by Monkey Shoulder and Jigger & Pony



Cocktail and Snack Pairings at Camp Smokey. PHOTO: MONKEY SHOULDER



To celebrate malt whisky Smokey Monkey's arrival here, Monkey Shoulder and Jigger & Pony present Camp Smokey, an experience inspired by summer camping. Cocktail lovers can discover the versatility of Smokey Monkey through specially concocted cocktail and snack pairings.

Where: Jigger & Pony, Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till May 2, 4 to 10.30pm

Prices: $25 for a Smoked Bananas cocktail. from $14 for Camp Smokey Snacks

Info: Jigger & Pony's website

Arts

La Table Dans Tous Ses États (The Table in All Its States) Exhibition



Elysee Palace set up at Alliance Française. PHOTO: ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE



On show are the actual menus of official dinners hosted for several South-east Asian heads of states. Also on display are the full menus, wine lists and playlists of the dinners hosted by France for then Singapore President Tony Tan in 2015, and for then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2001.

Where: Alliance Française, 1 Sarkies Road

MRT: Newton

When: Till May 3. Tuesdays to Fridays, 1 to 7.30pm ; Saturdays: 9am to 5.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: ​Alliance Française's website

Open Studio with Beatrice Glow



Beatrice Glow pursuing needlework on works in progress. PHOTO: TOM WHITE



New York-based Beatrice Glow, artist-in-residence at Yale-NUS College, will hold an open studio event at NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (CCA). She will discuss her work, Smoke Trails, which explores the issues of dispossession, enslavement and displacement.

Where: NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore Residences Studios, Block 38 Malan Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: May 1 and 2, 2 to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Yale-NUS College's website

AM's Got Talent



AM’s Got Talent. PHOTO: NAFA



This showcase is presented by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) arts management students.

Where: Streamed live from Nafa Campus 3, Studio Theatre via Nafa's YouTube channel

When: May 10, 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Nafa's website

Gigs

Druv Kent & Band Back 2 Live



Druv Kent & Band Back 2 Live. PHOTO: DRUV KENT & BAND



Singer-songwriter Druv Kent will perform with his band as well as guest artists Harsh Channa and The Brothel Street Band, playing indie originals in English and Hindi as well as pop-rock favourites.

Where: Drama Centre, 05-01 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: May 1, 8pm

Admission: $40

Info: Druv Kent's website

Classes

Triumphant: Developing a Short Memoir about Overcoming the Odds



Triumphant: Developing a Short Memoir about Overcoming the Odds. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



Over four sessions, writer, editor and storyteller Verena Tay will guide participants to write a short account of how they survived an adversity. Tay, who is also a theatre practitioner, has published two collections of short stories (Spaces, 2016; Spectre, 2012) and four volumes of plays. Books Kinokuniya members enjoy 10 per cent off the workshop fee. They should e-mail programmes@bookcouncil.sg for the discount code before registering online.

Where: Singapore Book Council, Block E Goodman Arts Centre 03-32, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Mounbatten

When: July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Admission: $350

Info: Eventbrite's website

