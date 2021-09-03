Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, charity

SINGAPORE - Score deals for mooncakes, check out an art exhibition, or have a laugh at a virtual comedy show featuring some of the best local and Malaysian acts.

Food & Drink

Mooncakes at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach



PHOTO: JW MARRIOT SINGAPORE



The hotel's handcrafted baked and snowskin mooncakes come in an artfully designed box with blossom blue and Peranakan teal hues. Returning is the signature Baked Blueberry Paste with Chia Seeds, while new snowskin creations include Snowskin Green Apple with Soju Truffle and Milk Tea with Bailey Truffle.

Where: JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: Till Sept 21

Prices: Baked mooncakes: from $80 for a box of four. Snowskin mooncakes: from $72 for a box of eight

Tel: 6818-1908

Info: shopatjw.oddle.me; jw.sinjw.festive @ marriott.com

Godiva's 2021 Mooncake Collection



PHOTO: GODIVA



The collection features two new flavours - Black Truffle Apricot Milk Chocolate and Lychee Oolong Tea White Chocolate - and four signature flavours including Matcha Kumquat White Chocolate and Ginger Mango Dark Chocolate. There are also limited-edition Mid-Autumn Chocolate Mooncake gift boxes.

Where: Godiva boutiques

When: Till Sept 21

Price: Mid-Autumn Chocolate Mooncake Gift Box: from $62 for a box of four; Luxury Gift Box: $232 for a box of 32; Carré Gift Box: $45 for a box of 15; Mid-Autumn Delight Hamper: $389

Info: Godiva's website

Mooncakes by Hua Ting



PHOTO: MILLENIUM MOONCAKES BY HUA TING



Master chef Chung Lap Fai has created a new snowskin flavour - Wasabi with Roasted Hazelnut, where wasabi with a special paste filling is laced with roasted hazelnuts. Other snowskin flavours include Blueberry with Vintage Hua Diao Wine, Salted Egg Yolk Custard, and White Lotus Paste with Champagne Ganache. Among the flavours for the baked mooncakes are the new Black Sesame Paste with Melon Seeds and the signature White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts in low sugar. Order at least three days before the collection date.

Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, Lobby Kiosk, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 21, noon to 8pm

Price: Baked mooncakes: from $72 for a box of four; mini snowskin mooncakes: $72 for a box of eight

Tel: 6739-6577

Info: Email mooncake.ohs @ millenniumhotels.com or bit.ly/3DEJz4o

Handmade Mooncakes at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy



PHOTO: GRAND MERCURE SINGAPORE ROXY



Options include the signature Durian snowskin mooncake and new snowskin flavours like Lychee and Yam. Traditional baked mooncakes come in pure white lotus, single and double yolk versions. Enjoy 20 per cent off four boxes and more.

Where: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy, Roxy Square, 50 East Coast Road

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: Till Sept 12

Price: Baked nooncakes: from $62 for a box of four; mini snowskin mooncakes: From $70 for a box of eight

Tel: 8322-2345

Info: Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy's website

Thai Mid-Autumn Offerings at Blue Jasmine



PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



In celebration of the Thai Mid-Autumn Festival, Blue Jasmine is offering two takeaway and delivery set menus. The Khao Kluk Kapi set ($58 for four persons) comprises dishes such as Thai Shrimp Paste Fried Rice, Honey Ginger Chicken and Stir-Fried Thai Mussel. The Mid-Autumn Family Set ($68.80 for four persons) includes Pomelo Salad, Egg Tofu with Minced Chicken Soup, a choice of Thai Ginger Chicken or Thai Green Curry Stir-Fried Lamb, and for dessert, Banana in Coconut Milk.

Where: Blue Jasmine, Park Hotel Farrer Park Level 5, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: Email hello @ bluejasmine.com.sg or go to this website

Chimichanga 9/9 Online Special



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



Enjoy the Mexican restaurant's signature Lime Margarita at home at $9.90 a serving. Available for islandwide delivery via order.chimichanga.sg from Sept 7 to 9 only. Pre-orders are open.

Where: Website

When: Till Sept 9

Celebration for Teachers at SE7ENTH



PHOTO: SE7ENTH



Teachers enjoy tiered discounts of up to 25 per cent for the a la carte and beverage menu when they present their staff ID passes. The a la carte menu includes dishes like Chicken Roulade with Apricot and Raisins ($28++), Curry Cod Fish and Chips ($28++) and the vegan Impossible Burger ($21++).

Where: SE7ENTH, Level 7 Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, OUE Downtown 1, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Sept 30, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6812-6050

Info: Email SE7ENTH.premier-singapore @ oakwood.com or go to this website.

Enchanting Peranakan Favourites @ York



PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFE



York Hotel has partnered notable Peranakan chef Nancy Teo for this a la carte buffet spread, which comprises her signature Ngoh Hiang, Ayam Buah Keluak, Babi Pongteh and Sambal Udang Petai, as well desserts such as Rempah Udang and Durian Pengat.

Where: York Hotel Singapore, White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Sept 19, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10pm

Price: Mondays to Thursdays: $30++ an adult, $20++ a child. Fridays to Sundays: $35++ an adult, $25++ a child.

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: Email whiterosecafe @ yorkhotel.com.sg or go to York Hotel Singapore's website

Durian Afternoon High Tea at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL



Durian lovers are in for a treat as the hotel's Lobby Lounge presents the best harvest of the fruit for its high tea. Durian pastries made with premium mao shan wang include Durian Coconut Tart, Durian Pandan Cake with White Chocolate Chantilly, and Durian Swiss Roll.

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Oct 31, 2 to 5pm

Price: Durian Afternoon High Tea: $38++ a person; Durian Afternoon High Tea with a Glass of Champagne: $58++ a person

Tel: 68314-605

Info: Email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or go to this website

Negroni Week at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore



PHOTO: THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL



This week-long celebration of one of the world's best-known cocktails is to raise money for charity. With each Negroni ordered (from $20+ a glass), a portion of proceeds will be donated to Slow Food, a global grassroots organisation working towards Covid-19 relief, economic mobility and food insecurity. Go for the classic blend of Campari, Sloe Gin and Vermouth; or the Heritage Negroni, made with Singapore Dry Gin with a touch of bitters and Mandarin dry leaves.

Where: Lantern and The Gin Parlour, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Sept 13 to 30, 5 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6877-8911

Info: Email dining-rsvp @ fullertonhotels.com or go to this website

Exhibitions

If Walls Could Talk: A Dive Into Heritage



PHOTO: EAGLE'S EYE ART GALLERY



This exhibition features paintings by South-east Asian artists W.F Lee, Lui Cheng Thak and Tung Yue Nang. The works aim to capture the nostalgia of a bygone era by focusing on the stretch of buildings or shophouses that people once lived in.

Where: Eagle's Eye Art Gallery, 34B North Canal Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till Sept 25, 11am to 6.30pm

Admission: Free with booking

Info: Website

Nafa x The Front Row 2021



PHOTO: NAFA



In conjunction with the second edition of fashion festival The Front Row, this exhibition showcases the works of graduate designers from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' Fashion Studies Programme.

Where: Nafa Campus 2, Fashion Gallery, 38 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Sept 30, 11am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Meow



PHOTO: COURTESY OF YEN CHUA



September is Happy Cat Month and non-profit organisation CATalyst Council has organised this exhibition to help spread education and awareness about the health, welfare and importance of companion cats. It is also the solo exhibition of Singaporean artist Yen Chua, showcasing works in the charcoal style.

Where: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, 20B Mosque Street

MRT: Chinatown

When: Till Sept 18, 2 to 8pm (by appointment only)

Admission: Free with booking (call 9487-2006 )

Info: Utterly Art's Facebook page

Comedy

Let's Laugh Malaysia!



PHOTO: DMR PRODUCTION



Sponsored by Maybank Singapore, this virtual comedy show features some of the best comedians from Malaysia and Singapore - Rizal Van Geyzel, Kuah Jenhan, Gajen Nad and Prakash Daniel. Hosted by Sam See.

Where: Online (link will be provided after registration)

When: Sept 18, 8 to 9.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: This website

Charity

The Art of Giving



PHOTO: TENG WEN CHANG



In this online exhibition, National Kidney Foundation has partnered with Arttic Collections to provide subsidised dialysis treatments. On showcase are works by eight artists and 70 per cent of the sale proceeds will be donated to the foundation.

Where: This website

When: Till Sept 30

Admission: Free

Sports

Yellow Ribbon Virtual Run 2021



PHOTO: YELLOW RIBBON VIRTUAL RUN 2021



The annual run returns with its first virtual edition, which is themed 'Challenge YRself and Inspire Second Chances'. Participants will help support the reintegration of inmates and ex-offenders into society. For the YR Inspire category, they must complete at least one run/walk/hike of any distance at one go, taking a route that is in the shape of the yellow ribbon logo. In the YR Challenge category, participants may opt to complete the 60km in a route in the shape of the ribbon, or accumulate the distance with up to five runs/walks/hikes.

Where: Virtual run

When: Till Sept 30, 9pm (closing time)

Admission: $15 a person, $65 for five persons

Info: Yellow Ribbon Virtual Run's website

Contests

Baby Jolly Crawl Contest



PHOTO: COMPASS ONE



To join this contest by Compass One, parents should look for the Baby Jolly Crawl filter on the mall's Instagram page and record an Instagram story of their baby crawling towards them. Babies have to collect as many birthday cakes they can in 30 seconds. Post the story along with the baby's name and age, and tag @compassonesg. Participants' Instagram accounts should be set to public. The contest is open to all babies aged seven years to 14 months old as of Aug 30. The five fastest babies with the highest scores will win $100 vouchers each.

Where: Instagram

When: Till Sept 12

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Open call

Open Call for Singapore Design Awards 2021



PHOTO: SINGAPORE DESIGN AWARDS 2021



Design Business Chamber Singapore has announced its open call for design solutions. This year's challenge statements - such as ways to encourage communities to support local produce and how designers can create more sustainable products - are co-created with the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth. Promising projects will be supported with a cash pool of $80,000.

When: Till Oct 16

Admission: Free

Info: Website

Others

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate through an Augmented Reality experience and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support workers at different career stages.

Where: West Mall, Level 1 Atrium, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link

MRT: Bukit Batok

When: Till Sept 5, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: Website

