Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, charity

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, check out a whisky exhibition, or get your hands on almost-new items at a street thrift store event in Chinatown.

Food & Drink

Red, White and Burger Bash



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



Hard Rock Cafe is celebrating the United States' Independence Day, which falls on July 4, with specials. Memphis Legendary Burger ($29.95) comprises 227g of Certified Black Angus Steak, topped with pulled pork and served with Memphis slaw, French fries and beetroot relish. Also available are the Budweiser Beer Bucket and Cocktail Bucket ($45 each).

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and VivoCity

When: July 2 to 4, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235-5232

Info: Visit the Hard Rock Cafe Singapore website

9th World Oyster Festival



PHOTO: GREENWOOD FISH MARKET



At the Greenwood Fish market restaurants, enjoy 26 varieties of live osyters from all over the world - from hand-sized Barron Points to elusive Belon "OOO"s. Prices for la carte orders start at $27. Or go for Tasting Platters ($99.95++), which comprises eight pairs of the chef's selection. Also available for walk-in takeaways and online orders.

Where: Greenwood Fish Market, Bukit Timah: 34/38 Greenwood Avenue

When: Till July 31, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6467-4950

Info: Visit the Greenwood Fish Market website

Nusantara Buffet for Two



PHOTO: PERMATA SINGAPORE NUSANTARA BUFFET



Enjoy more than 40 Malay and Indonesian dishes at Permata Singapore, including Chilled Seafood Platter, Kerabu Salads, Roti Jala with Chicken Curry, Wagyu Beef Rendang, Ayam Percik and Ayam Binjai. A selection of kuehs, fruit, buah keluak brownies and Western desserts, as well as free-flow non-alcoholic drinks, are also available.

Where: Gedung Kuning, 73 Sultan Gate

MRT: Bugis

When: Till July 18, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm

Price: Mondays to Thursdays: Lunch: $42++ (adult), $22++ (child); dinner: $52++ (adult), $28++ (child). Fridays to Sundays: Lunch: $48++ (adult), $22++ (child); dinner: $58++ (adult), $28++ (child)

Tel: 9082-9941

Info: Send an e-mail to the restaurant or visit the Gedung Kuning website.

Delivery Meal Bundles



PHOTO: ARBORA HILLTOP GARDEN & BISTRO



One Faber Group has launched delivery bundles by its restaurants at Mount Faber Peak. Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro's Fun Family Feast ($120 for four persons) comes with items like Chilli Crab Potato Skins and Mushroom Ragout with Smoked Duck. Dusk Restaurant & Bar's Cosy Stay-In Combo ($99) includes dishes such as Dusk Signature Prawn Capellini and Sous Vide Beef Cheek in Port Wine. For $21, get a bundle of three 100ml bottled cocktails comprising the Nitro-Bomb Negroni, Nitro-Rosemary Old Fashion and Nitro-Beach Party. Beer lovers can go for the bundle of three bottles of Arbora craft beer at the same price. Enjoy free islandwide delivery with a minimum order of $100 from Chope, and $5 off the bill for minimum orders of $25 via GrabFood.

Where: Chope and GrabFood apps

When: Till July 31

Info: Visit Arbora's website here, or Dusk's website here

Crab Specials at York Hotel



PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFE



White Rose Cafe is offering Sri Lankan crabs cooked in eight different styles, such as Thai Curry Crab, White Pepper Crab and Stir-fried Salted Egg Crab. Enjoy the limited-time dish at $60.75++ for two crabs for dine-in, or $65 net for two crabs for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 31, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: Visit York Hotel's website

7/7 Special with Chimichanga



PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA



The Mexican restaurant is offering Borracho Fish Tacos at $7.70. Only available for takeaway or islandwide delivery via their ordering platform.

Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT: Jalan Besar/Rochor; Holland Village

When: July 6, noon to July 8, noon

Tel: 6293-3314; 6974-7185

Info: Visit the Chimichanga website

Nyetimber High Tea Experience



PHOTO: NYETIMBER



English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber has partnered Shangri-La Singapore to relaunch the high tea offering at The Rose Veranda and The Lobby Lounge. For $58++ for three glasses, guests can sample Nyetimber Classic Cuvee, Nyetimber Brut Rosé and Nyetimber Cuvee Chérie Demi-Sec.

Where: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 15, 1 to 5pm

Tel: 6213- 4398

Info: Send an e-mail to Shangri-La Singapore

Exhibitions

Sir Peter Blake: The Macallan Anecdotes Of Ages Collection Gallery



PHOTO: THE MACALLAN



On display are unique exhibits capturing the rich legacy of The Macallan and its longstanding artistic collaboration with renowned English pop artist Sir Peter Blake's.

Where: The Macallan at Raffles Hotel Singapore, Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall, Esplanade and Bras Basah

When: Till July 9, 11am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Macallan website

Abstract Masters 2021



PHOTO: IMAGE COURTESY OF OPERA GALLERY SINGAPORE



The exhibition features curated works by legendary artists such as Chu Teh-Chun,Pierre Soulagesand Sam Francis. Their works revolutionised the art world in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Where: Opera Gallery Singapore, 02-16 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

When: Till July 11, 11am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Opera Gallery Singapore website

Wikicliki: Collecting Habits on an Earth Filled with Smartphones



PHOTO: IMAGE COURTESY OF SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM



The exhibition features six artist-curator pairings. The works include mixed media and sound installations, performance, photography and video.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery, National Gallery Singapore

MRT: City Hall, Clarke Quay

When: Till July 11, 10am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Singapore Art Museum website

The Grad Expectations 2021: Best of Best Show



PHOTO: IMAGE COURTESY OF NAFA



Presented by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Art & Design, the exhibition features 27 works by graduating students that are curated for their diversity and versatility.

Where: NAFA Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2

MRT: Bencoolen

When: July 8 to 18, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: Visit the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts website

Classes

Skill UP



PHOTO: YISHUN HEALTH



Learn simple lifestyle changes to feel and look healthier in this workshop. It features interactive activities and discussions facilitated by health and social care professionals.

Where: Zoom (first two sessions); Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (third session), 90 Yishun Central

MRT: Khatib / Yishun

When: July 10, 17, 10am to 11.30am; July 24, 10am to 1pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital website

Gigs

Radwimps: Shin sekai "Nowhere"



PHOTO: RADWIMPS



Japanese rock band Radwimps, known for their soundtrack for Your Name (2016) one of the most successful anime movies, will hold a virtual live concert. Concert-goers can create their own avatars and join in from anywhere in the world. The latest version of the Shin Sekai app is required. Tickets can be purchased via the app.

Where: Shin Sekai app

When: July 16 to 18, 10am

Admission: From 2,820 yen for a three-day pass

Info: Visit the Radwimps website

For a good cause

Community Blood Donation Drive

This is organised by Singapore Sindhi Association, Amber Neighbourhood Committee and Mountbatten Community Centre's Indian Activity Executive Committee. Children aged 16 and above may donate blood with parental consent.

Where: Sindhu House, 795 Mountbatten Road

MRT: Kallang

When: July 4, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Fill up this participation form

Salvation Army's Charity Weekend Thrift Shops



PHOTO: CHINATOWN



Visit Singapore's first mega street thrift store at Smith Street in Chinatown, where thousands of like-new items will be sold at great prices. Expect high-quality decorations, art pieces, toys, books, kitchenware and fashionable clothing. Sales proceeds will go towards supporting The Salvation Army and its social enterprise arm, Red Shield Industries.

Where: Smith Street, Chinatown

MRT: Chinatown

When: July 10 and 11, 11am to 8pm

Info: Visit the Chinatown Singapore website

Tours

The Edible Garden City Tour: Queenstown Farm



PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



Take a peek behind the scenes of Singapore's burgeoning agriculture industry. Edible Garden City will share their vision for the future of farming here, such as the use of under-utilised spaces, indoor farming systems and care farming. This tour is catered to adults and children aged four to 12.

Where: Edible Garden City, 60 Jalan Penjara

MRT: Queenstown

When: July 10, 8.30am to 10am, 10.30am to noon

Admission: $45

Info: Visit the Edible Garden City website

Films

ArtScience on Screen: Wondrous Worlds - Maidentrip (2013)



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Maidentrip is a 2013 documentary that chronicles the adventures of 14-year-old Laura Dekker who sets out, camera in hand, on a two-year voyage to pursue her dream of being the youngest person to sail around the world alone. Admission is free with pre-booking online. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Expression Gallery Level 4, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Aug 1, various timings

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Visit the Marina Bay Sands website

Open calls

Open Call for NXT - A Virtual Music Event



PHOTO: SINGAPORE STREET FESTIVAL



This is open to musicians aged 11 to 35, in groups of three to eight. Groups must submit a three-minute performance video for an online audition. The top nine groups will be selected to perform at NXT - A Virtual Music Event, which will be live-streamed live on YouTube on Dec 18. The selected participants will also attend masterclasses commissioned by youth composers and be mentored by professional musicians. The event celebrates Singapore Street Festival's 20th anniversary.

Where: Online

When: Till July 17

Admission: $10 Per group entry

Info: Visit the Sistic website

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com (click on Life). We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead. Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.