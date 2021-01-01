Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, attractions

SINGAPORE - Dig into Vietnamese cuisine, check out an exhibition or pay just $2.50 to visit the Jurong Bird Park, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

FOOD & DRINK

Little Saigon's Festive Menu



PHOTO: LITTLE SAIGON



The menu comprises dishes such as Prawn & Pork Noodle soup ($15.99) and Suon Bo Nuong Mat Ong (beef short rib rice, $17.99), as well as traditional appetisers like Ca Chua Don Thit (baked tomatoes with pork, $9.99), Banh Xeo (Vietnamese pancake with chicken, $10.99), Ca Trung Nuong Sa Te (baked spicy shishamo fish, $11.99) and Chan Ga Ngam Sa Tac (Vietnamese cold chicken feet, $9.99).

WHERE Little Saigon, Blk E Clarke Quay 01-02

MRT Fort Canning/Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN Till Jan 31, 5 to 10pm

TEL 6337-7862

INFO E-mail reservations@littlesaigonasia.com

EXHIBITIONS

Strange Forms of Life



PHOTO: STPI



Curated by artist Guo-Liang Tan, this exhibition brings together works by 10 Singaporean artists. Using a selection of prints by the late Singaporean-British artist Kim Lim acting as points of reference, works by past STPI collaborators - Genevieve Chua, Han Sai Por, Jane Lee and Suzann Victor - are featured with works by local artists Zul Mahmod, Sherman Sam, Jeremy Sharma, Guo-Liang Tan and Ian Woo. Part of Proposals for Novel Ways of Being, an initiative s by National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum to support the local art community.

WHERE STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT Fort Canning/Clarke Quay

WHEN Till Jan 31. Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 7pm; Saturdays, 9am to 6pm, Sundays, 10am to 5pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.stpi.com.sg

ThisConnect - Threading Worlds



PHOTO: THREADING WORLDS



The multi-disciplinary art exhibition at Jinrikisha Station in Tanjong Pagar features seven works that examines the different aspects of human connection. There are also satellite exhibitions at Temasek Shophouse (28 Orchard Road), library@orchard (Orchard Gateway) and Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre (30A Yishun Central 1). Supported partly by Temasek Trust's oscar@sg fund.

WHERE Main exhibition at Jinrikisha Station, 1 Neil Road

MRT Tanjong Pagar

WHEN Main exhibition: Till Jan 30, noon to 9pm daily.

ADMISSION Free. Pre-register at shorturl.at/bfDQW or walk in during operating hours

INFO www.thisconnect.today

SPORTS

The ABCs of Inversion Workshop by Denise Keller



PHOTO: TFX MILLENIA WALK



Join celebrity yoga teacher Denise Keller in a series of inversion and arm balancing workshops. Participants will be guided through the various poses such as headstand and handstand, various arm balances and strong standing postures. Limited slots are available.

WHERE TFX Millenia Walk - Main Studio, 02-63, 9 Raffles Boulevard Millenia Walk

MRT Promenade

WHEN Jan 8, 6 to 8.30pm; Jan 9 and 10, 1.30 to 4pm

ADMISSION From $94.16 per person

INFO bit.ly/2WUw3Fn

FESTIVAL

PAssionArts Festival



PHOTO: PASSIONARTS



Amid the pandemic, the nationwide community arts festival, now in its ninth year, continues to use arts to strengthen community bonding and social cohesion through online and blended programmes. It will end its seven-month at the end of this month .

WHERE www.facebook.com/PAssionArtsSG

WHEN Till Jan 31

ADMISSION Free

TALKS

The Final Steps: Literary Translation Workshop



PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



This intensive three-week course will take participants through the final stages of the translation process via a realistic case-study scenario. They will work with industry insiders to refine their skills and learn the necessary skills to effectively pitch projects to publishers.

WHERE Zoom

WHEN Jan 7, 7 to 8pm, Jan 23, 10am to noon, Jan 28, 7 to 8.30pm

ADMISSION $123.99

INFO bit.ly/3hob1Zn

ATTRACTIONS

Jurong Bird Park's Golden Jubilee



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



The attraction is celebrating its 50th birthday by charging $2.50 - its admission price when it opened in 1971 - for the month of January. The promotional price is applicable to Singapore residents and tickets are sold only online.

WHERE Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill

MRT Boon Lay

WHEN Jan 1 to 31, 8.30am to 6pm

ADMISSION $2.50

INFO bit.ly/38G1Z61