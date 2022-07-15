Events and listings: Food deals, tiger conservation tour, +Pavilion at Marina Barrage

At this one-day hybrid event, young professionals, managers and executives as well as graduating students learn how to harness technology in their work, live and play environments through curated programmes. They include networking sessions with potential employers, as well as sharing sessions by C-suite leaders from companies such as Microsoft Singapore and homegrown fashion brand Love Bonito.

Where: Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Esplanade / Promenade

When: July 23, 11.30am to 5.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: LIT DISCOvery 2022 website

SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk

Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.

Where: Heartbeat @ Bedok, Atrium 1, 11 Bedok North Street 1

MRT: Bedok

When: July 15 to July 17, 10.30am to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk virtual site

Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)

Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.

Where: Buangkok Square Mall, Level 1 Community Plaza, Block 991 Buangkok Link

MRT: Buangkok

When: July 19 to 22, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Workforce Singapore's website

