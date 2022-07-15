Events and listings: Food deals, tiger conservation tour, +Pavilion at Marina Barrage

SINGAPORE - Savour your hunger for food deals, sign up for a tiger conversation tour at the Singapore Zoo, or check out +Pavilion, an installation at the Marina Barrage showcasing innovative and sustainable designs, building materials and solutions.
Food & drink
Binary
The gastro bar is offering a menu featuring dry-aged 44 Farms USDA Super Prime ribeye from Maturo (from $68++), a butcher shop that specialises in dry-aged beef, as well as whisky by GlenDronach (from $18++a glass), Scotland's second oldest whisky maker.
Where: Binary, 01-01A Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till July 17, 11.30am to midnight daily
Info: Binary's Facebook page
Ministry of Crab Pop-up at Shangri-La Singapore
This exclusive four-night event is by Ministry of Crab, a restaurant in Colombo, Sri Lanka that is ranked number 35 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022. The five-course set menu ($198++ a person) - curated by Ministry of Crab founder, chef Dharshan Munidas- featuring Sri Lankan lagoon crabs and giant freshwater prawn with Sri Lankan spices.
Where: The Dutch Pavilion, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road
MRT: Orchard
When: July 19 to 22, 6 to 10pm
Info: Shangri-La Singapore's website
The Marmalade Pantry
As part of its ongoing Mother's Day promotion, the home-grown bistro is presenting the Floral Blush Afternoon Tea Set ($76++) and Cotton Posy Chocolate Gift Bar ($28++) for dine-in and takeaway. The Pretty In Pink cake ($24+ for a three-inch cake) is available online along with a variety of bundles and hampers such as The Grand Truffle and Wine Collection ($200+) and The Petite Truffle & Tea Box ($118+).
Where: 04-11A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street
MRT: Orchard / Tanjong Pagar
When: Till July 31. Ion Orchard: 11am to 10pm daily; Downtown: 11.30am to 10pm daily
Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website
Exhibitions
Lines On Paper
This exhibition features experimental and speculative works by interior design students at Lasalle College of the Art.
Where: OPEN STUDIOS@Cineleisure, 02-01 Orchard Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road
MRT: Somerset
When: Till July 29, noon to 8pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: Lasalle College of the Art's website
The Written Voyage
Community arts movement PAssionArts has unveiled a new work, Written Voyage, created by artist Ryf Zaini together with 46 children from needy families. It plays audio messages recorded by the children or their parents through a proximity sensor, and displays written messages when a viewer scans the QR code on the installation.
Where: Telok Blangah Community Club, 450 Telok Blangah Street 31
MRT: Telok Blangah
When: Till July 31, 10am to 6pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: People's Association's website
The State of Print
The National Design Centre's latest exhibition invites visitors to delve into the rich heritage of print culture and ponder its relevance in today's digital age. The show is designed by award-winning creative agency Fable.
Where: National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road
MRT: City Hall / Bugis
When: Till July 31, 10am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: National Design Centre's Facebook page
+Pavilion
This installation showcases innovative and sustainable designs, building materials and solutions, as well as the need to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment. Visitors get to see and touch the earth-friendly and sustainable materials that were used to construct the pavilion, and learn about how building design, construction and operations can help build better lives in Singapore.
Where: Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive
MRT: Marina Bay
When: Till July 31, 8am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: +Pavilion's Instagram page
Concerts
Singapore Saxophone Symposium 2022
Over a weekend of performances, masterclasses and one-on-one lessons, the 11th edition of the symposium will feature Arno Bornkamp, professor of saxophone at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, as well as Singaporean saxophonists Michellina Chan, Luo Tianze and Leslie Wong. There is also a saxophone composition workshop. The H2 Quartet from the United States will record students' compositions for saxophone quartet, while Chan, Luo, Danielle Ong and Tan Yun Qu will record works for solo saxophone.
Where: Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
When: July 22 to 24, various timings
Admission: From $100
Info: Event webpage
The Young Heart & Golden Fingers of Mikkel Myer Lee
This 10-year-old Singaporean piano prodigy will play Beethoven Concerto No.3 and Chopin Concerto No.2 , accompanied by a 41-member orchestra from Musicians' Initiative.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place
MRT: City Hall
When: July 27, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: From $28
Info: Event webpage
Parts + Pieces = A Night with Duo Tarenna and Friends
Classical ensemble Duo Tarenna explores little known gems of the vast string chamber repertoire, experimenting with the various combinations of instrumentations within the string quartet.
Where: Armenian Apostolic Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator, 60 Hill Street
MRT: City Hall
When: July 29, 6.45 to 8.45pm
Admission: From $12
Indo: Duo Tarenna's website
Kids
Save Tigo at Mandai
In honour of World Tiger Day on July 29, LingoAce, a Chinese learning platform for children aged three to 15, is collaborating with the Singapore Zoo to offer hour-long guided tours on tiger conservation for families with kids aged three to 12. The tours are conducted in English and Mandarin.
Where: Singapore Zoo, 80 Mandai Lake Road
MRT: Khatib
When: July 23 and 24, 11.30am to 12.30pm
Admission: $90
Info: Event webpage
Talks
Stroke and the Eye
A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain and the eyes is cut off, preventing the brain and eye tissues from getting oxygen. This causes the cells to die in minutes. A stroke may impact a person's vision and result in various degrees of visual loss. At this webinar, learn about the different types of stroke, the warning signs and management, the types of visual loss after a stroke and how visual aids and rehabilitation can help improve vision.
Where: Zoom
When: July 23, 9.30 to 11am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Zoom registration page
What We Carry with Us: Remembering 1942 and Beyond
This one-day conference is held in conjunction with the National Museum's ongoing special exhibition Dislocations: Memory and Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942, which marks the 80th anniversary of the British surrender to the Japanese Army in Singapore during World War II. Held at the musuem and online (Zoom and Facebook Live), the discussion explores the role of public history in shaping the narratives of Singapore's fall.
Where: National Museum Singapore, 93 Stamford Road; Zoom and Facebook Live
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: July 16, 10am to 5.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: National Museum Singapore's website
Classes
Celebrate Racial Harmony Day: Make Your Own Kueh Clay Art Keychain
A staple of the Singaporean food culture, kueh (or kuih in Malay) are traditional snacks that are often made from glutinous rice, coconut and gula melaka (palm sugar). Commonly associated with Peranakan and Malay cultures, kueh in Singapore today also carries the influences of other culinary traditions. In this workshop, learn how to make colourful keychains of your favourite kueh using air dry clay art.
Where: Zoom
When: July 16, 4.30 to 5.30pm
Admission: $5
Info: Event webpage
Guided Therapeutic Art Workshops
Mindful Art Matter is Singapore's first mindful art studio dedicated to helping one find inner calm and creativity. The experienced instructors guide participants through therapeutic art activities using pens, watercolour, acrylic paint or collage materials.
Where: Mindful Art Matter, 14-06 Tan Boon Liat Building, 315 Outram Road
MRT: Tiong Bahru
When: Till July 17, 1030am to 7pm (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)
Admission: From $50
Info: Mindful Art Matter's website
Sports
Sumikkogurashi Virtual Run 2022 in Singapore
Complete this virtual race organised by travel company JTB Singapore at your own pace and time. Pick a running route or take a stroll (minimum 3km) around your neighbourhood. Top up $22 when you register to receive an exclusive a limited edition T-shirt (while stocks last).
When: Till July 20
Admission: $38
Info: Event webpage
Others
LIT DISCOvery 2022: Immersing Youths In A World of Technology
At this one-day hybrid event, young professionals, managers and executives as well as graduating students learn how to harness technology in their work, live and play environments through curated programmes. They include networking sessions with potential employers, as well as sharing sessions by C-suite leaders from companies such as Microsoft Singapore and homegrown fashion brand Love Bonito.
Where: Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade / Promenade
When: July 23, 11.30am to 5.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: LIT DISCOvery 2022 website
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Heartbeat @ Bedok, Atrium 1, 11 Bedok North Street 1
MRT: Bedok
When: July 15 to July 17, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk virtual site
Careers Connect On-the-Go (CCOTG)
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Buangkok Square Mall, Level 1 Community Plaza, Block 991 Buangkok Link
MRT: Buangkok
When: July 19 to 22, 9.30am to 6pm
Admission: Free
Info: Workforce Singapore's website
